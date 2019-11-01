Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) CEO Jay Bray on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP)
by: SA Transcripts
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)
Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call
October 31, 2019 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Ken Posner - Senior Vice President, Strategic Planning and Investor Relations
Jay Bray - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
Chris Marshall - Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Doug Harter - Credit Suisse
Bose George - KBW
Mark Hammond - Bank of America
Giuliano Bologna - BTIG
Henry Coffey - Wedbush
Kevin Barker - Piper Jaffray
Presentation
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Mr. Cooper's Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a