The Fed May Pause Now After 3 Cuts

As expected, the Fed cut its target rate by 25bps for the third time this year as a response to the global slowdown in the economic activity since the beginning of 2018, lowering the range to 1.5-1.75%. Powell mentioned that the current stance of the monetary policy continues to provide meaningful support to the US economy after the 11-year expansion. Household spending and the job market both remain strong, with the unemployment rate sitting at a 50-year low of 3.5%, and wages have been rising especially for the lower-paid income jobs. The share of industries experiencing a 5%+ wage growth has reached 30%, nearly twice as much as in 2013, according to Intertemporal Economics.

Inflation though remains below the Fed 2 percent objective, as the annual change in the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) has been decreasing in the past year, down to 1.4%. In addition, the core PCE barely came out above the 2 percent threshold in the past cycle (Figure 1, left frame). Long-term inflation expectations have been trending towards the lower end of their historical changes. Figure 1 (right frame) shows that the 5Y5Y inflation swap, a popular market measure of inflation expectations, has been moving south in the past 18 months after topping at 2.5%, and is currently flirting with the 2% level.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters, FRED

Overall, the path of policy rates in the US has changed dramatically in the past year, from a "long way from neutral" in October 2018 (the target range was 2-2.25% at that time) to an appropriate stance today, and rates are now back to April / May 2018 levels. One major event that happened in the past year that forced policymakers to reverse the stance of monetary policy was the drawdown in equities we observed in the last quarter of 2018, with US equities (S&P 500) down 20% from peak to trough. Even though policymakers are not supposed to be sensitive or target a level of equities or rates, we know that a significant move (i.e., 20%) in equities, rates or on the currency matters for their decisions.

In addition, the persistence of the elevated uncertainty in 2019 and the signification deterioration in developed economies such as the euro area, coupled with the scarcity of reserves in the system and the volatility observed in the repo market in September, have pushed the Fed to cut rates and increase the size of its balance again, 5 years after stepping out of the market (the last POMO conducted by the Fed was in October 2014, which marked the end of QE3). The Fed total assets increased by USD 200 billion in the past two months to nearly USD 4 trillion, with October being the biggest monthly increase since 2008 (Figure 2, left frame). In order to improve liquidity in the market and increase the amount of reserves to an appropriate level in order to avoid a recurrence of the unexpected spike in volatility in the short-term money market, the Fed will buy Treasury bills (5W to 52W maturity) at a pace of $60 billion a month until at least the second quarter of 2020 and continue its temporary open market operation at least through January (check the transcript of the meeting here).

Overall, it looks like the Fed may pause in the following meetings following the three rate cuts, as Powell precisely said that "monetary policy operates with a lag" and the adjustments on economic growth and inflation should be realised in the coming months. The first GDP estimates (advance) for the third quarter came in higher than expected at 1.9% (vs. 1.6%), and big institutions are still forecasting a 1.7% real growth rate for Q3 (Figure 2, right frame), which implies that the US will grow at nearly 4% in nominal terms.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters, Refinitiv

To conclude, the ease in uncertainty we expect in 2020 following smooth negotiations around Brexit and an agreement between the US and China should reduce the demand for safe assets and, therefore, weaken the US dollar and push long-term rates higher. We expect the US 10Y yield to trade in the 2-2.25% range in the first half of next year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EURGBP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.