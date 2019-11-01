AK Steel: A Volatile Mess (For Now)

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) did it again. The company just reported its Q3 results and missed both earnings and sales expectations. The company suffered from slower steel shipments and slower prices and was forced to significantly lower its full-year guidance. The stock continues to be incredibly volatile and is much lower after earnings. This stock will more than likely get a massive boost once the economy improves again. However, the question is when that is going to happen and if investors are willing to wait. Personally, I think there are plenty of reasons to stay away, and the just released quarterly results cover quite a few of them.

Everything Is Down

I did expect that earnings would be weak as we continue to be in an economic slowing cycle which started in Q4 of 2018 and has resulted in an ISM manufacturing index below 50. This indicates economic contraction and makes positive 'hard' economic data like industrial production and new orders very unlikely. Almost needless to say, it hits cyclical companies the hardest. Let alone the ones that produce flat rolled coil, which is one of the most cyclical steel commodities on the market. In my previous article, I warned that earnings could get ugly as economic indicators were rolling over.

With that said, Q3 adjusted EPS was just barely positive at a profit of $0.01. This is 95% below the prior-year result of $0.23 and $0.03 below expectations. The most recent 4-quarter growth streak has ended in a way that is worse than I expected.

In this case, weakness started all the way at the top line. Sales were down 12% and roughly $100 million below expectations after 4% contraction in the prior quarter. This happens after a slow first quarter with a mere 2% growth after the US growth peak clearly impacted the company's ability to grow sales.

In this case, it is fair to say that growth slowing has entered the next stage. What I mean by that is the unfortunate fact that both shipments and prices are down. At the start of the year, the company was able to offset slower shipments thanks to higher prices. in this case, both are down big. Flat-rolled steel shipments (000 tons) have declined from 1,424 to 1,303. This is an 8.5% decline. Selling prices per flat-rolled steel ton are down from $1,114 to $1,067. This is a 4.2% decline and, in combination with lower shipments, ends up pushing sales down 12%. Lower spot market steel prices have caused service centers to order at minimum levels according to the company. Operating profit declined from $114.8 million to $51.1 million, which is a 55.5% decline. Operating margin fell from 6.6% to 3.3%.

The good news is that AK Steel expects steel demand to remain relatively good. Housing starts are currently at multi-year highs and are expected to rise further in both 2020 and 2021. North American light vehicle production numbers are expected to hover around 16.5 million until 2021 while non-residential construction expenses are expected to accelerate from $2.79 trillion in 2018 to $2.92 trillion in 2021. In 2019, AK Steel continues to see headwinds from the ongoing GM strike. The exact impact from this strike still needs to be determined. The company also expects a slight vehicle production decline in 2020 before a recovery in 2021. In 2020, the company sees further market share gains thanks to its investments in high-quality steel solutions. One reason is further growth in the Precision Partners segment. Investments in a new facility and equipment have made it possible to be one of three North American producers with the capability to produce hot-stamped one-piece door rings and the overall capability to satisfy changing demand from auto manufacturers.

The auto industry will increasingly become important. Not only because of a higher market share, but also because it offers the company some stability thanks to fixed price contracts and because AK Steel is uniquely positioned to deliver a wide variety of products. For example, the demand of ultra high-strength steels has massively outperformed as demand has grown by a CAGR of 24%. This also shifts demand to producers who are capable of producing these kinds of steel products.

Nonetheless, as happy as I am about these developments, this does not mean it's good news for investors right now.

Guidance Has Been Revised

Most of the positive things I just discussed are long-term benefits. The unfortunate reality is that as long as the economy is declining, investors and traders will expect lower mid-term sales and earnings. Unfortunately, AK Steel also adjusted its full-year guidance. One reason is the steeper than expected decline in hot-rolled coil prices to $510 per ton in October. This, in addition to lower orders and the impact of the General Motors (NYSE:GM) strike, has caused the company to adjust full-year net income expectations to a range of $26 million to $41 million. This is down from a prior range of $41 million to $61 million. Net income per share is expected to come in between $0.08 and $0.13 versus prior expectations of $0.13 to $0.20. Other guidance items remain unchanged, including the impact of planned maintenance outage at Dearborn Works.

That said, after earnings, the stock is down more than 10% while I am writing this. In other words, the stock is unable to start a rally like the S&P 500 has been doing for months. AK Steel remains in a very tricky situation as long as slower steel demand and lower prices are crushing earnings. The stock is currently trading at 5.1x earnings and 16.6x next year's earnings as EPS is expected to fall 60% next year.

I still do not see reasons to own AK Steel. The stock does not pay a dividend, and the volatility would justify only a very small position anyway. And even if the company were to pay a 4% dividend, would you buy it?

At this point, the company is a great stock for day traders and short-term traders who trade based on technical patterns like breakouts and breakdowns. Mid-term traders need to wait until the economy turns to get a longer uptrend like we saw after 2013 and 2016. Long-term investors who want less volatility and dividends have to take their business elsewhere. This company is working on a turnaround, and I think only an economic turnaround justifies a long position. For now, the best play is to stay on the sidelines.

