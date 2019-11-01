AK Steel: Q3 Results Disappoint

The news is not great, but should the market overreact, AK Steel shares may present an interesting speculative opportunity at the low end of the current trading range.

AK Steel (AKS) has just reported its third-quarter results. The previous report was inspiring, but unfortunately, the 3Q 2019 report is not that great.

AK Steel reported revenues of $1.54 billion and net income of $2.8 million ($0.01 per share). The results were hit by lower shipments, lower selling prices and mark-to-market losses on iron ore derivatives ($15.3 million, or $0.05 per share). The drop in hot-rolled coil prices which had a material negative impact on most steel-related stocks led to a decrease in the company’s 2019 guidance. The strike at General Motors (GM) also played a negative role. Now, AK Steel expects to record GAAP net income of $26-41 million, or $0.08-0.13 per share. The adjusted net income, which excludes the Ashland Works charge, is expected to be $103-118 million, or $0.32-0.37 per share. EBITDA guidance is also revised down to $450-465 million. In short, the revised guidance puts AK Steel well below current expectations:

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

At the beginning of this year, the company was expected to report earnings of roughly $0.70 per share, so the analysts’ estimates made a long way down alongside falling steel prices. At the same time, AK Steel shares were up roughly 20% year to date before the earnings release, despite all the negative developments in 2019. The reason for this “outperformance” was the major sell-off in late 2018 which pushed the company’s shares deep into oversold territory. As the current estimates are set to be revised down, AK Steel does not look as cheap as it looked at the beginning of this year.

AK Steel finished the quarter with $30.8 million of cash on the balance sheet and $1.97 billion of long-term debt. As time goes by, the debt question becomes important. The company will have to face a roughly $400 million debt maturity in October 2021, which is two years from now, but its cash production is not at the levels investors previously expected it to be. For the first nine months of 2019, AK Steel generated $192.5 million of operating cash flow, while it spent $135.8 million on capex. This is clearly not the cash-generating pace that will allow it to reduce its debt burden. At this point, the company does not have problems with servicing its debt, so refinancing is certainly an option, but the closer we get to the first major debt maturity, the more important the debt factor will become for AK Steel shares.

In all likelihood, the earnings estimates miss and the downward revision of 2019 guidance will not be taken lightly by the market in the short term. From a bigger-picture point of view, AK Steel shares stay in a wide range and remain interesting for speculative purchases at the low end of this range (or better, when they breach the low end of this range). While the company's earnings estimates have made a major downside move during 2019, the stock is trading at rather low levels, and I don’t believe that a sustainable move below $2.00 is possible without material fears regarding refinancing perspectives. At this point, there is no fundamental indication that such fears have serious merit. I’d also note that steel prices have suffered a major downside move and that investors should not rule out a rebound. My current practical idea is to wait and see whether the market will punish AK Steel shares in a way that they drop closer to $2.00 or even below and to search for a speculative upside entry at such levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AKS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.