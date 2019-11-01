Campbell: Gold Will Do Well When Trade Talks Go South

His trade is gold and China, and he prefers putting that on through options. He believes it's a good portfolio hedge for macro conditions and for protecting an equity portfolio.

If you're trying to protect your portfolio from a liquidity event from China, Campbell said not only do you want gold in your portfolio, but you also want dollars.

The biggest risk to the global economy and the international financial system is liquidity emanating out of China, Black Snow Capital founder Alexander Campbell told Real Vision’s Trade Ideas.

According to Campbell, the event that leads to a liquidity crisis isn't something you immediately see, but if you look at the performance of gold or gold and China, that's the relief valve.

“When things don't look good or trade talks start to go south, the logic of the market is telling you that is a position which will do well,” he said.

If you're trying to protect your portfolio from a liquidity event coming out of China, Campbell said not only do you want gold in your portfolio, but you also want dollars.

“It's a good hedge. The day you're losing money on your gold and China, your equity is doing great because growth's doing well; it's a non-inflationary growth cycle. That's going to be bad for gold in a foreign currency and emerging market currency, but it'll be great for your stocks.”

The Trade

Alexander is bullish on gold and China, and he prefers putting that on through options. Specifically, he likes a 145, 160, 175 butterfly, where you go long at 145, sell back some of that upside at 160, and then buy back the tail at 175.

Source: Bloomberg

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is pretty obvious, but we should probably say it anyway so that there is absolutely no confusion… The material in REAL VISION GROUP video programs and publications (collectively referred to as “RV RELEASES”) is provided for informational purposes only and is NOT investment advice. The information in RV RELEASES has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but Real Vision and its contributors, distributors and/or publishers, licensors, and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers and vendors (collectively, “Affiliated Parties”) make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the content in RV RELEASES. Any data included in RV RELEASES are illustrative only and not for investment purposes. Any opinion or recommendation expressed in RV RELEASES is subject to change without notice. RV Releases do not recommend, explicitly nor implicitly, nor suggest or recommend any investment strategy. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties disclaim all liability for any loss that may arise (whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive or otherwise) from any use of the information in RV RELEASES. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties do not have regard to any individual’s, group of individuals’ or entity’s specific investment objectives, financial situation or circumstances. RV Releases do not express any opinion on the future value of any security, currency or other investment instrument. You should seek expert financial and other advice regarding the appropriateness of the material discussed or recommended in RV RELEASES and should note that investment values may fall, you may receive back less than originally invested and past performance is not necessarily reflective of future performance. Well that was pretty intense! We hope you got all of that - now stop reading the small print and go and enjoy Real Vision.