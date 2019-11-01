Applied Industrial Technologies Once More Attempting To Break Out

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) is based in Cleveland and distributes its industrial products in international markets, including Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company announced its fiscal Q1 numbers yesterday, and it was encouraging to see that the $1.02 per share number beat consensus. We say encouraging because AIT's earnings record has been rather poor of late. At present, the firm has a market cap of just under $2.3 billion and trades with an earnings multiple of 17.24. This number is well below the company's 5-year average of 27.1. Furthermore, AIT's present book multiple of 2.6 and sales multiple of 0.7 is also well behind the firm's 5-year averages.

Being chartists, we believe that any fundamental that could possibly affect the share price has already been reflected in the technical chart. We believe if the share price is rising at any given moment, this means that the fundamentals are bullish at that given moment in time.

In this article, we will use the technical approach to see if there are any buying opportunities in Applied Industrial Technologies at present. We already know that the stock is cheaper than its recent historic averages, top-line sales and operating profit are up double-digit percentages over the past 5 years despite near-term pressures, and the firm has now grown its dividend for 9 years now. Let's see what the charts say about Applied Industrial Technologies at present. We will start off with the firm's long-term monthly chart.

As we can see from the long-term chart, there is a lot to like here. As we can see from the multi-year trend-line, price has pretty substantial support well above the $50 per share mark. We state this because of the length of the trendline as well as the 3 contact points thus far. Furthermore, long-term investors should be aware that downmove in the share price looks like it is losing its momentum. We can say this because of how the MACD histogram is returning back towards its zero line.

Basically, what we look for in long-term charts is a clear underlying trend. We always aim to invest in alignment with the long-term trend as we believe this strategy improves our probability of success. Remember, all things remaining equal, a trend in motion is more likely to continue rather than reverse. The fact that history repeats itself (especially in stocks which grow their earnings consistently) is a core aspect of the technical analysis approach.

Therefore, when we go through the daily chart, we believe that there is a high probability that shares of Applied Industrial Technologies are undergoing a saucer-type bottom at present. In fact, the earnings beat yesterday has resulted in shares once more attempting to break out of this multi-month consolidation area.

Furthermore, the recent rally gave us a nice trading opportunity. Firstly, shares rallied aggressively on strong volume yesterday up to resistance. Today (31st of October), shares came back down to successfully test the gap on low selling volume which was exactly what we were looking for. Why? Because this gave us the opportunity to get long the stock with a stop-loss very close to the share price at the time. We now believe there is a good possibility the gap will provide solid support for shares going forward. Again, one only has to look at the duration of the consolidation period this year to see there is significant upside potential in this stock.

Therefore, to sum up, as traders, we are all about putting ourselves in positions as much as possible where we have limited downside but meaningful upside. Price may come back to fill the top of the recent gap, but $58.60 a share should definitely hold if a new bull run has started. Let's see how shares trade over the next week or so.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.