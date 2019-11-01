3 REITs That Beat Estimates And Look Undervalued

With markets hitting all-time highs, it is becoming increasingly difficult to find good companies trading at attractive prices. As an income investor, I may have some leeway with what I pay for a stock if it is providing adequate levels of income. However, I prefer to generate both income and growth returns, and if the latter looks less likely because of valuation, I might be hesitant to pull the trigger.

It's not just the major averages that are hitting new highs either. REITs are also looking expensive - a favorite of income investors and a segment of the market that tends to outperform the broader market over long periods of time. With valuations so high and multiple expansion less likely going forward, it's becoming even more important to find stocks growing their bottom lines, or in the case of REITs, their funds from operations.

We are only just getting started with earnings season, and there are plenty more announcements on the way that could reveal both future winners and losers, but here are three REITs that have beat analyst estimates for either revenues or FFO or both, and that look reasonably valued. But don't let the valuations and recent good news fool you. These stocks are undervalued for a reason, and whether they are now on the path to recovery or poised for further disappointment is something you and I must look into.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Vornado beat analyst revenue estimates by about $9 million, and even though the revenue number was below the year-ago quarter, the stock price increased. Vornado also beat analyst estimates on FFO by $0.15. This is a great example of a company whose FFO is declining but whose performance exceeds expectations. Sometimes, being less bad than expected will drive up a stock price even though the general direction of the results were negative.

Annual FFO estimates are expected to decline in 2020 from the estimated 2019 figures, but with an FFO beat this quarter, we might see some upside adjustments to those estimates in the next month or so.

There were some positive bits in the recent earnings release - like same-store NOI that was 0.9% higher than the comparable period last year even if sequential NOI was down. The difficulty in comparing apples to apples is that there was a large negative impact from Hotel Pennsylvania. If adjusted to exclude that property, SS NOI was a positive 2.4%. That said, management suggested that they no longer expect a bigbounce back in 2020, but that it would take longer. As a result, it could be early to anticipate that "bounceback", but the best returns could come in the midst of improving expectations, not actual results.

From a dividend multiplier valuation standpoint, the shares look undervalued at $65.10 with a current dividend of around 4%. I haven't done any deep due diligence on the company in quite some time, and I don't recall posting anything on Seeking Alpha, but author Ploutus Investing wrote an article about the stock last month with a neutral rating.

The company's payout ratio is just 61%, which could bode well for future dividend boosts as well, and my Dividend Quality Score showed some improvement from last year - although Q3 data hasn't been updated just yet.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

Pebblebrook's FFO was in line with analyst estimates, but it did beat revenue estimates by slightly less than $1 million on $423 million revenues. Not a big number, but revenue is up over 100% year over year. The SA Author rating is Bearish, based on just one report by And Value for All. The bear thesis is based on recession and oversupply fears in the upscale lodging REIT space.

Consensus analyst recommendations are a "Hold", but with an average price target that is 17% higher than the current price, it could be a "Hold" worth considering if analyst price targets are anywhere close to accurate. The price has been on a steady decline over the last two years, partly due to a general sell-off in Hotel REITs, as well as an aggressive disposition strategy after the merger with LaSalle Hotel Properties.

The overall tone of the earnings call was that properties were performing below expectations, but that the disposition strategy was on track and that the financial stability of the company was continuing to improve. Interestingly, one of the big negative factors was an outbreak of Sargassum seaweed in the Florida Keys that management estimates cost the company an estimated $850,000 in food and beverage revenue and 500k in EBITDA.

The thesis on this REIT seems to be in what Jon Bortz shared on the call:

Now, let’s pivot to how Pebblebrook is going to continue to create value for our shareholders, regardless of the economic environment. I’d like to break this down into three discussion topics. First, the repositioning’s and redevelopment opportunities throughout the portfolio. Second, an update on our strategic disposition plan. And third, progress with our portfolio wide initiatives.



While we made the decision to pursue the acquisition of LaSalle, we believe there was a significant opportunity to increase the value of the acquired portfolio by not only creatively repositioning a significant number of properties to drive higher room revenues, but also by utilizing and redeveloping the real estate more creatively to drive higher non-room revenues such as in the areas of food and beverages and room rental, just as we’ve done over the last nine years at Pebblebrook.



After spending almost, a year now, evaluating the opportunities and creating an overall comprehensive plan for each hotel, we’ve come to the conclusion that there are more property and portfolio wide opportunities than what we originally anticipated. Today, we believe there are 16 properties within the portfolio that can benefit from substantial investments that will reposition them to a higher competitive level, improve the guest experience, and drive very attractive returns.

This could be a contrarian play considering the company's continued focus to sell assets and the less-than-favorable outlook on lodging, but it could also be a value trap that has further downside before the stock reverses. I will be looking into this name in more detail to form my own opinion on which way the stock price will go.

Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC)

Kilroy Realty beat analyst estimates by $0.09 with Q3 FFO of $1.01, and also beat revenue estimates by over $9 million with revenues of $215 million for the quarter - a 15% increase from last year. KRC hasn't been covered in Seeking Alpha in some time, which is unfortunate considering the stock has increased from $48 in early 2016 to a current all-time high of $82.66.

Despite the stock's rise, dividends have resumed their ascent after a big cut in 2008 and then again in 2009. Dividends remained flat from 2009 until 2014, and have now grown almost 10% annualized over the last three years. It's not a high dividend yield but could potentially keep growing.

Kilroy would be a play on West Coast office space focused on the technology and life sciences segments of the market. In the company's presentation in June 2019, it showed leasing activity from development projects almost at the same level as activity in the stabilized portfolio, so that new development activity could be a catalyst for future FFO growth.

Real estate investors bullish on the potential growth of companies like Lilly (LLY), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), Genentech (OTCQX:RHHBY), Salesforce (CRM), Facebook (FB), and Microsoft (MSFT) might want to take a closer look at Kilroy. The stock recently hit a multi-year high and isn't far from its all-time high reached in 2007. The question is whether the stock still has more upside from here and what the catalyst would be for that next leg up.

According to John Kilroy:

From San Diego to Seattle, the supply and demand fundamentals of every market we compete in remains sound with low vacancy rates and increasing rents. With these favorable conditions, we signed approximately 1.3 million square feet of leases in our stabilized and development portfolio since the end of last quarter.

The company's financials have improved enough to indicate a higher-quality dividend with potential growth, and recent analyst upgrades along with the completion of its 2019 recycling program could be attractive enough for investors to pile in some more.

