Cedar Fair: The FUN Has Just Begun

Some analysts have doubts over the sustainability of the business.

Thesis

This stock has recently gathered interest due to its increase in yield. This article will aim to evaluate whether Cedar Fair (FUN) offers an investment opportunity from a value and dividend perspective.

It is our position that this is a company with good fundamentals that should be able to achieve the 4% dividend increase over the medium/long term, which it has promised, and therefore, at the current price, provides investors with a reasonably secure 11% return.

The main question we must answer is: Can FUN sustain its dividend payouts in the mid-to-long term? Our analysis and forecasts suggest it can.

Company Background

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels.



Source: SA Company overview

FUN was founded in 1983 in the form of a Publicly Traded Partnership (PTP), and since its humble origins, it has amassed over $2 million in assets and paid out over $2.6 billion in dividends in the last 30 years.

Cedar Fair offers the opportunity to capture juicy yields without undertaking a huge risk. With a total quarterly payout of $.0925, the stock boasts a forward yield of 6.43%.

This stock is currently on the way up from what can in practical terms be seen as a 5-year low of ~$45.

Latest news and filings

2019 has been an eventful year for Cedar Fair. The company is on track to produce record growth figures and is expected to pay out a $3.60 dividend, currently yielding around 6.3%.

It is aggressively seeking growth as proven by the sizeable investments made after securing $500 million in financing at the start of July. The company secured the debts through senior unsecured notes due 2029 at an interest rate of 5.250%.

Cedar Fair used the funds from the notes offering to purchase two of the Schlitterbahn water parks in Texas. It also used the money to buy the land on which California’s Great America amusement park is located, a controversial move in the eyes of some investors, and for other corporate expenses. Further details regarding terms of the notes offering were outlined in the company’s Form 8-K filed on June 18, 2019 with the SEC.

Even more recently, Cedar Fair just turned down a $4 billion cash and stock offer from Six Flags Entertainment (SIX).

Why FUN?

In this section, we will review the strong points of the firm’s business model and also analyze the competition and potential upcoming threats. You can view this as simplified SWAT analysis, where we will lay out the proverbial good and the bad.

1. The Good

Here we will expose the key ideas behind our belief that this is a solid business and a worthwhile investment.

Solid revenues and proven track record

Cedar Fair can be seen on overall terms as a “solid” business with a proven track record.

The company has shown positive profits in 19 out of the last 20 fiscal years. On top of this, it is proficient at creating cash flow and currently has TTM cash flows of $363.66 million.

Source: Cedar Fair 8-K

Not only this, but Cedar Fair has religiously paid out dividends, totaling $2.18 billion. In terms of compound yield, this is a little over 15% return for investors since the company went public in 1987.

Source: Macrotrends

As we can see, except for the 2007-2009 period, FUN has been a safe guarantee of dividend payout.

Potential capital appreciation

By many metrics, this share could be undervalued, and we could be looking at a significant price appreciation.

Cedar Fair has been steadily increasing its portfolio and has achieved a revenue CAGR of over 4% over the last 10 years. In terms of valuation, the company is trading at similar ratios to its main competitors and the industry average.

Below are some of the main valuation metrics for Cedar Fair, Six Flags and SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS).

FUN SIX SEAS P/E Non-GAAP (Fwd.) 16.95 17.50 16.56 Price/Sales (TTM) 16.56 2.53 1.68 EV/Sales (TTM) 3.57 4.49 2.81 4-Year Average Yield 6.33% 4.93% 1.82%

Data Source: Seeking Alpha

It’s somewhat striking to see FUN trading at lower multiples than SIX. Considering the superior average yield over the medium to long run, you would expect FUN to trade at a premium versus SIX and SEAS.

Indeed, this is the case with SEAS but not with SIX. This is somewhat understandable, as Six Flags commands its premium being the market leader and having higher margins.

Having said this, the most compelling argument for an appreciation in the stock value could be the encouraging 2019 results thus far. Revenue for the first and second quarters of 2019 totaled $503.2 million vs. $435 million for the first half of 2018. That’s a 15.6% increase.

If Cedar Fair can maintain similar rates of growth as it has achieved in the last year, the company would be able to guarantee the 4% dividend increase it has promised and the market would most definitely react to this with a higher valuation.

Resilient business model

When I first saw this idea stated on the company website, I was surprised. Instinctively, I thought that amusement parks would be more sensitive to economic downturns and a loss in consumer purchasing power.

However, upon further analysis, I have found this idea to be true. During the 2008 financial crisis, the company’s share price fell to ~$6 and the dividends were cut to 0.25 cents (quarterly), but Cedar Fair continued to post positive results and began to show positive growth again as early as 2010.

It seems plausible that, even when consumers’ disposable income decreases, attendance could remain the same or even increase. Many consumers may see theme parks as a cheaper alternative to cruises and/or international holidays. Effectively, there will be a large segment of the market that will be “trading down”, helping maintain attendance numbers at the parks.

Furthermore, not only are amusement parks resilient to downturns, but they are also protected by competition, thanks to high barriers to entry.

In the words of Warren Buffett, this type of business has a wide moat around it, protecting its ability to produce profits now and in the future.

Lastly, I believe the business model is inherently poised to grow as young people begin to shift their focus from ownership to experiences. The services a company like Cedar Fair offers are unique and hard to replicate, something that will be valued more in the future.

2. The Bad

This section will highlight the weaker points of Cedar Fair. Our assessment of the company is rather bullish, so we will be countering the points made below both in this section and through our forecasts.

Growth slowdown

Cedar Fair has made a name for itself for consistently paying and increasing its dividend payout. This puts the company in a tough spot because expectations are high, and not only does it have to produce the disposable income to pay its shareholders, but it also has to produce rates of growth that can sustain the promise of higher dividends in the future.

If we look at the growth in the last 10 years, we can see that it has slowed down.

Data source: Seeking Alpha

Having said this, let’s take a look at the EBITDA CAGR vs. Dividend Payout Growth:

1-yr. 3-yr. 5-yr. 10-yr. Div. Growth 3.93% 5.35% 6.90% 6.50% EBITDA CAGR 12.17% 2.88% 3.78% 3.88%

Data source: Seeking Alpha

Indeed, it’s true that growth has slowed down, but the last year seems to represent a change in trend. Overall, EBITDA has been growing consistently at nearly 4%, which is close to the target that Cedar Fair has established for dividend growth moving forward.

High leverage and recession fears

In management’s own words, the company is “strategically leveraged” (leverage ratio = 4.4 in 2018). This isn’t bad in and of itself. FUN lives on the promise of sustainable dividend growth, and to do so it must grow. With ROA of ~8.5%, why wouldn’t the company use leverage to expand its operations?

For this reason, a large chunk of the cash flow generated and debt acquired over the last 10 years has gone towards CAPEX.

Data Source: Seeking Alpha

Looking at the data, we can see CAPEX has been steadily increasing and has nearly doubled in 2019. This seems to be in line with what management is trying to achieve: maintaining a 4% CAGR. Some analysts have argued that CAPEX is not contributing enough to the growth. However, seeing the last 2019 figures, we disagree and see this latest increase in CAPEX as a big step in the right direction.

In terms of how this is affecting the balance sheet, Cedar Fair has increased its liabilities, which have recently surpassed its assets. However, most of the debt acquired is long term, and there’s no reason to think Cedar Fair won’t be able to meet its interest payments, which now actually represent a smaller % in terms of revenue.

Having said this, FUN could be in trouble if recession hits and interest rates rise. This already happened in 2008, when the company was forced to deleverage itself. In that case, we could be looking at a contraction of the balance sheet.

Unsustainable dividend payout

The negative equity territory which the company has fallen into in 2019 is symptomatic of its overly “optimistic” dividend payout, which probably stems from overly optimistic earnings projections. Also, let's not forget the fact that Cedar Fair in a PTP, which requires it to pay out the majority of its profits.

Equity has fallen from $127.9 million in 2009 to $32.4 million in 2018. As of writing this in 2019, TSE stands at -$100.2 million. This fall of equity is symptomatic of a sustained overdistribution over the last 10 years.

Let’s look at EPS and dividends:

Data source: Seeking Alpha

Indeed, payouts have been greater than EPS in 5 out of the last 6 years. But overall, taking into account the last 2019 figures, Cedar Fair has achieved a revenue CAGR of 5.47%.

By our forecasts, as shown in the next section, the latest trend shows that EPS will end up surpassing payouts shortly.

3. Valuation

This analysis is based on Cedar Fair financial statements available on SA, where 2019 Q2 is the latest quarterly data available. Here we can see an estimate for the company’s income statement and balance sheet for the years 2019-2023. The objective is to evaluate the sustainability of dividend payout policy through a careful estimate to see how profitability, debt, and equity respond to it.

The assumptions and considerations for the financials estimates below are the following:

Revenue growth in 2019 Q1 and Q2 combined has increased by over 15%. Since this is coinciding with an unusually high CAPEX, we can expect this increase to be sustained in Q3 and Q4 results.

CAPEX on average from 2010 to 2018 has been lower than depreciation expense. This is one of the reasons why Cedar Fair has had the cash flow to pay out dividends in excess of its net profit without significantly increasing debt.

Depreciation expense is estimated to be the same proportion of fixed assets as in 2018 (about 9.72%), bringing fixed assets to a similar level in 2019-2010, completing a cycle where the trend is to maintain fixed assets at approximately constant book value.

The 10-year revenue CAGR for the 10 years from 2010 to 2019 will be around 5.47% if a 15.68% growth estimate for 2019 is confirmed. Third-quarter figures will be key in evaluating this estimate. What we would see, therefore, is increasing asset turnover and a more fluctuating but generally increasing ROA. This seeming ability to grow revenue without huge investment is a key element of these estimates. Beyond 2019, the estimated revenue growth rate is a constant 5.47%, and CAPEX is equal to PPE depreciation expense.

Based on 2009-2018 trends, the cost of revenue is assumed to be 50% of revenue and SG&A is assumed to be 14.1% of revenue. These expense categories have had very small proportional variations in that period.

Interest expense is the same proportion to total debt as in 2018: 5.58%.

All other expenses grow at the same rate as revenue, from 2018 values.

Cash, current assets and current liabilities grow at the same rate as revenue.

Excess cash is used to reduce long-term debt.

Dividends increase by 4% every year from 2018, with the same number of outstanding shares as the present.

Every year, net profit is added to total equity and dividend payments are subtracted.

Income Statement 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Revenues 1348.50 1559.92 1645.20 1735.14 1830.00 1,930.04 Revenue growth 2.00% 15.68% 5.47% 5.47% 5.47% 5.47% Gross Profit 649.40 779.96 822.60 867.57 915.00 965.02 Selling General & Admin Expenses 193.30 219.95 231.97 244.65 258.03 272.14 Depreciation & Amortization 155.50 155,50 165.94 165.94 165.94 165.94 Interest Expense 93.10 122.00 100.15 100.14 99.29 97.52 Income Tax Expense 34.70 42.23 49.11 54.30 59.91 65.99 Net Income 126.70 197.41 229.57 253.82 280.07 308.46 Payout 203.20 211.70 224.08 233.05 242.37 252.06 Basic EPS 2.25 3.51 4.01 4.43 4.89 5.38 Basic Weighted Average Shares Outst. 56.20 56.30 57.30 57.30 57.30 57.30 Payout Per Share 3.62 3.76 3.91 4.07 4.23 4.40 Payout growth 4.50% 4.00% 4.00% 4.00% 4.00% 4.00% Balance Sheet 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Total Cash & ST Investments 105.90 111.46 118.53 125.93 133.68 141.81 Total Current Assets 200.20 211.02 223.53 236.67 250.48 264.99 Total Long-Term Assets 1,823.90 1,943.57 1,956.52 1,970.17 1,984.57 1,999.75 Total Assets 2,024.10 2,154.59 2,180.05 2,206.84 2,235.05 2,264.74 Total Current Liabilities 234.70 247.53 261.06 275.33 290.39 306.26 Long-Term Debt 1,664.30 1,789.62 1,789.18 1,773.66 1,741.46 1,690.80 Total Long-Term Liabilities 1,757.10 1,887.50 1,892.40 1,882.53 1,856.28 1,811.89 Total Liabilities 1,991.80 2,135.03 2,153.46 2,157.87 2,146.66 2,118.16 Total Common Equity 32.40 19.56 26.59 48.98 88.39 146.59 Total Liabilities And Equity 2,024.20 2,154.59 2,180.05 2,206.84 2,235.05 2,264.74

Source: Author's own work

In terms of cash flow, the balance sheet paints a clear enough picture, the key assumptions being revenue growth and maintaining operating margins without growing assets. If those hold, we can say the payout policy is perfectly sustainable in the foreseeable future, as it can keep cash and equity rising and debt falling, slowly but steadily.

Let it be noted that even if you feel that these estimates are optimistic, and that 2019 Q1 and Q2 revenue growth is a fluke and you would like to have a more conservative estimate, the revenue CAGR for years 2009-2018 (without any estimates) was 4.39%, which, if sustained, with all other assumptions equal, would bring the payout ratio below 100% by 2026 and positive equity by 2031.

The same dynamic will occur with Total Assets, which will surpass Liabilities and slowly increase, and EPS and Payout:

Source: Author's own work

As for the valuation of Cedar participations, we believe the discounted dividend model is appropriate. We know from cash flow statements that payouts are quarterly, and recently owners have been receiving four consecutive equal payouts from December one year to October the next. We assume you receive payouts at the end of each quarter and the growth rate of 4% occurs in December payout, and calculate the value as of October 31, 2019. Given the assumptions and payout history, you would receive $0.93 per share immediately, $0.97 in 3, 6 and 9 months, and these would repeat yearly in a perpetual manner, with a 4% increase every year.

The present value of these payouts is presented below as a function of the required return between 5% and 14%. You can take your pick, but as you can see at the current price ($55.81 as of October 30) and assuming continued payout policy, the stock, or participation, appears undervalued as long as the required return is a little less than 11%.

Data source: Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

The forecasts show quite conclusively that Cedar Fair offers a great potential buying opportunity.

From a qualitative perspective, the company offers a resilient business model, a proven track record and barriers to entry. In terms of numbers and valuation, Cedar Fair is undeniably a cash cow, producing increasing revenues throughout most of its history. Unless you can think of any concrete event or circumstance which will change this, the company is poised to maintain this growth and keep delivering substantial dividend payouts.

At a price of ~$55, we are looking at an almost 11% return. Like with any business, there is some risk. Are there more secure/better alternatives? Perhaps.

Is Cedar Fair a good investment? We definitely think so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.