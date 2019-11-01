National Oilwell Varco's Best Days May Be Behind It

Source: National Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) reported revenue of $2.13 billion and EPS of -$0.64. The company missed on revenue by $40 million. The stock is up by single digits post-earnings. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Revenue Growth Was Non-Existent

Oil prices have historically been cyclical. How oil-related names like National Oilwell fare financially could determine whether leading economists believe a recession is on the horizon. The company's $2.1 billion in revenue was flat compared to revenue reported in Q2 2019. This was nothing to write home about, in my opinion. Every segment experienced a revenue decline except Completion/Production which rose by double digits.

Revenue from Wellbore Technologies rose fell 7% Q/Q to $793 million. Demand softened for short cycle products and services in North America. Falling drill pipe deliveries also weighed this quarter. Completion/Production was the stalwart with revenue of $728 million, up by double digits. This followed a 14% increase last quarter. The segment benefited from increased shipments of fiberglass pipe, subsea flexible pipe and other products related to international and offshore markets. Rig Technologies revenue declined 3% to $649 million. Equipment sales into the North American land drilling market offset improvement in the after-market business.

Heading into National Oilwell's earnings report the U.S. rig count had fallen by 21 to 830. This connoted that E&P in the oil patch was slowing. National Oilwell's Q3 earnings confirmed North America land drilling was facing headwinds. North America had previously carried oil services names like Schlumberger (SLB), Halliburton (HAL), and National Oilwell in the past. In my opinion, rising E&P in the oil patch belied negative economic forces and was more predicated on OPEC supply cuts. Sans more supply cuts, oil prices and E&P could continue to face headwinds.

Over 70% of the company's revenue is derived from Wellbore Technologies and Completion/Production, which represent the North America operations. Combined revenue from these segments rose only 1% Q/Q. The company's moat appears to be evaporating, and I do not believe future oil demand will justify increased E&P in the oil patch. That does not bode well.

Cost Cuts Continue

National Oilwell's EBITDA remains subpar. In Q3 2019, the company generated EBITDA of -$40 million. This compared favorably to the -$201 million reported in Q2, but was still underwhelming. Gross profit of $151 million was more than double the $62 million reported in Q2. Gross margin of 7% was up 400 basis points sequentially. SG&A costs of $293 million were less than the $417 million reported in Q2. SG&A costs in Q2 were negatively impacted by severance costs.

Management appears to be cutting costs in case the downturn in the oil patch becomes more protracted:

As noted, we made great progress on realizing incremental cost savings, which totaled roughly $80 million on an annual basis. To date, we are realizing greater savings and initially anticipated on certain of our restructuring initiatives and we are continuing to find additional opportunities that will help make the organization more efficient. We now believe we will realize a total of approximately $200 million in annualized cost savings from our restructuring efforts by the end of 2020. For the fourth quarter, we expect to realize an incremental $40 million of annualized cost savings. During the third quarter, we also made great strides in our efforts to reduce the capital intensity of our operations by reducing our working capital and improving our cash flow. We generated $352 million in cash flow from operations and after deducting $69 million in capital expenditures, we netted $283 million of free cash flow.

Management is excellent at containing costs in a downturn. Headcount reductions, while prudent, may not be able to fully alleviate a slide in EBITDA or margins. The company's EBITDA is in decline, and I do not expect it to subside anytime soon. Oil services companies have feasted on higher oil prices from OPEC supply cuts. Those days may be over. Thus, National Oilwell's best days may be behind it.

NOV Remains Overvalued

NOV has an enterprise value of $9.5 billion and EBITDA of $146 million over the last 12 months ("LTM"). NOV trades at over 60x trailing EBITDA, which is way overvalued. NOV bulls may argue EBITDA contains noise from cost cuts. However, its valuation, stagnant revenue growth, and subpar margins taken in totality give me pause. The valuation remains untenable.

Conclusion

NOV is down over 35% Y/Y, and its valuation remains untenable. Sell NOV.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.