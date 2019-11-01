CenturyLink: Lower Rate Tailwind Growing

When I first covered communications services company CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) back in August, I was a believer in the stock for its 9% annual dividend yield. With the company producing solid free cash flow and looking to further reduce debt in the coming years, I thought the selloff after Q2 earnings was a bit curious. As we approach the company's next report, the interest rate situation continues to improve, which is likely to benefit the company moving forward.

One of the items I follow most in regards to CenturyLink is the one-month LIBOR rate. The company had around $13 billion in variable rate debt at the end of June, although it has entered into some fixed for floating rate swaps to hedge about $4 billion of this debt. The company pays a fixed rate but receives payments based on one-month LIBOR. Still, with the remainder of the debt unhedged, a drop in LIBOR rates means total interest expenses will come down. The chart below shows the one-month LIBOR rate so far this year, with the highlighted box showing the date of the Q2 earnings report.

(Source: St. Louis Fed page, seen here)

Since the chart above comes with a one-week delay, it doesn't show all of the most recent improvement, as this key rate was down to around 1.78% as of Wednesday. The Federal Reserve cut rates again with this week's meeting, and global economic worries could continue to push rates down. The one-month LIBOR rate is down about 20 basis points since the last time I covered CenturyLink. That likely means another $10 million per year reduction in interest expenses over my previous estimate.

Next Wednesday, we'll get the Q3 earnings report for the company. The street is currently looking for about a 4.9% revenue decline to $5.53 billion, while earnings per share are forecast to rise by two cents to $0.32 per share. The company is working to focus on more profitable business units, so for instance, in Q2, net income was up 31% despite a revenue decline that was similar to what is expected in Q3. We won't see that much improvement on the bottom line this time around, but cost cutting has helped the net income picture improve despite declines in the top line.

What I'm really focused on, though, is the overall debt situation. Management is using free cash flow not reserved for dividends to reduce its overall leverage profile, and debt is down about $2.5 billion in the past five quarters. That has helped to reduce interest expenses, and the reduction in LIBOR rates will help even more. CenturyLink is committed to refinancing certain debts while paying back others. The graphic below shows the debt maturity schedule detailed at the end of Q2, and we'll get an update in the quarterly 10-Q filing in the next couple of weeks.

(Source: Company Q2 2019 10-Q filing, seen here)

The important part is that, with each debt coming due, the company has the opportunity to repay these debts or potentially lower some of its high interest rate debt, given the fall in global rates recently. In my previous article, I thought the company could get its total interest expense down to $1.9 billion next year, a $200 million improvement over this year's projection, but things might be even better than that if the rate situation continues.

In the end, the continued fall in global interest rates provides a further tailwind for CenturyLink as it looks to reduce its debt pile and save on interest. We'll see how much progress is being made at next week's earnings report, but I expect solid interest expense improvement next year primarily thanks to the fall in LIBOR rates. Every few million saved here and there adds up in the end, and it will further help the bottom line as well as improve cash flow that can be used to reduce the debt pile even more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.