Keurig Dr Pepper: Time To Check On The Integration Story

Beyond 3Q19 results, investors will be paying close attention to how the merger integration has been playing out, and whether there may be upside to 2021 EPS consensus.

Keurig Dr Pepper will be one of the last beverage and packaged food companies to report third quarter earnings.

Most beverage and consumer packaged food companies have already reported on their third quarter performance, with the space looking generally healthy so far. Left to disclose its results is Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP). The company is scheduled to do so on November 7, ahead of the opening bell.

Regarding headline numbers, analysts project revenues to land a bit less than 5% above last year's levels at $2.86 billion, probably still skewed by the portfolio changes in Allied Brands that are largely unrelated with the performance of the underlying business. EPS of $0.32, if achieved, would represent a mid-teen increase YOY, suggesting that substantial margin expansion is widely expected.

Finger on the pulse of merger integration

More important than the results of the third quarter per se will be a status update on the integration of the Keurig and Dr Pepper Snapple merger. I believe that there is (and there will continue to be) little to excite investors regarding the performance of the low-growth coffee business, much less so on the mature flavored carbonated beverage portfolio.

Instead, the company is largely expected to deliver on cost cuts and debt retirement to drive bottom-line growth through margin improvement and lower interest expenses. As Keurig Dr Pepper's balance sheet continues to improve, stock multiples could also expand due to lower perceived risks. In my view, a reasonable bullish thesis on KDP depends on these themes playing out over the next couple of years.

So far, the management team has been doing a good job on these fronts. As the graphs above illustrate, debt has been falling progressively since the 2018 merger, and a 2021 leverage ratio target of less than three times is looking very achievable. Underlying sales growth in the low single digits is probably about as good as it gets for a beverage company, while operating margin expansion of nearly 250 bps delivered in the first half of the year seems like quite an accomplishment.

Analysts currently project EPS to grow at an average annual pace of 14% through 2021, which looks a bit de-risked compared to management's projected 16% at the mid-point of the guidance range. Therefore, any indication that Keurig Dr Pepper might be taking larger steps towards delivering the expected bottom-line results in a couple of years could be a bullish development for the stock.

A bit more action in a boring sector

Keurig Dr Pepper is one of the few companies in the beverage and packaged foods space that could pull off strong double-digit earnings growth in the foreseeable future. The feat could be accomplished not through significant top-line improvement but primarily through merger synergies and debt retirement. The combination of high growth potential and low valuations (see graphs below) compared to peers Coca-Cola (KO) and PepsiCo (PEP) makes KDP an interesting bet for those looking for a more speculative play in an otherwise "boring" sector.

As far as I am concerned, I prefer to invest in consumer staple names from a more defensive angle, taking advantage of the sector's diversification benefits in case I need to protect my stock portfolio against a deterioration in the macroeconomic landscape. For this reason, I continue to appreciate KO and maintain my bullish stance on PEP.

As far as KDP, I choose to take a pass for now, but will continue to monitor the integration story going forward.

