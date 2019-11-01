Iron Mountain: Repeating History

In the case of Iron Mountain (IRM), in many ways I think the fundamental story is well-understood. Where bulls and bears disagree is on two fronts: how steep the decline in the base business will be, and whether the company's shift into the “adjacent business” of data centers will be successful.

Well-understood does not mean clear. However, in my view, investors seem to be overestimating the company’s ability to succeed on these two goals. As a synopsis, bulls tend to take a rosy view on recent results, even though historical execution has been lackluster. Over the past several years, the firm has earned extremely poor returns versus the REIT group average. In many ways, this mirrors its prior attempt at diversification through the failed Digital Services business. There is little room for error this time around, as leverage has continued to creep higher; the window to fund a meaningful pivot into the incredibly expensive data center space is closing. Making matters worse, even while using still perky sell-side estimates and management guidance on earnings, Iron Mountain also trades at a meaningful premium to its historical averages. I see higher likelihood of downside over upside, especially if much-discussed shredding margins remain weak.

Shifting Focus Is No Cakewalk

As an investor that plays the short side of the market heavily, presenting a bear thesis based on capital structure, fund flows, or too-high earnings estimates can be simple. There is often a proverbial “smoking gun” to point to: debt covenants, lofty guidance, higher competition, or some combination of similar factors. It is much tougher to present a case based on a slow bleed - something that is unfortunate, as this situation is where some of the most painful stories can manifest. For firms with operations in long-term secular headwinds, even small levels of revenue contraction can cause decoupling of margins as the addressable market shrinks. These often appear like small misses or problems that are viewed as transitory; longs stay invested throughout rather than heading for exits. In some cases, these companies actually have, at least for the time being, an otherwise strong underlying financial health and an apt management team. In other words, the quintessential value trap.

Management teams do not always have their head in the sand. Arguably, they recognize problems more often than they do not. What is tougher is that diversification efforts or shifts in focus fail more often than not. As two examples, take Pitney Bowes (PBI) or GameStop (GME). Both had businesses where it was clear that the future growth appeared unlikely in the core business. The former was dealing with declines in first-class letter mail volume, the latter with the ongoing shift to digitalization within the video gaming industry. Both had great balance sheets that allowed a last-ditch effort to try to move into adjacent businesses: Pitney Bowes into digital commerce solutions and software, GameStop into mobile device stores supporting AT&T (T). Both have not been able to re-position despite having had extremely healthy balance sheets that allowed an attempt.

Iron Mountain finds itself in a similar situation today. As a global leader in physical document storage and shredding, the company has long ago built a reputation as a non-cyclical and stable entity where earnings held firm and even grew during the most tumultuous business cycles. There is no question that this reality has changed. While bulls argue that many industries still demand paper record retention like banking or healthcare - which is true - at the end of the day, the rate of destruction of old records and lowered terms have outpaced new customer volume and customer wins for seven straight quarters in developed markets (Source: Iron Mountain, Q2 2019 Investor Presentation, Slide 13). As shown above, the pyramid above does not mention revenue growth in the records management business as part of its long-term goals, instead focusing on "revenue management". This means shifting into higher-value services or focusing on costs to keep margins up despite declines in the base business.

This has long been the plan. In 2016, management laid out a three-point plan to offset declines in its core services business (Source: Iron Mountain, 2016 NAREIT Conference):

Shift revenue to adjacent services seeing growth (digital solutions, niche offerings) Improved general and administrative costs via offshoring, outsourcing, automation Attractive discretionary opportunities in emerging markets and adjacent businesses

Of particular importance are points 1 and 3. With regards to the adjacent business, data centers have become the de facto stated opportunity from management. After all, Iron Mountain had already operated a data center with a limited footprint in Pennsylvania for quite some time before deciding to commit fully to this segment in 2013. It also makes sense as a logical progression of the existing physical business to the current customer base, as Iron Mountain is already trusted as a third-party vendor that can deal with protecting sensitive client data.

So, why exactly does this plan have risks? Prior execution, for one. Many investors forget that management has already failed at moving into "technology" once before. Years ago, the company launched its Digital Services business called "Iron Mountain Digital". At the time, the company offered an archiving solution for e-mail, a SharePoint product, and various niche products targeting its core users alongside general digital archiving and backup solutions. Iron Mountain spent over $500 million acquiring various businesses with limited to no success. Customers complained about the premium price point without the premium value-add. It was unable to solicit customers outside of its core base, was unwilling to spend the money necessarily to truly compete in an oligopoly, and it faced backlash from its partners which these products competed directly with.

Iron Mountain sold this business in 2011 to Autonomy for $380 million, at the time one of the largest sales of its kind... but also at a loss. Investors, spearheaded by Elliott Management, had enough and were intensely critical of the long-running poor returns of the assets. The Board of Directors, while first hostile towards being criticized, eventually ceded and agreed that the business needed to be jettisoned. Simply put, Iron Mountain just did a poor job at being a cutting-edge storage provider. It spent hard-earned shareholder money, dedicated significant time, and ended up losing money.

History Tends To Repeat

*Source: Author Calculations

At first glance, revenue and EBITDA trends appear moderately healthy - or at the minimum stable - over the past several years. However, what is missed here is the incredibly low returns on invested capital; EBITDA is, of course, pre-financing costs. Since Q1 2017, Iron Mountain has spent (excluding stated maintenance expense) roughly $3,000 million on development investment, acquisitions, and other forms of growth. A large chunk of this was the acquisition of IO Data Centers ($1,340 million) and other various data center deals, including the $128 million acquisition of Fortrust and a sale-leaseback with Credit Suisse (CS). Greenfield developments are a part of that too, such as the developments on its Manassas campus.

This is Iron Mountain Digital 2.0. If you take the simplistic view that the base business is operating at Q1 2017 levels, the company has spent $3,000 million to add just $240 million in annual EBITDA, a multiple in the 12.5x range. That puts return on invested capital (“ROIC”) after maintenance expense in the neighborhood of 7.5%, barely earning the REIT’s blended cost of capital. In large part, this stems back to acquisitions like IO Data Centers, which have always been regarded as prohibitively expensive by many in the market: Iron Mountain paid 15x EV/EBITDA including synergies. The data center space is already incredibly expensive and associated with tough competition from better-capitalized and specialized peers. This was always going to be a tough nut to crack.

While management likes to compare itself to other REITs from a valuation perspective, most REITs have no problems posting double-digit ROIC even including acquisitions: Realty Income (O) or Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) are two such examples. While such small number differences seem trivial, they do matter. In return for an only incremental increase in funds from operations (“FFO”), shareholders have been saddled with dilution and higher leverage, arguably as we enter the latter stages of the economic cycle.

Of note, this is well below the stated economics laid out in 2016 in the low teens (Source: Iron Mountain, 2016 NAREIT Conference, Slide 27), largely reflective that invested capital in large development projects and acquisitions would never earn these kinds of returns. Management has consistently walked back its ROIC expectations. Anyone left scratching their head at how Wall Street missed so far on its estimates need only look here. At the time, most Wall Street models assumed materially higher returns on investment.

Balance Sheet Stretched, Valuation Lofty

How was all of this sketchy growth funded? Net debt has ballooned from roughly $5,900 million at the end of the 2016 fiscal year to $8,400 million today, meaning the overwhelming majority of this spend has been borrowed; the rest related to the 16.7 million share offering (at $37.00/share) which was used to fund the IO Data Centers deal. Virtually none of this capital has come from internally generated cash flow and as such carries a meaningful cost to shareholders. This is important when thinking about future growth opportunities. At 6.0x leverage, access to capital will eventually begin to wane. While many lauded ratings agencies backing off their negative outlook, readers should consider the following (from Moody’s):

Downward ratings pressure would be predicated upon any material deterioration in Iron Mountain's profitability or liquidity and should its credit metrics not improve as projected, such that net debt to recurring EBITDA remains at or above 6x and effective leverage remains at or above 60% over the next 12-24 month period.

Iron Mountain has already continuously walked back its leverage expectations. At the beginning of January, management looked for "low to mid-5s" on an exit rate. Now that is higher, a touch lower than 6.0x on a second-half exit rate. If EBITDA growth does not materialize as nearly everyone seems to suspect, it is highly likely that the credit rating will be put back under review. Wall Street largely remains supportive. However, 2021 EBITDA estimates now stand at $1,652 million, only good enough for leverage in the 5.6x range given forecasts of continued balance sheet bloat (spending above retained capital, which is low considering the dividend). If the legacy businesses continue to perform worse and do not recover, further downgrades into junk territory are likely. This also means that growth projects, particularly those with a long runway to viability or stabilization, will be frowned upon.

Many investors take the view that since the stock price is flat, risk remains the same as it was two years ago. However, Iron Mountain has undergone significant trading multiple expansion due to that growth in debt and share count. At the end of 2016, the stock traded at 11.0x forward guidance, a little lower than the mid-point of its three-year range of 9.4x-13.5x. Today, Iron Mountain trades at 12.5x EBITDA based on 2019 guidance. Despite the share price being relatively the same, investors are paying nearly two turns higher on earnings for company assets. Of note, the current multiple sits near the high end of its range; Iron Mountain has traded cheaper on forward EBITDA more than 80% of the time over the past three years.

To me, this means the share price drop is not a buying opportunity when viewed in this way. Shares have outperformed given the weak results, likely the result of ravenous buying by retail. A return to its historical EV/EBITDA average would move shares back to $26.00/share, representing 20% downside. Further weakness could come from a reset in the trading multiple lower, a situation one could argue given weak execution over the past several years via persistent guidance cuts. Should investors really be paying double-digit EBITDA multiples for a flat business with limited healthy investment opportunities, even considering the tax benefits? It's questionable.

Takeaways

I get the allure of the base business, even in decline. The free cash flow is there and is likely to remain there for some time. This is not going to be a business that becomes non-viable in five, ten, or even fifteen years. To me though, the valuation still remains too high to get involved on the long side. A large part of this story relies on stellar management execution. Given long-ago missteps (Iron Mountain Digital) and more recent fumbles (poor returns on growth investment), I'm puzzled to see investors so bullish that this time is different - nor do I think it will change given the company's inability to truly gain scale given limited access to capital. Iron Mountain might be a buy at some point from a net present value perspective of future cash flows, but we are not there quite yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.