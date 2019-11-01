World Wrestling Entertainment: A Tapped Out Growth Story

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has been an exciting stock to cover in recent years given a number of developments that resulted in the share price climbing from $30 back in early 2018 to an all-time high near $100 just this past April. Strong growth in its online streaming video service, WWE Network, in recent years, along with a number of lucrative TV media contracts, set the stage for impressive earnings growth. Fast forward to today, and based on the latest quarterly results which disappointed expectations, it appears some of those trends have lost momentum, leading to emerging concerns over future growth potential. This article covers the recent earnings release and our view on where WWE is headed next.

(Source: Company IR)

Q3 Earnings Recap

WWE reported Q3 earnings on October 31st with GAAP EPS of $0.06, which was also $0.06 ahead of expectations. The main weakness here was really the top line, as its revenue of $186.3 million fell by 1.1% year over year and missed expectations by $5.9 million, a 3% downside surprise. An increase in the media segment revenue to $146.1 million is based on the "contractual escalation of core content rights fees, including license fees from the distribution of the Company’s flagship programs Raw and SmackDown", according to the press release which was outweighed by declines in other segments. Essentially, these higher TV revenues were expected, as the company had announced new content deals back in 2018 that are going into effect now. Weaker trends in live events and consumer products are more concerning.

(Source: Company IR)

On October 4th, WWE debuted its SmackDown Live weekly program on Fox Networks (DIS), which had been the a source of bullish sentiment and anticipation for over a year since the deal was announced in 2018. Early data suggest the ratings numbers were positive in the first broadcast at 3.9 million viewers, up 221% from the previous time slot on Fox. Notably, the number reported in media compared to 2.57 million total viewers in the final SmackDown Live episode on its old home channel on the USA Network.

TV ratings in Q2 between the programs Raw and SmackDown were down by 6% and 4% each respectively, with a recognition that it needed a refresh and the move to Fox could renew some enthusiasm. Fox, together with WWE, made a major push in marketing for the transition to network television, while it remains to be seen how much of that momentum carries over going forward beyond the initial novelty and potentially some new casual viewers.

Another development this quarter announced in the press release was a delay in completing a previously announced media agreement in the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region. The company noted that it expects to provide more clarity on the 2020 outlook following the release of fiscal Q4 2019 results in mid-February.

In terms of full-year 2019 guidance, WWE lowered its adjusted operating income target to a range between $180 million to $190 million from a previous estimate at $200 million. Some of that is based on the timing of new media rights contracts, but it is also a reflection of weaker-than-expected performance from the WWE Network segment.

WWE Analysis and Forward-Looking

The larger concern is the performance of WWE Network within the media segment that saw paid subscribers decline by 9% and revenues drop by 11% to $44.2 million. The important dynamic here is that the Network is really the centerpiece to the entire business model, as the company's growth story has been based on using TV shows and live events as essentially a form of advertising to draw more members into the high-margin Network ecosystem representing an internal recurring revenue stream. The Q3 total worldwide paid subscribers number at 1.466 million is down by 16% from a peak of 1.742 in Q2 2018. The bullish case for the stock really needs strong momentum in WWE Network to drive the incremental earnings beyond what are the already assumed TV rights revenues over the next couple of years.

(Source: Company IR)

It's also disappointing that international market growth appears to have lost momentum. The company actually hosted more events this year in Q3 at 7 compared to 4 in Q3 of 2018, but average attendance was down by 20% to 4,500 from 5,600 in 2018. Separately, North America live event attendance averages have been trending sequentially lower since peaking in 2017. Whether that is indicative of poor execution, a ceiling to brand and product appeal, or simply a soft patch in growth, the trends are bearish, in our opinion.

(Source: Company IR)

What's Next For WWE

WWE stock fell by a massive 17% on the release of Q3 results with obviously a disappointment in the revenue miss and weak trends in the operational performance. It is now trading at its lowest level since early 2018, and we offer a glass half-full type of perspective, recognizing that the adjustment lower in the share price could be a compelling entry point for the stock if investors believe the company can reclaim its growth momentum.

Data by YCharts

Valuation at first glance appears expensive given a forward P/E of 55x on current full-year 2019 earnings at $1.02, but keep in mind that there is still an expectation of earnings growth in the coming years based on progressive contribution of contractual media agreements already finalized. By this measure, a current consensus EPS of $3.00 per share by 2020 represents a forward P/E on next year's earnings at a more reasonable 18x. If the company is able to leverage the new Fox relationship and at least stabilize the WWE Network, the stock has upside here. On the other hand, if TV ratings sputter and the numbers for WWE Network continue to deteriorate, then the stock will remain under pressure. One bearish trend we note is the possibility of the company needing to lower average ticket prices to support attendance, further pressuring margins.

Takeaway

WWE is in a transitional period following weak growth in recent quarters, even as it has the opportunity for a fresh start following its launch on Fox. Balancing what are currently weak trends in the operational performance against what we recognize as more value following a 45% decline from recent highs, we rate WWE as a "Hold."

Going forward, it will be important for the TV ratings numbers to continue the early momentum and results from Fox. The challenge for WWE is to convert these "free" viewers from broadcast television into WWE Network subscribers. We'd also look for live event attendance to hopefully get a bump from the increased exposure the brand is receiving on television. It's probably too late to initiate a short, while we need some more positive data over the coming quarter to consider a new long position. We expect the stock to remain volatile in the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.