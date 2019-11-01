There's Nothing Spooky With These 19 Upcoming Dividend Increases

An average increase of 6.66%, median increase of 4.76% and three with an increase >= 10%.

All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history.

Introduction

This article series is designed to keep investors informed of upcoming dividend increases. For dividend growth investors, this can be an opportunity to start or add to positions prior to a new increased payout. This can be especially important for retirees who live on dividend checks.

The lists I've compiled provide various stats for the stocks that are increasing their dividends next week.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here. If you know how this was built and the caveats, feel free to jump down to the lists themselves.

How It's Assembled

The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

As a point of clarification, companies are included that may not raise their dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend received will still be higher each year. One such example is Bank of America (BAC).

In the table here on SA, the annual dividend payout received by a shareholder increased for each year in this time frame. Thus, it is eligible for inclusion in the "CCC" list.

That said, it did pay out the same amount for eight quarters in a row, but again, the total annual amount increased each year.

United Technologies (UTX) is another example.

What Is the Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the date you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories as I'll be using them throughout the piece:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 0 Champion 4 Contender 1 Challenger 14

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. (SHEN) 6 0.82 8-Nov-18 3.85% Challenger 1st Source Corporation (SRCE) 32 2.25 4-Nov-19 7.41% Champion TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) 9 3.03 4-Nov-19 3.33% Challenger IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) 7 2.46 4-Nov-19 6.35% Challenger NextEra Energy Partners, LP Common Units representi... (NEP) 6 3.99 5-Nov-19 2.99% Challenger Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership (MMP) 19 6.32 6-Nov-19 0.69% Contender Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) 9 3 6-Nov-19 4.55% Challenger S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) 6 2.95 6-Nov-19 3.70% Challenger Cintas Corporation (CTAS) 36 0.74 7-Nov-19 24.39% Champion Artesian Resources Corporation - Class A Non-Voting... (ARTNA) 27 2.69 7-Nov-19 1.50% Champion Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) 25 0.85 7-Nov-19 6.25% Champion American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) 9 2.98 7-Nov-19 4.48% Challenger Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) 9 3.34 7-Nov-19 2.50% Challenger South State Corporation (SSB) 8 2.15 7-Nov-19 6.98% Challenger SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) 7 2.2 7-Nov-19 5.56% Challenger Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) 6 2.15 7-Nov-19 4.76% Challenger Standex International Corporation (SXI) 8 1.04 8-Nov-19 10.00% Challenger Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. Common Stock (CTO) 7 0.81 8-Nov-19 18.18% Challenger Cortland Bancorp (CLDB) 7 2.07 8-Nov-19 9.09% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me the Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the increase in percentage. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent SHEN 0.27 0.27 3.85% SRCE 0.25 0.29 7.41% AMTD 0.3 0.31 3.33% IDA 0.63 0.67 6.35% NEP 0.45 0.517 2.99% MMP 0.978 1.02 0.69% TBNK 0.2 0.23 4.55% STBA 0.27 0.28 3.70% CTAS 2.05 2.55 24.39% ARTNA 0.2423 0.2496 1.50% BRO 0.08 0.085 6.25% AEP 0.67 0.7 4.48% PAG 0.37 0.41 2.50% SSB 0.36 0.46 6.98% SBFG 0.085 0.095 5.56% HBCP 0.2 0.22 4.76% SXI 0.2 0.22 10.00% CTO 0.08 0.13 18.18% CLDB 0.16 0.12 9.09%

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows. They may provide a larger margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52-Week Low 52-Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High SHEN 32.75 29.61 51.41 28.9 9% Off Low 36% Off High SRCE 51.64 38.44 51.82 14.54 32% Off Low 0% Off High AMTD 39.61 32.69 57.88 9.87 18% Off Low 31% Off High IDA 108.75 89.31 114.01 24.28 21% Off Low 4% Off High NEP 51.9 39.35 53.9 0 31% Off Low 2% Off High MMP 64.12 54.25 67.74 10.64 17% Off Low 5% Off High TBNK 29.33 23.52 31.44 12.72 24% Off Low 6% Off High STBA 37.91 33.3 42.56 12.75 13% Off Low 10% Off High CTAS 276.34 155.98 276.49 32.51 75% Off Low New High ARTNA 37.17 32.84 40.97 24.16 12% Off Low 9% Off High BRO 37.69 25.72 37.79 27.36 44% Off Low New High AEP 94.11 72.07 96.22 21.64 30% Off Low 2% Off High PAG 49.11 38.49 51 9.22 25% Off Low 3% Off High SSB 79.91 56.55 80.95 15.86 38% Off Low 1% Off High SBFG 17.25 15.76 19.16 12.45 8% Off Low 8% Off High HBCP 39 32.59 41.03 11.73 17% Off Low 3% Off High SXI 76.97 59.28 83.4 20.44 26% Off Low 7% Off High CTO 63.85 49.23 68.64 10.79 26% Off Low 7% Off High CLDB 21.2 19.05 28.68 12.41 11% Off Low 26% Off High

Tickers by Yield and Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, which is the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1-Yr. DG 3-Yr. DG 5-Yr. DG 10-Yr. DG Chowder Rule MMP 6.32 7.7 9.2 12.6 10.8 19 NEP 3.99 14.9 23.7 PAG 3.34 12.7 14.7 18 14.7 21.4 AMTD 3.03 24 14.5 19 22.1 TBNK 3 5 8.4 10.1 13.2 AEP 2.98 5.9 5.6 5.3 4.4 8.3 STBA 2.95 20.7 10.7 10.2 -2.2 13.2 ARTNA 2.69 3 3 3 3 5.7 IDA 2.46 7.1 7.7 8.9 7.2 11.4 SRCE 2.25 26.3 12.7 9.2 6.2 11.5 SBFG 2.2 14.3 17 21.7 -0.6 24 SSB 2.15 4.5 12.1 13.3 7.3 15.5 HBCP 2.15 29.1 33.3 CLDB 2.07 37.5 22.4 29.7 -6.5 31.8 SXI 1.04 12.1 14 16.8 -1.3 17.9 BRO 0.85 9.9 10.5 10.5 7.9 11.4 SHEN 0.82 3.8 4 8.4 6.1 9.2 CTO 0.81 50 50 35.1 -3.9 35.9 CTAS 0.74 26.5 25 21.6 16.1 22.4

Bonus

I'll cover Cintas this week, as it has both the longest dividend streak and the highest raise! Cintas is in the business of providing uniforms and other business services. You may notice the company's trucks driving around your area.

(Source )

The F.A.S.T. Graph data for Cintas is just a thing of beauty if you've been a long-term shareholder. Going back to the first decade of the century, the company was putting up nice growth from the mid-single digits to mid-teens. Even during the recession, earnings only declined 15% and 19% between 2009 and 2010 (turns out people still need uniforms to work). From that point on, they have been a coiled spring during the expansion. The earnings growth speaks for itself: 13%, 35%, 11%, 11%, 20%, 22%, 17%, 25% and expected 28% from 2011 until full-year 2019 estimate. Even looking forward, the best analyst estimates still peg a low- to mid-double digit earnings growth for the next several years out.

Cintas has very healthy debt metrics with a 43% debt / capital ratio and a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.70 (number of years to potentially pay off debt). This, of course, is all reflected in its A- credit rating from S&P.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Now, it's a little bit harder to make the strongest case to buy shares today. Since the lows around $168 at the end of 2018, shares have rocketed back up over 65% this year to $276. The P/E has also moved from 24 back over 34. If you can snag this one when it trades at a P/E ratio in the low 20s, it could be a good long-term winner. There is certainly something to be said for paying up for earnings growth and the consistency with which Cintas can deliver.

Looking at the scorecard from Simply Safe Dividends, CTAS has a combined score over 200, which meets my initial quality check. My own personal wish list is for companies with a total over 200 for a new position.

They score incredibly well for safety between their low payout ratio, healthy debt and "moaty" business (remember, they have been increasing for over 30 consecutive years).

Cintas scores at the top for dividend growth with a 20% CAGR of nearly 14%! The 24% hike this time around continues the dividend growth story for shareholders, and there doesn't seem too much slowdown in sight.

Of course, this safety and growth comes at the expense of current yield, which is near the bottom of the barrel with a yield under 1%. Given the nature of compounding, if you had bought back in 2000 and reinvested, your initial 0.5% yield would have compounded into a 6% return.

As I mentioned above, this one has been a moonshot this year compounded by the market setting new all-time highs. From a margin of safety perspective, this one looks much more compelling when the yield pops above 1% (closer to 1.1 or 1.2%) with the P/E being in the 20-25 range.

In fact, that's what I've set with Custom Stock Alerts to let me know when either of these events triggers.

Stock Returns

I ran a stock return calculation comparing CTAS to SPY since this time in 2010. Just looking at the F.A.S.T. Graph, I already knew who the winner was going to be, but let's see by how much.

So, Cintas averaged a 31% return versus the 13% offered by the market. It's just been an incredibly successful investment giving over 1000% total returns in 9 years. Not only that, but even the dividends received beat the market despite the much lower starting yield! That is the power of compounding in a nutshell.

Here's the look at the investments over time:

CTAS is the blue line.

SPY is the black line.

The amount by which CTAS dwarfs SPY is just crazy to see on a chart like this. We all know how well the market itself has done in the past 9 years, but CTAS puts it to shame. You could be sitting on a 10-bagger, and the stock's future continues to look just as bright as the past.

(Courtesy: Custom Stock Alerts)

Conclusion

I hope you find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.