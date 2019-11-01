Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) CEO Olivier Ghesquiere on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:GNRC) Q3 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ed Yuen - Investor Relations, Managing Director at Solebury Trout

Olivier Ghesquiere - President, Chief Executive Officer

Michael Chan - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Helene Becke - Cowan

Operator

Thank you and welcome to Textainer's Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be provided at that time. As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to [indiscernible] Investor Relations for Textainer Group Holdings Limited. Please proceed with your conference sir.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you. Certain statements made during this conference call may contain forward-looking statements in accordance with U.S. securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results. The company's views, estimates, plans and outlook, as described within this call, may change after this discussion. The company is under no obligation to modify or update any or all statements that are made.

Please see the company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 25, 2019 and going forward, any subsequent quarterly filings on Form 6-K for additional information concerning factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

During this call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures. As such, measures are not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures will be provided either on this conference call or can be found in today's earnings press release.

Finally, along with our earnings release today, we have also provided slides to accompany our comments on today's call. Both the earnings release and the earnings call presentation can be found on Textainer's Investor Relations website at investor.textainer.com.

I would now like to turn the call over to Olivier Ghesquiere, Textainer's President and Chief Executive Officer, for his opening comments.

Olivier Ghesquiere

Thank you [indiscernible]. Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us today for Textainer's third quarter 2019 earnings call. I will begin by reviewing the highlights of our third quarter results and then I will provide some perspective on the industry.

Michael will then go over to financial results in greater detail, after which we will open the call to your questions. Textainer achieved solid performance in a challenging market environment delivering a stable leads rental income of $154.7 million, adjusted EBITDA of $118.3 million, a 3.1% increase over the second quarter and adjusted net income of $13 million or $0.22 per share compared to $9 million or $0.16 per share in the second quarter.

The market for new container activity remains slow in the third quarter as a traditional peak season did not materialize given the ongoing trade tension and slower economic growth. Though lacking a seasonal surge shipping volumes have remained positive in 2019 and world trade continued to grow during the third quarter albeit at lower rate than in the previous two years. Overall, the industry remained discipline as demonstrated by the much reduced level of new container orders and increasing factory inventory levels.

However, our shipping lines have continued to seek efficiencies and have reduced capacity with canceled sailing. We've seen an increase in containers redelivery.

We continue to see few leaders opportunity in the present market with very few open tenders from shipping light being mostly for the replacement of ageing containers. New container prices have decreased to the current level of approximately $1650 per Cu primarily driven by a decrease in steel prices and weak new container demand.

Rental rates for new container leaves out have declined in line with new lease container prices but the total volume of new deals has been small, infrequent and not representative of normal market conditions as lesser offloaded the excess container capacity they accumulated in prior months when market anticipations were stronger.

We do not expect demand for new containers to increase significantly until there is greater certainty around trade disputes and stronger economic environment and we believe this only persist until the middle of next year. As such we have limited or incremental CapEx $267 billion delivered during the third quarter to specific opportunities or back to back [needs] that meet our investment criteria.

We remain focused on a discipline growth strategy targeting specific yields and return thresholds. While demand for new lease out was low we continue to see a moderate and manageable level of kerning and an attractive container retail environment. Orders for new containers we made minimal as we continue to see discipline from industry player. As a result the total inventory for new dry container available at factories has reduced to a level closer to 800,000 PU from a level well above 1.1 million CU.

Our shipping lines continued to optimize their fleet therefore inventory has increased but we remains at very reasonable level as evidenced by the continued high utilization rate throughout the industry. Resale container prices remain positive given the slow supply of container put to disposal. However, the decrease in new container prices has generated some downward pressure on resale prices of 20-foot containers in Asia.

Again this micro headwinds we are particularly pleased to deliver stable lease rental income in the third quarter as we recognize the contribution for more proactive discipline container investment during the second quarter when we grew our fleet at attractive rates and double-digit returns.

In addition, we're pleased with the steady progress of our ongoing cost control initiative which is reflecting in the normalized level of GN&A expenses and direct container costs. However, our financial performance in the third quarter was impacted by lack of CapEx.

We also saw a modest decrease in utilization and retail prices both remain at high level with our average utilization at 97.3% for the third quarter and at 96.4% currently.

As we look up to the balance of the year we believe new container demand will remain muted through the end of the year and possibly through the first half of 2020 given uncertain economic activity level and ongoing trade negotiation.

Given low inventory level we believe the market could turn more rapidly with a resolution to the trade concerns. However, this potential catalyst may be tempered by the clear signs of weakening GDP growth. The IMF global growth forecast is 3% and 3.4% for 2019 and 2020 which are level still supportive or moderate shipping volume growth.

We expect container lesser fleet utilization and resale prices to remain high, although decreased slightly. We currently do not have any significant concern with customer credit and finally we believe shipping lines will continue to increase their reliance on continued leasing companies as they focus their liquidity unnecessary CapEx related to new ships and compliance with the IMO 2020 emission regulations. We continue to believe leasing companies will represent approximately 60% of total purchases.

Specifically for the fourth quarter we expect revenue will decline given fleet attrition and limited CapEx we expect cost will remain at current normalized level with the exception of storage which is impacted by utilization.

In summary, while the overall market activity remains muted and is reflected in our operating results we have taken a number of action this year to drive shareholder value.

First we've improved our capital structure through our previously announced asset back nodes and warehouse facility financing which leaves us strongly positioned to participate in the inevitable rebound in market demand.

Second, we repurchase approximately 240,000 share of our common stock during the third quarter under our $25 million share repurchase program which the board authorized at the end of August, 2019.

Third, we have invested in technology and personnel while implementing cost-cutting initiatives that have lowered operating expenses.

Finally, in September we announced plan to do list or shares on the draw network stock exchange to enable trained core to unbundle its shares in Textainer which we believe will lead to a broader and deeper shareholder base and improve liquidity in our stock over the longer term.

I will now turn the call over to Michael who will give you a little more color about our financial results for the past quarter.

Michael Chan

Thank you Olivier. I will now focus on the key drivers of our financial results. Q3 lease rental income of 154.7 was stable as compared to Q2 as we further realize the benefit of attractive investments made in the second quarter offset by increase in utilization.

Q3 trading to care margin was 2.4 million a decrease of 1 million compared to Q2 due to a decrease in the number of trading containers sold and a slight decrease in the per unit margin. Q3 gains on sale both fleet containers net was 6.1 million an increase of 0.7 million compared to Q2 driven by an increase in the number of containers sold partially offset by a reduction in average gains per container sold.

While average gains per container sold decrease the resale container price environment on average still remains positive. Q3 direct container expense for the old fleet was $11.8 million an increase of $1.1 million compared to Q2 primarily due to an increase in storage costs resulting from lower utilization. While storage has increased we are pleased with the results of our continued cost control efforts to normalize these expenses.

Q3 depreciation expense was $67.6 million an increase of 3.5 compared to Q2 primarily due to mark to market net book value adjustments on certain containers held for sale.

Q3 GN&A expense was relatively flat at $9.4 million compared to Q2. We are pleased with our ongoing focus on cost management to maintain this baseline level going forward. While also continuing to improve the quality of our investment in GN&A. In order to improve the transparency and usefulness of our financial statements we have introduced a new line item in operating expenses called container lessee default recovery expense nets and have reviewed the container impairment line item.

The new line item will capture any container cost or recovery benefits associated with lessee credit issues including any container impairments related to non-recoverable containers and any container recovery costs previously reported with indirect container expense.

Any normal mark-to-market net book value adjustments for certain containers put to disposal will appear in depreciation expense. Container lessee default recovery net was $0.2 million in Q3 compared to an expense of $8.6 million in Q2.

As previously reported Q2 included a $9.1 million reserve for the estimator under top containers held by a non-performing lessee. Q3 bad debt recovery was $1.2 million and was primarily due to the improved financial condition for certain lessees.

Bad debt expense of $3.7 million in Q2 included $3.3 million to fully reserved receivables for a non-performing lessee. Q3 interest expense including realized hedging gains was $39.8 million an increase of 2.7 million from Q2. This was primarily driven by a higher average debt balance due to CapEx partially offset by lower interest rates. We are pleased with our continuously decreasing effective interest rate which averaged 4.23% in this quarter.

Q3 unrealized loss on interest rate swaps collars and caps net was 2.5 million primarily resulting from a decrease in the forward LIBOR curve at the end of the quarter which reduced the spot mark to market value of our interest rate derivatives used for long terms hedging purposes.

Q3 net income was $10.6 million or $0.18 per diluted common share. Q3 adjusted net income was $13 million or $0.22 per diluted common share. Q3 adjusted net income was $4 million higher than Q2. Q3 adjusted EBITDA was $118.3 million an increase of $3.5 million when compared to Q2. On September 3 we announced that our board had approved a $25 million share repurchase program. During Q3 we were purchased approximately 240,000 shares of Textainer common stock in the open market for a total of roughly $2.5 million.

At the end of Q3 we had $22.5 million available from our board authorized programs for repurchases which continues as we move forward.

Turning out to our liquidity we headed Q3 with a cash position inclusive of restrictive cash of $267.5 million an increase of $23.5 million from the prior quarter. As a reminder on July 29 we announced the completion of an amendment to extend the term and lower the pricing of our $1.2 billion warehouse care facility.

The revolving period of the facility was extended by three years to July 2022. And the margin was reduced by 15 basis points to 1.75%. We believe our liquidity and pricing platform are well positioned to adequately support our future capital allocation plans including funding investment in high yielding CapEx and support of our ongoing share purchase program. This concludes our prepared remarks thank you all for your time today operator please open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Helene Becker with Cowan. Please proceed with your question.

Helene Becke

Thanks operator. Hi team thanks for taking the time. Just could you just clarify what you said about returns? Are you kind of missed some of what you said customers are returning containers and not picking up new containers. Is that what's going on?

Olivier Ghesquiere

Yes, hi and I think you've pretty much nailed it. We have a situation where the market is very slow and shipping lines are really trying to optimize their fleet. So what essentially they're doing is they're shedding off the excess containers or when they have containers coming to the end of their lease agreement they're turning them in and because they're really trying to run a ship as tight as possible given the uncertainties both from world trade and IMO 2020 they are refraining from taking new containers into their fleet and that's valid for purchased containers as well as for leased containers. So what we see very much in our fleet is that or containers being turned into the depot is that it is only very slightly higher than it was at the beginning of the year but it's very consistent. It's very stable but what's really lacking is the fact that there is no demand for a new container and hence very limited CapEx on our part.

Helene Becke

Okay and then with IMO 2020 I understand that about a third of all ships have been fitted with scrubbers at this point. So as you look ahead to next year I don't know what you think will happen I'm not sure. Any of us really know what will happen other than maybe some slow steaming or something but do you think that there will be an increased given all this other uncertainty do you think there would be an increased level of ship retirements that would push more containers into the dippers? It's like is that a possibility?

Olivier Ghesquiere

No, I don't think so. I think we're seeing a situation right now where there is indeed a lot of ship that are in the shipyard for scrubber retrofits but as the new ships as those ships come out new ships will go in. So I don't think we will see a reduction in capacity because the ships that are being operated are pretty full at the moment. It just so happens that this is the kind of a good timing for shipping line to send ships to shipyard and have them retrofitted with scrubbers just when demand is not running at a very high level but the ships that are running are running pretty full.

So I don't think we can anticipate a reduction in the requirement of number of container. As a matter of fact even though everybody talks about a slow market we had seen occasional situation where in specific areas shipping lines are running short of containers and I think that's another indication that they're running a very-very tight ship and trying to optimize their fleet as much as possible.

Helene Becke

Okay. So this is my other, I have a few other questions but I don't know if there's a long queue.

Olivier Ghesquiere

No, not really. Go ahead. You have plenty of time. We have plenty of time for you Helene.

Helene Becke

Okay that's very kind of you. Thank you. On the trend core listing of their shares can this be traded outside of South Africa or can they only be traded in South Africa?

Unidentified Company Representative

Hi this is Dan, [indiscernible] I am the general counsel of Textainer.

Helene Becke

Hi Dan.

Unidentified Company Representative

We are envisioning that if the listing occurs and all conditions president are met there may be a part of mechanic where shares can cross exchanges. That's kind of all weird liberty to say right now. We will update the market as time goes on but it is common in dual listings that there is a mechanic for the crossing of shares to avoid arbitrage situations where pricing differential occur between markets.

Helene Becke

Got you. Okay yeah that's what I was wondering actually. Thank you for that and then my other question is for Michael I think on the comment about the $2.5 million loss you talked about the decrease in that forward LIBOR curve. So did your debt provide for something other than LIBOR since LIBOR theoretically going away at the end of 2021?

Michael Chan

Hi Helene, I appreciate the question. So our debt agreements contemplate using LIBOR but we've already spoken to our banks growing mechanisms to convert to a different index that's market accepted out there. So there are rates that this will shift to you in the future when this gets closer. So it's not a concern.

Helene Becke

Okay. And then my last question promised is on consolidation. I don't know how you guys are thinking about it now but given the low level of CapEx and the flood to down [indiscernible] I mean your revenues is only offer a couple million dollars wasn't that bad. Do you think this means we'll see more industry consolidation? Is this a good time for that? Thank you and that's it.

Helene Becke

It's very difficult question Helene.

Helene Becke

Are you seeing I kind of missed some of what you said [Technical Difficulty].

Olivier Ghesquiere

Possibly a bit of front-loading if there's no trade agreement there's also talked about that little uplift prior to Chinese New Year but I think that you know if we look at it from a bigger perspective we're going to continue to see a slow erosion or a stability until the market start picking up probably middle of next year.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then just change gears on the buybacks obviously you know positive to see the authorization during the quarter and the increased activity how much have you bought back quarter today to the fourth quarter and then how should we think about the pace of your purchases on a quarterly basis? Is it expected to be kind of steady or really more opportunistic?

Olivier Ghesquiere

Hey Mike it's Olivier, so we are buying shares in the fourth quarter and will be disclosing that as part of the results of the of the fourth quarter as well. It is an active program and we are buying back shares. That's probably the extent that we get disclosed at this point in time but yeah we are continuing with the program.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Great. Just one last one from me on the dual listing is there really any other change to your business all in that listing or is it really just business as usual once that is executed?

Olivier Ghesquiere

We don't anticipate any major impact from an operational business if that is your question Mike. We think it will obviously broaden for shareholder basis and it might impact or float positively but from an operational point of view it should not change anything in the way we operate our business and keep our effort focused on improving our profitability [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. Appreciate the color there and thank you for taking my questions.

Olivier Ghesquiere

Thank you.

Olivier Ghesquiere

Thanks Mike.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen we have reached the end of the question-and-answer session and I would like to turn the call back to Olivier for closing remark.

Olivier Ghesquiere

Thanks again for taking the time to listen to us today and I look forward to updating everyone on our progress during our next call. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.