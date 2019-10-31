Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/29/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/29/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are now rising off a seasonal low point. The number of insider trades will continue increasing into November and stay strong until the third week of December. We're entering high season for using insider data in the investing process.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Reed's (REED);

Dorchester Minerals (DMLP);

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE), and;

Assured Guaranty (AGO).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

TherapeuticsMD (TXMD), and;

Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Rush Enterprises (RUSHA);

Power Integrations (POWI);

MagnaChip Semi (MX);

Knoll (KNL);

First Solar (FSLR);

Avery Dennison (AVY), and;

Allegiant Travel (ALGT).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Virgin Galactic (IPOA);

First Financial Bank (FFIN);

Ford Motor (F);

Cardlytics (CDLX), and;

Align Tech (ALGN).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Palihapitiya Chamath DIR, BO Virgin Galactic IPOA JB* $100,000,000 2 Sosin Clifford BO Cardlytics CDLX B $3,018,666 3 Abingworth Llp BO Soleno Therapeutics SLNO JB* $2,760,000 4 Feldstein Andrew T FO Assured Guaranty AGO B $1,070,682 5 Bello John CEO, DIR Reed's REED JB* $1,000,000 6 Milligan John C PR, SEC, DIR TherapeuticsMD TXMD B $396,000 7 Lechleiter John C DIR Ford Motor F B $216,999 8 Finizio Robert G CEO, DIR TherapeuticsMD TXMD B $198,000 9 Dorchester Minerals Operating O Dorchester Minerals DMLP AB $185,823 10 Murphy Paul B Jr CB, CEO Cadence Bancorporation CADE B $158,800

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Vieco Usa BO Virgin Galactic IPOA JS* $100,000,000 2 Gallagher Maurice J Jr CEO, CB, BO Allegiant Travel ALGT AS $12,329,634 3 Brigade Leveraged Capital Structures Fund BO MagnaChip Semi MX S $3,890,765 4 Balakrishnan Balu PR, CEO Power Integrations POWI AS $2,609,691 5 Copeland David L DIR First Financial Bank FFIN S $2,381,602 6 Cogan Andrew B CB, CEO Knoll KNL S $2,077,509 7 Thaler Warren S DIR Align Tech ALGN S $1,611,953 8 Garabedian Raffi CTO First Solar FSLR AS $870,557 9 Bondar Lori J VP, CT, CAO Avery Dennison AVY S $821,360 10 Keller Steven L CFO, TR Rush Enterprises RUSHA JS* $791,645

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

