Pyxus International: Decline In Tobacco Business Hinders Share Value

Company Thesis

Pyxus International (PYX) is a bulk seller of tobacco leaves attempting to diversity into the marijuana sector in response to ongoing declines in its core business. While efforts to do so are commendable, the company is simply too leveraged to allocate any capital towards the cannabis industry. Moreover, oversupply and the persistence of a black market are hemorrhaging the price of THC, which calls the company's strategy of bulk hemp production into question. In all, PYX continues to lack the necessary capital it needs to pay off its debt obligations for a fresh start in its new ventures. As a result, the stock's sell rating will be reiterated as of today.

Continued International Tobacco Decline

In the U.S., smoking rates have fallen to a record low of 13.9% as adults have become well informed of the carcinogenic nature of tobacco on a widespread level. Similarly, smoking rates in the E.U. have fallen from 30% to 45% just a decade ago to an average of 25% as of now. Elsewhere in the developed world, the prevalence of adult smokers in Japan has fallen to just 20%. The amount of public health lobbying against cigarette consumption, however, is not only limited to developed nations. Even for PYX's biggest revenue generators, China and Russia, cigarette productivity has been in consistent stagnation.

Source: Vedomosti.ru

In Russia, production quantity has fallen from 60.3 billion to 116.5 billion units per quarter in FY2014 to an estimated 51.5 billion to 71 billion units per quarter in FY2019. On a cumulative basis, the estimated annual consumption of cigarettes has fallen -40% since 2012 to 217.3 billion units per year in FY2019. Furthermore, the cigarette market itself is projected to sharply decline for the next 3 years, hitting a nadir of 1.39 trillion Rubles by FY2022. This is bad news for PYX, considering its international growth largely relies on that of consumption increases in Russia and China.

Source: qianzhan Research

Even for the largest cigarette market in the world, tobacco consumption has demonstrated signs of maturity with production falling to 47.3 million crates by the end of FY2018. Between 2013 and 2018, tobacco productivity ranged from 1.9% to -8.0% and was mostly skewed to the downside. In all, PYX's revenues are projected to fall by -5% to -10% within the next 3 years. Unfortunately, the company can ill afford such sales decline due to the magnitude of its debt maturing in the same time frame and its inability to generate profit past its interest obligations.

Financial Health Has Not Improved

Source: Company Filings

Currently, PYX is operating at an annual EBITDA run rate of $18.8 million, but has over $135.2 million in interest expenses per year and over $1.2 billion in short and long-term debt. To make matters worse, the company is bleeding cash with an estimated capex expense of $73 million per year. As investors should see, the current situation is unsustainable for a company with only $164 million in cash on its balance sheet as of Q22019. Hence, it is extremely unclear how the company can survive past late FY2020 at current operational metrics. In terms of leverage, the company's EBITDA/Interest coverage has fallen to a mere 0.14x while its Net Debt to EBITDA has skyrocketed to over 58.14x. Moreover, recent woes in the marijuana sector only serve as a hindrance to the company's growth potential.

Marijuana Sector Decline

Weed was legalized on Oct. 17, 2018, in Canada to eliminate the black market and regulate the sector in order to generate tax revenues. Despite repeated government efforts, marijuana obtained from illegal sources consistently accounted for more than 30% of all cannabis use. The price of illegal marijuana is now more than 40% cheaper than that of retail cannabis and has declined by -10% over the past 2 quarters alone. This growing resiliency in the black market will no doubt put significant pressure on the revenue potential of PYX's proposed 800,000 sq.ft production facilities.

Moreover, the legalization of marijuana has proved to be a major disappointment. At the height of the cannabis bubble, analysts were predicting over $5 to $10 billion in sales for legal marijuana by 2020. The actual numbers, however, are far from rosy. Even using the most recent sales figures as an annual run rate, revenues for the entire sector are projected to be $1.2 billion for FY 2019-2020. To make matters worse, this translates to revenue per sq.ft of just $93.89 for sector players (assuming production volume of 12.78 million sq.ft). Unfortunately, for PYX, even if its expansion projects in PEI and Ontario are successful, these new endeavors may only bring in $75.18 million in revenues per year. This accounts for less than 7% of PYX's overall revenues. In the meantime, spending tens if not hundreds of millions of capex each year on maintenance/construction of hemp manufacturing facilities may not be the most intelligent allocation of capital, which are already severely constrained.

Comparable Peers

Source: Multiple Company Filings

With revenue projections for THC players well above that of concrete sales data, the post-legalization craze surrounding edibles and recreational use have been proven to be nothing more than hype. Meanwhile, clinical trials involving CBD as the active pharmaceutical ingredient are the real focus. CBD-based drugs have long been observed to possess empirical evidence of analgesia. This gives CBD drug candidates the potential to disrupt the healthcare sector as a first line of treatment for moderate to severe pain, and thereby aggressively capturing market share from the $10 billion opiates sector.

It is important to note such clinical trials can involve thousands of investigators and patients and require up to $2 billion to develop. When analyzing sector players, almost all companies, including Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB), Tilray (TLRY), Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC), Aphria (OTC:APHA), Cronos (OTC:CRON), and GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH), have exposure to medical CBD except for PYX. In addition, the company does not yet have any operations regarding medical marijuana while remaining the most leveraged player in the sector. To expand into the lucrative medical cannabis field, capital is absolutely vital. Yet, given the state of its operating leverage, it is unclear how PYX's cash flows can be used for anything other than marginal survival of its debt obligations.

Summary

Prevalence of tobacco consumption has fallen to a record low of 13.9% in the U.S.; 25% in the E.U., and 20% in Japan. In the developed world, China and Russia are both seeing high single digit declines in tobacco productivity. Overall, PYX's revenues are under threat all around the world and may decline -5% to -10% per year for the next 3 years. Unfortunately, the company can ill afford to suffer such sales decline with its 0.14x interest coverage and 58.14x financial leverage. At current marijuana prices, even if the company's hemp production efforts are successful, such ventures may only bring in peak revenues of $75 million per year, or less than 7% of the company's overall revenues. In addition, PYX has no exposure to clinical trials involving CBD nor medical marijuana. In all, the decline of a core tobacco business and muted opportunities for diversified growth in cannabis means PYX's sell rating will be reiterated.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.