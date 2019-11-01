FXA: Perfect Storm For The Aussie Dollar

The Australia-U.S. interest rate differential is at a 20-year support level and may reverse soon due to the Fed's cutting cycle.

Now that the hard commodities market is strengthening, it is likely that AUD/USD will follow.

The Australian dollar has been a poorly performing currency since 2011 due to the bust in commodity prices and subsequent cut in Australian interest rates.

(Source: Pexels/Hugo Heimendinger)

The Australian dollar has been one of the worst-performing developed world currencies since hitting a high in 2011. The Australian economy has grown at a much slower pace than in years past, and the country's exports have struggled due to falling commodity prices.

Australia is a leading global producer of many precious, base, and strategic metals, so AUD/USD tends to track those quite closely:

Data by YCharts

If you are a gold investor in Australia, you would have virtually never experienced the 2011-2018 bear market in the metal because the two are tied so well together. Take a look at the performance of gold in USD vs. gold in AUD:

Data by YCharts

This brings me to my initial point. With the U.S. dollar (UUP) looking incredibly bearish, investors are looking for ways to hedge their exposure to the dollar and likely rising inflation. As the Federal Reserve continues to cut interest rates, the return of holding the dollar rapidly declines. Most dollar bears buy gold (GLD) or Bitcoin (OTC:GBTC), but those two assets are very volatile. Even more, they contain many idiosyncratic risks.

In my opinion, the Australian dollar (FXA) is the best-developed world currency to hedge these risks. Most view the Japanese yen (EWY) as a hedge, but interest rates are meager in that country, and their government debt-to-GDP over 200% is alarming. Indeed, Japan still probably has a higher default risk than the U.S. dollar.

On the other hand, the Australian government has very low government debt-to-GDP of 40%. The country also has an interest rate that is now very similar to that of the U.S. and will likely become the target of the carry trade. Even more, because the country's currency is tied to its metal exports, it is the closest thing to a commodity-pegged currency available today.

While the Aussie dollar may have slightly more downside left, there appears to be a perfect storm that will boost the currency for an extended period. A straightforward way to make a long-term trade on the Aussie dollar is through the Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust ETF (FXA).

The Invesco Australian Dollar ETF

Currency ETFs allow investors who don't have the desire to trade forex or futures directly an easy way to gain exposure. There are two long AUD funds, the non-levered and more popular one is Invesco's FXA, and the less-popular 4X levered one is VelocityShares Daily 4X Long AUD vs. USD ETN (UAUD). There is also the -2X AUD ETF (CROC) by ProShares and the -4X UAUD counterpart (DAUD).

Because I generally avoid levered ETFs due to decay, and because there is far more AUM in FXA, I'll focus on Invesco's product - though much of my analysis past this section suits all.

FXA is a pretty old ETF and has been trading since 2006, about one year before the popular U.S. dollar ETF, UUP. As shown in its AUM chart below, the fund was incredibly popular initially and has seen large outflows since due to poor performance:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the ETF's price has fallen far less than its AUM, signaling that ETF investors have lost quite a bit of confidence. In many ETFs, it is an excellent time to buy when AUM is near where it began when the fund launched. At that level, only "core" investors are left, which is often a good contrarian signal.

While I view the ETF as a reliable long-term play, it does come with an expense ratio of 40 bps that will be a drag (albeit a small one) if AUD/USD continues to fall. That said, it does pay an interest dividend of 32 bps that I expect to rise due to falling U.S. interest rates compared to Australia's.

Interest Rate Differential Continues to Reverse

When assessing currencies, there are three major and equally important factors that I look at: current account balance (i.e., trade), geopolitical/social value (default risk, international use), and real interest rate differentials (carry trade potential).

An appreciating currency typically has at least two of these factors in its favor. While the U.S. has an awful current account balance, it has a higher interest rate than its developed world peers and is the main global trade settlement currency. Of course, as the Federal Reserve continues to cut interest rates, the U.S. dollar's strength has faded.

Take a look at the Australian 3-month swap rate minus the U.S. 3-month LIBOR vs. AUD/USD:

(Source: Federal Reserve)

The two track each other quite well, and although the Australian rate is about 1% below the U.S. rate, it is at the 1998 and 2000 support level. Of course, it was still a year before the currency rallied, but when it did, it rose about 100% to 2011. Considering conditions today are extremely similar to those of 1999/2000, I believe a similar outcome may occur.

Improving Trade Balance Fueled By Trade War

When exports rise, currencies typically follow, due to the fact that the currency must be purchased in order to buy the export good. This impact used to be much more important, and has since become less so as global trade balances are less volatile. Still, Australian exports to the U.S. are skyrocketing due to a decline in imports from China. This is also true for Australian exports to China, though the impact on the AUD/USD rate is lower.

Take a look below:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, a sharp rise in exports has typically come before a rise in the Australian currency. As the U.S. and China trade less due to the trade war, Australia benefits from being, quite literally, a middleman. Over the next few months, this is likely to boost the exchange rate.

Moreover, if precious metals prices continue to rise, then Australia's exports will likely increase tremendously. Over 70% of the country's exports are minerals, precious metals, and base metals. So far, only precious metals have rallied, but history tells us that other commodities tend to track precious metals.

Bottom Line

Overall, the Australian dollar looks like a solid place to park some of your cash over the coming years. Interest rates are unlikely to fall much further, and the 10-year yield appears to be carving a bottom:

(Source: Trading Economics)

This bottoming of interest rates in Australia makes for an excellent potential buying point. As shown below, the bottoming pattern is reflected in FXA:

Data by YCharts

Now, there could be more downside, but it does look as if FXA is about to break its downward trend. This would concur with the very bearish setup on the U.S. dollar index and the generally bullish setup on gold and other metals.

From a longer-term standpoint, the country's short-term interest rate differential has hit a long-term resistance level and is very likely to reverse from here due to the Federal Reserve's and Trump's insistence on cutting rates. Usually, these rate differential cycles have a long-term trend that lasts about 5-10 years. Because Australia is a relatively small economy compared to Europe and the U.S., the Australian dollar can be pretty volatile and potentially quite profitable.

If the U.S.-China trade war continues, Australian exporters will continue to win. Even more, considering the U.S. has insurmountable public debt and China has unknowingly high private debt, Australia could become a bit of a safe haven currency. I don't believe it will replace the yen in this regard, but it is certainly a possibility considering Japan's endless public debt creation.

Overall, I give FXA a solid "Buy" rating and am personally long the ETF. I expect the fund to rise back to $80 (18%) over the coming two years and likely continue higher. On top of the bullish fundamentals, it adds an excellent level of diversification in my account away from bonds and stocks, since it lacks a meaningful correlation to those assets. As Ray Dalio has said, the "Holy Grail" of investing is to "have fifteen or more good, uncorrelated return streams."

Disclosure: I am/we are long FXA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.