Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/29/19

Includes: AGO, CADE, DMLP, REED, SLNO, TXMD
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/29/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are now rising off a seasonal low point. The number of insider trades will continue increasing into November and stay strong until the third week of December. We're entering high season for using insider data in the investing process.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Reed's (REED);
  • Dorchester Minerals (DMLP);
  • Cadence Bancorporation (CADE), and;
  • Assured Guaranty (AGO).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • TherapeuticsMD (TXMD), and;
  • Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Rush Enterprises (RUSHA);
  • Power Integrations (POWI);
  • MagnaChip Semi (MX);
  • Knoll (KNL);
  • First Solar (FSLR);
  • Avery Dennison (AVY), and;
  • Allegiant Travel (ALGT).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Virgin Galactic (IPOA);
  • First Financial Bank (FFIN);
  • Ford Motor (F);
  • Cardlytics (CDLX), and;
  • Align Tech (ALGN).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Palihapitiya Chamath

DIR, BO

Virgin Galactic

IPOA

JB*

$100,000,000

2

Sosin Clifford

BO

Cardlytics

CDLX

B

$3,018,666

3

Abingworth Llp

BO

Soleno Therapeutics

SLNO

JB*

$2,760,000

4

Feldstein Andrew T

FO

Assured Guaranty

AGO

B

$1,070,682

5

Bello John

CEO, DIR

Reed's

REED

JB*

$1,000,000

6

Milligan John C

PR, SEC, DIR

TherapeuticsMD

TXMD

B

$396,000

7

Lechleiter John C

DIR

Ford Motor

F

B

$216,999

8

Finizio Robert G

CEO, DIR

TherapeuticsMD

TXMD

B

$198,000

9

Dorchester Minerals Operating

O

Dorchester Minerals

DMLP

AB

$185,823

10

Murphy Paul B Jr

CB, CEO

Cadence Bancorporation

CADE

B

$158,800

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Vieco Usa

BO

Virgin Galactic

IPOA

JS*

$100,000,000

2

Gallagher Maurice J Jr

CEO, CB, BO

Allegiant Travel

ALGT

AS

$12,329,634

3

Brigade Leveraged Capital Structures Fund

BO

MagnaChip Semi

MX

S

$3,890,765

4

Balakrishnan Balu

PR, CEO

Power Integrations

POWI

AS

$2,609,691

5

Copeland David L

DIR

First Financial Bank

FFIN

S

$2,381,602

6

Cogan Andrew B

CB, CEO

Knoll

KNL

S

$2,077,509

7

Thaler Warren S

DIR

Align Tech

ALGN

S

$1,611,953

8

Garabedian Raffi

CTO

First Solar

FSLR

AS

$870,557

9

Bondar Lori J

VP, CT, CAO

Avery Dennison

AVY

S

$821,360

10

Keller Steven L

CFO, TR

Rush Enterprises

RUSHA

JS*

$791,645

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.