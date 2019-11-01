BP: Dealing With The Unavoidable Oil Cyclicity

Oil and gas prices are weakening again, and BP will likely suffer due to a bearish environment surrounding the oil market, probably until the end of 2019 at the least.

Upstream: Production for the quarter was 2,568K Boep/d (not including Rosneft production of 1,133K Boep/d), up 4.4% from the third quarter of 2018.

BP Plc announced its third quarter earnings results on September 30, 2019. BP Plc had total revenues of $69.292 billion for the quarter.

Investment Thesis

The London-based BP Plc (BP) is an oil supermajor perfectly adapted from a long-term investor's point of view, and I continue to believe that it is one of the first oil stocks to be held in any long-term investment portfolio.

The company is amongst my "six oil majors" group, which includes Exxon Mobil (XOM), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), Equinor (EQNR), Total S.A. (TOT), and Chevron (CVX) that I covered on Seeking Alpha regularly.

I have added ConocoPhillips (COP) recently to the group since the company is diversified and quite as strong as a few supermajors.

Please read my list of articles published (click on my list of articles published here).

That said, if we look at the past ten years, the stock has largely underperformed the market based on this chart below where BP and Royal Dutch Shell is compared to the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV).

Thus, it is essential to look at BP and analyze why the stock took a different direction than VOO since 2012.

The Macondo disaster happened in 2010, and the extent of the cost related to the catastrophe started to take effect. The total cost so far is about $68 billion. However, if we compare to the industry leader Royal Dutch Shell, BP underperformed only slightly. What should we conclude?

Perhaps that the oil industry is not good enough for a long-term investment?

Of course not. We should use this fact as a potent factor to decide on a workable strategy involving BP.

First, BP is not a "garage" stock and moves with oil prices, which are volatile and cyclical. Thus, to profit fully, you must invest, accumulate, and continuously trade short term at least 30% of your position.

BP Plc is among the smallest of the six oil supermajors in terms of market cap. Below, I have indicated the 3Q'19 market capitalization of the six +1 oil supermajors for you to compare.

BP shows an impressive accomplishment from its upstream and downstream segments as the third quarter results are again clearly showing. Oil products and crude oil represent a large part of the revenues.

What differentiates the third quarter of 2019 primarily from the precedent one is that oil and gas prices have been struggling, and Brent fell again below $60 per barrel recently with an economy starting to show signs of fatigue.

Gas prices also fell, due to an oversupply that will affect 2019, 2020, and probably beyond.

Brian Gilvary, the CFO, said on the conference call:

It's been another resilient quarter despite the ongoing market and geopolitical volatility. Our businesses are performing well. We've delivered a strong set of underlying results, and we are continuing to advance our strategic agenda. As you will be aware, the Board announced earlier this month that Bob will retire as CEO, with Bernard taking over following our fourth quarter results in February of next year.

BP - Financial Table 3Q'19: The Raw Numbers

BP PLC. 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Revenues in $Billion 68.17 75.44 79.47 75.68 66.32 72.68 68.29 Total Revenues and other income in $ Billion 69.14 76.91 80.80 76.89 67.41 73.75 69.29 Net Income in $ Billion 2.47 2.80 3.35 0.77 2.93 1.82 -0.75 EBITDA $ Billion 8.82 9.42 10.09 7.47 10.39 8.67 5.27 EPS diluted in $/share 0.74 0.84 1.00 0.23 0.87 0.54 -0.22 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 3.65 6.31 6.09 6.83 5.30 6.82 6.06 Capital Expenditure Quarterly in $ Billion 3.59 3.48 3.68 5.96 3.70 3.83 3.95 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 0.06 2.82 2.42 0.87 1.60 2.98 2.10 Total cash $ Billion 22.24 22.19 26.29 22.69 21.39 20.81 19.81 Gross Debt in $ Billion 62.24 60.84 64.14 63.80 66.34 67.55 65.87 Dividend per share (Nasdaq.com) in $ 0.595 0.615 0.615 0.615 0.615 0.615 0.615 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 3.34 3.34 3.35 3.36 3.38 3.40 3.40 Oil Production 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 2,605 2,465 2,460 2,627 2,656 2,625 2,568 Production Rosneft in K Boep/d 1,127 1,127 1,151 1,173 1,166 1,127 1,133 Production in the US in K Boep/d 757 - - 884 853 921 862 Global liquid price ($/Boe) 41.39 43.37 46.14 42.98 39.37 40.64 35.48 Global Natural gas price ($/M BTU) 3.78 3.65 3.86 4.33 4.02 3.35 3.11

Sources: Company release and Morningstar

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, And Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly total revenues and other investments were $69.292 billion in 3Q'19.

BP Plc announced its third quarter earnings results on September 30, 2019. BP Plc had total revenues of $69.292 billion for the quarter. If we compare it to the second quarter, the revenues were down 6% (see graph above). Underlying RC profit per segment are indicated below:

Earnings after taxation or underlying net loss were $749 million in the third quarter from a gain of $3.349 billion a year earlier.

Brian Gilvary noted in the conference call:

Compared to the second quarter, the result reflects lower upstream liquids and gas realizations, adverse weather impacts on production and a higher tax rate. This was partly offset by lower refining turnarounds, and a higher Rosneft contribution.

2 - Free Cash Flow (not including divestitures)

Note: BP expects divestments to be around $10 billion in 2019-2020.

BP is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.615 or $2.46 per ADR share per year or a yield of 6.5%. Also, the company is buying back shares.

From the conference call:

Through our share buyback program, we bought back 52 million ordinary shares in the first nine months of 2019 at a cost of $340 million. So far in the fourth quarter, we have purchased a further 18 million shares at a cost of $500 million.

Free cash flow for BP is $7.55 billion yearly and $2.1 billion in 3Q'19 (excluding divestitures). Cash from operating activities increased sequentially.

As I said in my previous article, I consider free cash flow a fundamental component. It is used to evaluate if the dividend and the share buyback are at an acceptable level without considering divestitures.

The total dividend payment is ~$8.35 billion yearly, and the company is buying back shares as well at a rate of ~$0.8 billion per year.

However, I am still concerned about the level of payoff that exceeds the FCF, especially if we add the share buyback program. What we can see is that the company is spending more than it can afford based on the yearly free cash flow. Further, this concern is even more justified because the company is still deciding whether if a dividend hike is appropriate or not due to shareholders' pressure for next year.

3 - Oil production (Upstream + Rosneft)

Upstream production for the quarter, excluding Rosneft, rose 4.4% to 2,568K barrels of oil equivalent a day. Underlying replacement cost profit before interest and tax in the upstream business was $2.14 billion, down from $4 billion last year.

Upstream : Production for the quarter was 2,568K Boep/d (not including Rosneft production of 1,133K Boep/d ), up 4.4% from the third quarter of 2018.

: Production for the quarter was (not including Rosneft production of ), up 4.4% from the third quarter of 2018. Downstream : Profits declined to $1,883 million, from $2,111 million in the year-ago quarter. Lower refinery throughput outside the United States and Europe were to blame. The refining marker margin was $14.7 per barrel in the third quarter or flat compared with the year-earlier quarter.

: Profits declined to $1,883 million, from $2,111 million in the year-ago quarter. Lower refinery throughput outside the United States and Europe were to blame. The refining marker margin was $14.7 per barrel in the third quarter or flat compared with the year-earlier quarter. Rosneft: Production was 1,133k Boep/d in 3Q'19 down from 1,151k Boep/d the same quarter last year.

4 - Net debt is now $46.5 billion in 3Q'19 (or $55.936 Billion, including lease liabilities).

Under IFRS 16 we now recognise leases on the balance sheet as right of use assets. This results in a corresponding lease liability on the balance sheet, which we have disclosed separately to finance debt. Indicated in the conference call.

Net debt is now is $46.494 Billion (per press release) with a net debt-to-EBITDA ("ttm") ratio of ~1.46x.

As noted last quarter, the debt-to-EBITDA ratio is signaling that BP's debt is satisfactorily covered by operating cash flow.

However, I think the company must prioritize more a reduction of the net debt in 2019, which is not what I see now. Net debt has been the same compared to sequentially. It was $46.501 billion in 2Q'19.

Unfortunately, it seems increasingly dubious that the company will be able to decrease the debt burden while buying back shares and increasing the dividend. However, as long as oil prices are stable, the issue is not unbearable.

Guidance for Q4 and full year 2019

Source: BP Presentation

Conclusion, Guidance And Technical Analysis

BP's third quarter results were better-than-expected, even if revenues were significantly down from last year's quarter due to lower hydrocarbons price. Liquids sold at $55.68 a barrel in the third quarter compared with $69.68 in the prior-year quarter. Furthermore, BP sold natural gas at $3.11 per thousand cubic feet compared with $3.86 in the year-ago quarter.

Oil and gas prices are weakening again, and BP will likely suffer due to a bearish environment surrounding the oil market, probably until the end of 2019 at the least.

For long-term investors, it is time to wait patiently for some noticeable weakness to add to your position and collect the dividend. Cyclicity is the name of the game for the oil industry, nothing out of the ordinary about that.

Technical Analysis

BP is forming a descending channel pattern with line resistance at $39.80 and line support at $37.05. The short-term strategy is quite simple. I recommend selling about 20% of your position between $39.50 and $40 and wait for a retracement around $37.15-$37.00. BP may have intermediate support at $37.60, but it is strong enough, in my opinion, to recommend buying here.

However, oil prices are decisively weak, and the line support at $37 may not hold, depending on the future price of oil. In this case, we may experience a decisive breakout and retest the double bottom at $36, at which point, I recommend adding more.

Note: The general trend is down, which means that any new significant new highs close to the long-term resistance around $40.50 (I do not agree with Finviz here) should be interpreted as a partial sell.

