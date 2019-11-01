Lock In A Completely Safe 3.25% Return With This High-Yield CD

The enthusiasm for stocks paying reliable dividends has driven up the price of high quality dividend stocks to levels that have dramatically reduced the yields they pay if bought now, while in this aging bull market the risk you are taking on if you buy these stocks has risen.

How Bad Are Current Dividend Rates?

How bad are current dividend stock yields? Dividend ETFs can give us a pretty good idea. The dividend yield of NOBL, the Dividend Aristocrat ETF, is currently listed at only 2.49% while Morningstar reports that NOBL’s 12 month yield was only 1.97%. The SEC yield of Schwab’s US Dividend Equity ETF, SCHD, is 3.22%, while it’s past 12 month’s yield was only 3.04%. Vanguard’s Dividend Appreciation Index ETF, VIG, has a current SEC yield of only 1.83%, and its past 12 months yield was only 1.77%. Vanguard’s High Dividend Yield ETF, VYM, has a SEC yield of 3.33% though it’s past 12 month yield was only 3.16%. But this last fund is riskier than the others cited.

Yes, you can buy individual dividend payers that pay more, but that is very often because the market has doubts about the ability of the company to sustain its dividend. And yes, before the dividend growth investors lecture me in the comments section, I want to state that I understand very well that if the market goes down, the yields on these dividend payers will go up, but I also understand that the yields will go up only after the principal you have invested in those stocks has dropped—perhaps dramatically and perhaps for a very long time.

Retirees May Need Their Principal When Stocks Are at Their Worst

For a young investor, who doesn’t expect to need capital for 20 or 30 years, that is not a problem. The market is very likely to come back eventually and low stock prices provide wonderful buying opportunities. But for today’s aging investor, especially the retiree who has trusted the market with their entire nest egg, “eventually” may turn out to be a long time, as long as 10-15 years, which is how long the US stock market has stayed flat after dramatic dips in the past. Other markets, most notably that of Japan, have taken 20 years or more to recover.

The loss of capital, if not temporary, as is the case in a normal correction can pose serious problems to a retiree. As pleasant as it might be to continue receiving dividends no matter what the market does, unless the retiree is very well off, dividends alone are not likely to produce enough money to pay for major medical expenses or for the assisted living that may become necessary if they become physically or mentally impaired. It also may not be enough to pay for grandchildren’s college tuition, replace a failing vehicle or two, or make expensive repairs to the home.

Is There Really No Alternative?

A prudent investor looking to preserve the enormous gains their portfolio has achieved over the past decade may well be asking themselves how wise it is to keep all those gains in these dividend stocks as the bull market continues to age and troubling signals suggest that major economies around the world are heading into a recession. This is especially true since even more worrisome signs suggest that the next recession may not respond the way the Great Recession of 2008 did, and may not resolve within just a few years, because the measures that central banks have used throughout this past decade seem to be losing their clout.

But they are also likely to be thinking, “What could I possibly do with that money if I took it out of those dividend stocks? At least now I am getting that dividend.” This argument is often called, TINA, which is a seductive-sounding acronym that stands for, “There Is No Alternative.”

If you think like Wall Street thinks, it may indeed look like there is no alternative. Most bonds are paying even less than these stocks, and the corporate bonds paying more are a lot riskier than they have been historically. Bonds may, indeed, have become toxic. Wall Street pros keep murmuring about an ominous debt crisis that may result from the huge amount of corporate debt that has been issued that is barely holding on to investment grade status.

But if you look outside of Wall Street’s offerings, you will discover that there IS an alternative: one that isn’t useful to Wall Street’s billionaires, but which is very helpful to the average investor looking for a safe place to stash anywhere from $500 to a million bucks or two: high yielding CDs.

High Yielding CDs Offer Safety, Yield, and Flexibility

The CDs I’m talking about are not the pathetic offerings of your local bank. Instead, I want to draw your attention to what may be the best deal available to income investors for the next several years: Right now, and for the next month, you can buy a completely safe three year Certificate--a CD--that is paying an APY of 3.25%. This rate is far higher than any other available income investment that does not involve significant risk of default or loss of principle. It is better than what all but the riskiest dividend ETFs are paying.

It is offered by PSECU, a very large, well-rated credit union located in Harrisburg, PA. You can buy this CD for your IRA or a taxable account. It is insured by the NCUA, which is the Credit Union equivalent of the FDIC. It is open to anyone living in the US who makes a $10 contribution to an organization, which can be done for you by PSECU as part of the application process.

NCUA insurance covers the first $250,000 of your investment in a credit union, but can be extended, just like FDIC insurance can be, if you create a Totten Trust (often known as a Payable On Death (POD) Account with your heirs or a charity as beneficiary. This does not give the beneficiary any access to or control over your CD, unless you die before it matures, at which point the CD passes to the designated heirs without needing to go through probate. You can establish this kind of trust at PSECU by filling in a simple form they will mail you.

Reports on the Bogleheads forum, from several members who have opened this CD comment on how easily the process unfolded and how helpful PSECU’s customer service can be. I have opened one myself and found it a very simple process—much easier than opening a CD at a local institution. You can read about various investors’ experiences with this CD on this forum thread: Best CD rates thread - Bogleheads.org

PSECU also is currently offering 3.00% CDs at 2 year and 5 year maturities though it is not yet clear if they will be extended through. November. PSECU has stated publicly that the 3 year 3.25% CD offer will be extended through November.

Some Advantages of These CDs

The best thing about these CDs is that if you do need your money early, you can withdraw a portion of what you have invested in it, or all of it, and pay an early withdrawal penalty of only six months interest. This protects you in case you need your principal for an unexpected major expense or if much better income opportunities arise during the next three years. The CD can also be closed without penalty should you die or become legally incapacitated.

I have long been an enthusiastic investor in high yield CDs. They helped me sleep very soundly through the 2008 crisis. The ones I have bought over the past decade have outperformed the very low inflation we have had. The 3.55% CDs I purchased early in this year are way outperforming any other income vehicle I can now purchase.

Best of all are the psychological benefits of owning CDs. Money in CDs is boring. There is no need to look at daily stock prices or worry about market movements. Years after you open it, you get a notice a month before it comes due. Then all you have to do is inform the institution what you want done with the proceeds. I have mine moved into my share account (the Credit Union equivalent of a savings account). Then I link the credit union share account to my brokerage and when the certificate renews, I pull the money back into my brokerage account. Your brokerage's ACH transfer limits will override any limits on ACH transfer the credit union may have. When my previous CDs have matured, the money has almost always been available for reinvestment the day after the CD has matured.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am invested in the PSECU 3.25% three year CD discussed in this article.