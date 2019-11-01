STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.'s (SSKN) CEO Dolev Rafaeli Hosts Business Update Call (Transcript)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Business Update Conference Call October 30, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Matthew Picciano

Thank you, Jessie, and good morning. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that Management’s comments today may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that contain the words such as expects, contemplates, anticipate, plan, intend, believes, assumes, predicts and variations of such words or similar expressions that predict or indicate further events or trends that do not relate to this historic matter. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to significant known and unknown uncertainties and change in circumstances, many of which are beyond our control. There can be no assurances that our beliefs or expectations will be achieved.

Actual results may differ materially from our beliefs or expectations due to financial, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and political factors or conditions affecting the Company and the medical device industry in general. Given the uncertainties affecting companies in the medical device industry, any or all of the Company's forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements.

In addition, more specific risks and uncertainties facing the Company are set forth in the Company's reports of Form 10-Q and 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. STRATA urges you to carefully review and consider the disclosures found in its SEC filings, which are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website.

With those prepared remarks, it's my pleasure to turn over the call to STRATA's President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Dolev Rafaeli. Dolev?

Dolev Rafaeli

Thank you, Matthew. Good morning everyone. Welcome to STRATA Skin Sciences’ corporate update conference call to review the business and financial highlights for our year-end 2018.. Joining me today is Matthew Hill, STRATA's Chief Financial Officer.

We are very pleased to finally be able to report our year-end 2018 and we are working diligently with our auditors to finish the first, second and third quarters of 2019 financial results. Following my remarks, our CFO Matt Hill will review the restatement of items in detail.

Despite the lengthy process of restatement, we have remained focused on the execution of our strategy and are pleased to say that we are seeing a continued positive impact on our business. Since the beginning of 2018, we saw the revenues and, most importantly recurring revenues’ growth. We saw margin improvement and we saw growth in our dermatology practice partners’ businesses. All of this is a directly result of the strategy we put in place in 2018 after the refinancing and change in management. The last five quarters since the Accelmed led financing were transformational for STRATA. Almost a year and a half devoted to executing a turnaround of the Company.

One of our first tasks last year was to put the Company on a strong financial footing. We have completed a $17 million financing, made changes to the Board and management team, and eliminated the majority of the Series C preferred stock. Additionally, last year, we partially paid down the loan with Midcap Financial and lowered our interest rate, which serves to improve our covenants and lower our prepayment and exit feels.

Overall, we have created a cleaner cap table and a strong balance sheet, thus putting us in a better position to support our growth initiatives in a direct to consumer strategy.

Our next task was to put in place and execute our strategy of investing in our direct to consumer or DTC advertising program. Many of you may remember that we had success initiating that strategy in the past, so its current success is not at all a surprise. But, as we have discussed in the past, there is a certain lag effect in DTC activities, so we are really only now seeing the results of the investments we made last year and anticipate that each quarter going forward we’ll continue to improve.

Year-to-date, we have put into treatment with our physician partners the same number of patients as the entire year of 2018, which is an increase of 29% as compared to the same period in 2018. Specifically, despite the distraction and resource attributed to the restatement, at the end of September we had over $16 million in cash on the balance sheet. We have also seen meaningful improvements in growth margin as we have steadily increased the average revenue per consigned domestic XTRAC system and we expect to continue that trajectory.

Currently, we expect gross margins to continue to expand as we see further improvement in revenue and recurring revenue. We see our comeback strategy continuing to add value to our business. This strategy is a unique model where we target existing users of excimer lasers, whether these were acquired from STRATA or otherwise, with an established patient treatment business effectively allowing us to increase or improve the current installed base with devices that have positive net contribution from Day 1 while removing non-productive units.

Considering that there is only one other direct competitor in our domestic market which has challenges of its own, this strategy should provide a strong tailwind in the coming year.

The other source for expansion of our installed base has been our focus on private equity owned dermatology clinic groups. Since the start of the strategy, we have signed multiple agreements with these groups and have doubled our presence there. These two strategic initiatives have allowed us to replace approximately 100 nonperforming accounts during 2018. In the second half of 2018, we delivered and installed 11 comebacks, wrapping 2018 up with 746 accounts. We have continued to focus on this strategy and during the first three quarters of 2019 have placed 13 additional comebacks and finished Q3 2019 with 784 accounts, which is a net growth of 38 systems year-to-date 2019.

While the last year presented challenges related to the tariffs, we are moving forward with significant opportunities outside of the United States. For the South Korean market, in July we announced we have begun to implement a placement model. Similar to the U.S. where the Company will enjoy recurring revenue and be able to expand its already significant installed base as the national health insurance reimbursement is expanded.

In the short term, we anticipate that the change in strategy to have an unfavorable impact on our capital sales, however, in the long term we will have a positive contribution to recurring revenue and margins. To date, we have had our initial placements and will discuss further when we update the quarters.

I have just returned from visiting Korea and Japan. In Korea, we held a conference with 60 of the leading dermatologists from private practices in which we have presented the new business model and have shared clinical presentations from leading Korean research universities in regards to the use of XTRAC in treatment of psoriasis and vitiligo, which are reimbursed by the national health insurance, as well as a presentation of clinical data on atopic dermatitis, alopecia areata and other indications.

In Korea, we currently have hundreds of XTRAC devices and are considered the gold standard. In Japan, we received JFDA approval for the XTRAC device and have sold the first units into key accounts as the reimbursement of gas-based excimer laser is anticipated to increase and we believe this will be the technology that will replace our existing installed base of VTRAC devices which numbers in the hundred.

During my visit, we have discussed the steps necessary to capture this growth. In addition to our strategy and financial improvements, we also made technological improvements to the XTRAC system and its components last year. We received a 510(k) clearance for a multi-micro dose for the 308 nanometer excimer laser in August and begun launching at the end of 2018. Our clinical data demonstrated that by using the MMD tip, clinicians produce psoriasis clearance results by the fourth patient visit compared to an average of 16 to 20 biweekly treatments with the current standard of care. It is still early in the launch but we expect this to help drive strategic opportunities.

Last year, we launched our new XTRAC S3 308 nanometer laser. The new generation S3 carries a smaller footprint to save valuable space in the dermatology office, delivers faster treatment to enable physician to treat more patients each day, and is equipped with a new user interface that includes support for optimal therapeutic dose, thereby improving patient and provider user experience.

The Company has recently filed for four patents related to specific technology and applications. Taking all of these factors into consideration, our strategy is coming to fruition, improving revenue and recurring revenue growth, improving margins, new technology and market launches and a solid financial position. We will have more to report as we file the quarterly financials and expect to reinvigorate our engagement with the analysts and investor community now that our annual audit is completed.

With that, I’m going to turn the call over to Matthew Hill to provide more detailed financial overview. Matt?

Matthew Hill

Thank you, Dolev. Good morning everyone. I will provide basic financial metrics for the year ended December 31, 2018 and discuss the restatement items.

As you are aware, we have been in the process of restating our financials for the following noncash items for which I’ll provide a detailed explanation to. The first is a noncash embedded conversion feature arising from debentures issued in June 2015 which converted into Series C preferred stock in September 2017, which should have been accounted for as an embedded derivative. With respect to the restatement of the opening balances associated with the recognition of the derivative liability as compared to the original recognition of the beneficial conversion feature, the Company recorded an adjustment at January 1, 2017 whereby the senior secured convertible debenture liability was reduced by $6.9 million. A derivative liability of $3.2 million was recorded, additional paid in capital was reduced by $27.3 million and an accumulated deficit was reduced by $31 million. As a result, for the year ended December 31, 2017, the Company recorded a noncash loss on the extinguishment of the debentures of $20.2 million and a gain in the fair value of embedded conversion feature of $3.2 million. There was no impact in 2018 as the debenture converted to Series C preferred stock in September 2017.

Next, the noncash derivative accounting for warrants issued and other warrants modified in June of 2015, which should have been accounted for as derivative liabilities due to the down round provision in the warrant agreements, until the Company adopted ASU 2017-11 entitled Accounting for Certain Financial Instruments with Down-Round Features on October (inaudible) under the modified retrospective method. The Company restated the opening balances of the warrant liability to increase the warrant liability by $557,000 and corrected the method of calculating volatility to properly reflect the impact on the valuation of the derivative.

The impact to the financials in 2017 was a gain of $493,000. The impact in 2018 was only on the quarters as we adopted ASU 2017-11 and reclassed the liability to equity.

Next was a noncash accrual of additional liabilities related to sales and use tax. The Company restated the opening balance of other accrued liabilities at January 1, 2017 by increasing the liability by $917,000 and restated the December 31, 2017 balance by increasing the noncash liability by $1.2 million. The impact on the 2017 financials was an additional expense of $304,000. Through 2018, we recorded an additional $331,000 associated with this liability.

Because we believe this accrual is limited by the statute of limitations, the impact in subsequent years may be limited to the growth in recurring revenue in certain states.

Next is a noncash adjustment to the impairment assessment and related impairment charge for intangible assets, which was performed at the intangible asset level as opposed to the asset group level for the year ended December 31, 2017, which improperly resulted in an impairment charge. For the year ended December 31, 2017, the Company incorrectly recognized a total of $500,000 of intangible asset impairment charges with respect to product technology, which was recognized as a cost of revenue in the Company’s consolidated statement of operations and comprehensive loss.

The Company reperformed its recoverability test as of December 31, 2017 at the asset group level which demonstrate that its assets were fully recoverable and there was no impairment. The impact to 2018 was an addition of $200,000 in noncash related amortization which was recorded in the cost of revenues.

Next, a noncash adjustment to deferred revenue to correct assumptions from the sale of access codes to the estimated usage period of the agreed upon number of treatments, resulting in a net increase in revenues of a little over $400,000 in 2017 compared to the previously reported data. The Company restated the opening balance of deferred revenue on January 1, 2017 by increasing liability by nearly $2 million and in 2017 the Company recorded revenue of $31.8 million as compared to $31.3 million previously reported.

In 2018, the Company recorded revenue of $29.9 million as compared to the $30 million previously disclosed.

Next, another noncash adjustment to the financial statements and related footnote disclosures for the presentation of certain discounts provided to customers was a decrease to revenue and a decrease to general administrative expenses of approximately $101,000 in 2017 and $86,000 in 2018, and to reflect a decrease to certain state net operating loss carry-forwards of approximately $9.7 million with a corresponding decrease in the valuation allowance for deferred taxes and no impact on the statement of operations.

Let’s put these accounting items into perspective. We’ve all spent a significant amount of time and resources on these accounting matters, but what needs to be understood is that all of these are historical noncash issues that have now been resolved and the distraction did not impact the base business and are part of the turnaround of the Company.

Our U.S. installed base of XTRAC recurring revenue devices at the end of 2018 was 746 units and as of the end of the third quarter of 2019 was 784 systems. We continue to offload nonperforming accounts to be replaced with new, more committed accounts.

Because of the shift in deferred revenue of approximately $500,000 and the impact of reversing the intangible impairment charge of approximately $500,000, both recorded in 2017, and the associated amortization of $200,000 in 2018 which all impacted the gross profit line, our gross margins were 57.3% and 59.1% for 2018 and 2017, respectively. The recurring revenue business gross margins were 65% and 63.7% in 2018 and 2017, respectively. Additionally, the timing of the loss and gains on our embedded conversion feature of the debentures impacted our EBITDA. EBITDA on a non-GAAP basis for the year ended 2018 was $3.7 million as compared to $4.9 million for 2017.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for the year ended 2018 was $4 million or $0.15 per basic and diluted common share as compared to a net loss of $21.5 million or $3.26 per basic and diluted common share for 2017, representing an improvement of $17.5 million in net loss of the reported periods. In addition, reaffirming what we had said in the press release, we have submitted our audited financial statements to our lender, Midcap Financial, and we would like to thank them for working with us through this restatement process. As of today, the Company has 32,903,287 shares of common stock outstanding.

Finally, after investing in the approximately $1 million in increase in the installed base and despite nearly $2 million of one-time costs associated with the restatement process, we have a strong cash position at over $16 million at September 30, 2019. We will continue to manage our cash carefully and drive efficiencies through the organization. We are pleased to see that our increased DTC advertising spend last year continues to be effective in creating patient awareness of available treatment and growth in new opportunities for our dermatology partner clinics.

We plan to continue investing in DTC advertising prudently and make investments in sales, marketing, research and development where we believe we will see significant returns.

Before we go to questions, our financial statements have been filed on our Form 10-K. With that, we will now open the call for questions. Operator?

Thank you. Our first question is coming from the line of Jeffrey Cohen with Ladenburg. Please proceed with your question.

Jeffrey Cohen

Hi Dolev and Matt, can you hear me okay?

Dolev Rafaeli

Yes, Jeff. Good morning. How are you?

Jeffrey Cohen

Good morning. Matt, thanks for that I heard a bunch of (inaudible) followed by $2 million costs associated with it. Why? Why now and why then? Has anything changed amongst the auditors and I guess what assurances do we have that this doesn’t occur again? I know that you swapped out and incorrectly denoted in the past a lot of the convertibles and the derivatives, etc., but what checks and balances are in place now going forward?

Matthew Hill

That’s a great question, Jeff. I appreciate that. We’ve spent obviously a significant amount of time with both auditors, both current auditors and previous auditors. When we came into the Company we knew that in 2017 the Company had delayed certain announcements to the market with respect to its earnings for 2017 and the adoption of ASC 606. As part of our audit, once we started reviewing these noncash items, obviously as you heard in the script, these are really complicated issues. They’re subject to interpretation. What we have set up is new controls, new review processes as well as worked closely with both our previous auditors, our current auditors and, frankly, we’d like to thank them for helping us through this very complicated review process with these very what I’ll call some of them arcane accounting concepts, but this is part of the turnaround. We’ve put these issues behind us and we’ll be working with our new auditors in order to move forward in a very efficient and effective manner.

Jeffrey Cohen

Got it. Can you talk about the—it sounded like you stated $16 million of cash as of September, so you’re producing cash is the first question, because it looked like $15.9 million in Q2 and what’s the current debt, if any, that’s in place now, and with who?

Matthew Hill

Yes. We haven’t issued our quarters yet. A good question, again. We haven’t issued our quarters yet but with the costs that we’ve been undertaking on the restatement and with—you know what the cash was as of the end of Q2, what we told you the cash is at the end of Q3, that’s a good assumption.

Dolev Rafaeli

Jeff, this is Dolev. Once again, a great question, but since we did not disclose the quarters yet we are not providing actual cash flow per quarter for the three quarters, but as you can see, the cash balance at the end of Q3 reflects approximately the same cash balance as we had at the end of last year after investing about $1 million in placing systems in the market and investing about $2 million in this restatement process, so what you asked is a good assumption.

Jeffrey Cohen

Got it, okay. Then lastly, Dolev, talk a little bit about the marketplace as you see it now, a little bit about your current presence being what you said was 784 counts, so it looks like roughly two-thirds, or I should say three-quarters of revenue is now recurring. What’s your take on that as well as the overall TAM? Any competitive pressures and any changes in financials out there from the perspective of your accounts as well as payers? Thank you.

Dolev Rafaeli

Okay. It’s a long question and I’ll answer it part by part. First of all, the market. The domestic market, there are approximately 5,000 general derm clinics or clinical derm clinics that we target, in addition to about 4,000 to 5,000 aesthetic derm clinics which are going to be, I would say, the next level that we will target. I will speak about them separately.

The general derm market is the market where clinicians are mostly or only dealing with clinical applications and they’re contracted with the payers. They know how to deal with patients and we look at this market as a prime target. We have analyzed the market. We know which ones of them would be the better target and we have looked at first the low-hanging fruit and the low-hanging fruits as I described in my prepared remarks are the compact, which are those that own an excimer laser, whether that was one that was sold by STRATA or one that was sold by the only other competitor in the market and there are several hundreds of these. These accounts know how to treat the patients. They know how to prescribe. They have an existing business, while small, and they see an opportunity by partnering with us and getting the most advanced technology, getting patients sent their way through our DTC program, getting all of our support services, getting our reimbursement services and as can be seen, most of a big chunk of our growth in the replacement in 2018 and growth in 2019 comes from these accounts.

The second source for growth, for immediate low-hanging fruit growth, is the private equity backed dermatology clinics. There are—as we net these out, there are over 1,600 of these owned by multiple private equity groups across the country. We have signed cooperation agreements with several of these and we see progress in advancing into—penetrating these groups. These agreements allow us to select the clinics we would like to work with and that depends on who the clinician is and what is the patient population, and as I’ve mentioned in my prepared remarks and as can be seen in our Investor Presentation, we have doubled our presence within these groups over the past five quarters.

Beyond these two low-hanging fruit strategic opportunities, there is a bigger market. We are right now 20% to 25% penetration into the clinical derm market. We start seeing progress into the aesthetic derm market where they see challenges growing their own aesthetic business and they see an opportunity and getting an opportunity that might bring them another $100,000 to $150,000 a year of revenue without making any balance sheet investments and with getting the margins—and without providing them a lot of support and help.

In the same marketplace and as I mentioned in my prepared remarks, there’s only one other company and that other company has seen challenges of its own over the last year. They have deteriorating sales, the barely exist in the market, however, they are still there and they still offer competitive pricing and that is a challenge and an opportunity at the same time.

Outside of the U.S. we have traditionally been selling capital equipment. That capital equipment sales represented about 20% of our annual revenue and at a much lower margin than we have in the recurring revenue market in the U.S. We looked at this and said that strategically long term there is not much value in putting more devices outside of the U.S. other than clearly the top line revenue and some margin, where if we have the opportunity of converting these markets into recurring revenue we can get much better results over the longer time.

We are in a very interesting point with these markets because our four largest markets—China, South Korea, Japan and the Middle East all have hundreds of devices that have been placed there over the past 10 years. We have a lot of clinical experience there, multiple clinical studies published. We are considered the gold standard in each one of these markets and each one of them presents an opportunity on its own. We have announced in the summer that we are going to be first looking at the Korean market. In Korea we have in the mid 200s of installed base and that installed base has been there for the past over 10 years, gradually expanding. There is a lot of presence in the leading universities. There is a lot of knowledge accumulated locally in the market. That market is slightly different than the U.S. market by vitiligo being the lead disease versus psoriasis being the lead disease in the U.S.

The reimbursement in South Korea by the national health insurance is solid and these doctors know that they can make a good business by providing this solution to their patient.

We have partnered with our long-time distributor in Korea to offer a placement solution versus a one-time capital equipment purchase, which opens the door for people who are more at the entry level, as well as opens the door for the more advanced users, those that have had systems for multiple—for many, many years and are looking at this and saying should I or shouldn’t I invest $150,000 to $200,000 in replacement of a technology? We will be carrying the equipment on our balance sheet and we will providing this as a recurring revenue solution, mimicking in a way what we do in the U.S.

The following markets will probably be either Japan or China, where in Japan there is national health insurance reimbursement, in China it’s out-of-pocket. Each one of them has an opportunity of growth of hundreds of devices. We are the standard of care. We are the gold standard in both of these market; have been there for many years and it’s time to make these markets change.

On the payers in the U.S., there is not much to report beyond what we have discussed in these meetings, in these calls before. We have very robust coverage in the U.S. We have three CPT codes paying on average between $150 and $250 per treatment. Our customers, our partners in the U.S. partner with us where our take is approximately 40% of that. These codes have, if anything, been updated up. The acceptance for indications beyond psoriasis is expanding and unlike in previous years before we have done this refinancing, STRATA is now promoting and pushing additional indications where the first one is vitiligo. While vitiligo has lower coverage by insurance carriers, that coverage is in the mid 60% coverage and the average patient has more treatments, so it is very economical for us to place these patients into treatment with the physicians. Beyond that, we will be moving forward to additional indications as the vitiligo is fully developed, and then we will move on to atopic dermatitis and leukoderma which provide a much bigger market, but also require the clinical expertise of the physicians.

I hope I answered your full question. Please let me know.

Jeffrey Cohen

Yes, that’s great. I just had a couple of more housekeeping items. What was the share count you spoke about, last reported? I see 35.5. Is that about accurate?

Matthew Hill

We’ve got about—we have 32.9 million shares outstanding and we have an additional nearly 800,000 in Series C preferred, about 4 million outstanding in options and another 800,000 associated with warrant and that’s looking at the full cap table.

Jeffrey Cohen

Got it. Then lastly, sales force on the commercial front and total FTEs as last reported or your sense of where that stands.

Dolev Rafaeli

STRATA has approximately 100 employees in the U.S. of which about 45 are in the field. These 45 are of three groups: the salespeople, there are 26 territory managers and their management team of 5 above them and then there’s a call center, an in-house call center that handles the inbound and a clinical and marketing team that supports the clinics and the market.

In addition to that, we have approximately 15 field service engineers in the market and the balance of that is the people in the factory manufacturing, R&D, Engineering and the G&A.

Jeffrey Cohen

Perfect. That does it for me. Thanks for taking the questions.

Dolev Rafaeli

Thank you.

Matthew Hill

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Joe Pantginis with H.C. Wainwright. Please proceed with your question.

Joe Pantginis

Hi guys, good morning. Thanks for taking the question.

Dolev Rafaeli

Good morning, Joe.

Joe Pantginis

Good morning. Just wanted to—two questions actually. One is more of I hope to be rhetorical and that is while it’s very nice to see these accounting issues or roller coaster if you will behind you guys, but I guess is it safe to assume though, I mean nothing has really changed or obviously to me nothing has changed with regard to the underlying business model and there’s really no cash impact with regard to the business and the growth that you’ve been seeing post the turnaround.

Matthew Hill

Joe, that’s a great question. When we look at the accounting issues, and while they’ve been a distraction and held us up from certain initiatives such as engaging the Street and evaluating potential acquisitions, it has—the valuation, as part of the script that we ran through, it’s obvious that these items were historical. They all rose in prior years. Each one of them is noncash, and it has not impacted the focus of the team on the business. So, while Finance has been distracted, the CEO, the sales team, the entire company, the R&D group have all been very focused on executing the business while we worked in the background with the auditors over that period of time to resolve all of these noncash issues.

Joe Pantginis

Got it. No, that’s very helpful, thank you. Then my other question is I’m hopeful you can expand on the ex U.S. opportunity. You talked about obviously the four major markets that you’re looking at—China, South Korea, Japan and the Middle East, each with its own regulatory hurdles, if you will. Like you said, China is out of pocket. I guess the way I would portray my question is with these four markets and your goals to expand into them more significantly for the business model, do you have your hands full for the intermediate and long terms, or do you have the potential to look at additional territories?

Dolev Rafaeli

Joe, great question. As I described, the opportunities are in the following order. First of all, we focus—first and foremost we focus on the U.S. market. It’s the largest market. It has the largest upside. There are thousands of additional clinics that we can get into and expanding into these clinics has always been capped by the bandwidth of how fast can we run and how fast should we run as a small company? I’ve described in my previous answer what are the low-hanging fruits, the compacts from previously sold lasers, whether STRATA’s or others, and these private equity dermatology groups.

However, outside of the U.S. the market size is as large as the U.S. We have over 1,200 devices outside of the U.S. and these 1,200 devices represent a significant gold standard or domination in these markets and growing there would provide us significant upside, both on the top line as well as on the margin in the longer term, despite having a negative impact on the top line in the short term.

In addition to that and as we’ve discussed in previous calls, we are looking at additional business development opportunities, taking advantage of the platform we have in the U.S. where we have access to almost 1,000 clinics and we have the sales force, we have the field service force, we have the marketing team and we have the ability to expand what we offer to our physician partners.

The fact that we deal with approximately 1,000 individual accounts in the U.S. and as we progress outside of the U.S., individual accounts outside of the U.S. de-risks this business and makes it a more planned and projectable business where we can look at these individual accounts and we can see what can be done to improve the business with them, what can be done to increase the size of business with each individual account? What can be done to the margins with these each individual accounts versus having a very limited number of customers and very limited or focused number of accounts that we go to?

In a wrap, this is what we look at. We look at a very significant upside in the U.S. market with almost no competition considering that there’s only one other competitor that is probably not really busy now dealing with this market, and non-U.S. market where it’s waiting for us to pick it up and we need to deal with the challenges in that market, namely what do we do with China and how long should we wait before these tariffs are being resolved? How fast will the Japanese national health insurance take to make a differentiation of reimbursement for the gas-based excimer laser which will be more economical for the user, and so on and so forth?

But, as I said, take these opportunities one at a time. The biggest opportunity is the U.S. market, obviously, and then the non-U.S. opportunities.

Joe Pantginis

Got it. Thank you very much for that, guys.

Matthew Hill

Thank you very much.

Dolev Rafaeli

Thank you, Joe.

Dolev Rafaeli

Thank you, Operator and thank you very much for tuning in to our update call. We look forward to completing the quarterly filings and meeting you in one of the upcoming Investor engagements. Operator?

