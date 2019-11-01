Ennis Inc. Update: Shares Still Attractive After Weak Q2 Results

After the publication of this article updating our opinion of Ennis Inc. (EBF), shares rose more than 4% until September 23rd when Q220 (ended 8/31/19) results were announced. On that day, shares fell more than 6% but have since recovered almost 3% to the recent price of around $19.75. At this price, shares are about 2% below where they traded when the earlier update article was published.

This price decline reflects the fact that Q2 EPS was unchanged from the previous year while TTM operating cash flow (“OCF”) and free cash flow (“FCF”) were each down just 0.6% and also that consensus estimates for Q320 (ended 11/30/19), FY20 (ended 2/28/20), and FY21 (ended 2/28/21) were all revised slightly downward.

Both of our previous articles concluded that shares were attractive for long-term investors seeking dividend weighted total return. As will be discussed, despite the weakness in Q2 profitability, cash flows, and slowing revenue growth, we believe that shares remain attractive.

Profitability, Acquisitions And Cash Flow

The main driver of Ennis’ growth is consolidation of a fragmented industry via acquisitions and as we stated previously, “there is now emerging evidence that the company’s acquisition strategy will succeed in bolstering earnings and cash flow in future years.” However, we also cautioned, “The company’s industry consolidation strategy seems to be working, but there is some risk that future acquisitions will not generate sufficient earnings and cash flows.”

This caution was warranted as there was a hiccup in Q2 in the progress of integrating recent acquisitions, as reflected by slowing revenue growth, weak profitability margins, and weak cash flows. Specifically, revenue grew only 10.4% year over year in Q2 which is reduced from more than 15% growth in each of the previous 3 quarters. Next, gross margin declined 100 bps to 29.8% from 30.8% in Q219 and 50 bps from 30.3% in Q120 (ended 5/30/19). Similarly, operating expense as a percentage of revenue increased 30 bps to 18.1% from 17.8% in Q219 and decreased only 10 bps from 18.2% in Q120. As a result, FCF declined 80 bps to 10.4% of revenue from 11.2% in Q219 and 340 bps from 13.8% in Q120.

As the following charts show, a significant cause of the weak profitability and cash flows was the profitability of recent acquisitions which significantly lag Ennis’ organic margins.

1 1 Click to enlarge Notes:

Of the $108.8M total revenue in Q2, $92.2M was generated by assets not acquired within the past 12 months (organic revenue) and $16.6M from acquisitions. Management discloses that the gross margin on its organic revenue was at the historic 31.5% level from which we can calculate that the acquisition gross margin was 21.2% or 10.3 percentage points less.

Organic gross margin was not disclosed in Q1 so a sequential comparison with the current organic or acquisition margins is not available. However, total company gross margin declined from 30.3% in Q1 to 29.9% in Q2 which suggests acquisition gross margins were likely near or below the 21.2% in Q2. As CEO Keith Walters said of Q220 results,

Our gross profit margin percentage continues to be impacted by our past four acquisitions, which all had gross profit margins considerably lower than our historical gross profit margin. While their margins are improving, until these acquisitions are fully integrated into our systems we would expect to continue to see a comparable negative impact on our consolidated gross profit margin percentage.”

Operating income margin also declined from Q1 to Q2. In Q1, operating margin was 12.0% but fell to 11.7% in Q2. Weakness in both organic margin and acquisition margin contributed to the total company decline. Specifically, organic operating margin fell 30 bps from 13.0% in Q1 to 12.7% in Q2 while acquisition operating margin declined 120 bps to 6.6% in Q2 from 7.8% in Q1.

Taken altogether, slowing revenue growth, declining gross margin, and declining operating income margins (whole company, organic, and acquisition) in Q2 appear to be a step back or pause in the integration of acquisitions.

An analysis of the relationship between cash flow and net income offers a note of optimism. OCF and FCF have historically exceeded net income due to the company’s effective working capital management. From 2011 through 2016 (with the exception of 2015 when Ennis recorded a net loss due to a non-recurring charge related to the Alstyle segment, later divested), OCF averaged almost 1.7x net income while FCF averaged just less than 1.4x. In 2017, a substantial non-cash charge related to the divested Alstyle segment again punished earnings and the resultant OCF and FCF figures were each more than 30x net income.

The multiples of cash flow to net income in 2018 and 2019 were similarly lower than the previous level but were followed by a spike in Q120 when OCF was near the previous level but FCF at 1.54x net income was more than 10% above the 2011-2016 average. TTM OCF remained at 1.45x net income in Q2 and Q1 while TTM FCF rose to 1.35x net income in Q2 from 1.34x in Q1. Q3 results will indicate whether the drop from Q1 to Q2 is a reversion to the norm or a more worrisome decline in the relation between cash flow and net income.

Working Capital

An assessment of Ennis’ working capital trend in Q2 can help explain the decline in cash flow relative to net income. Ennis’ operating cycle increased to 62.4 days in Q2 from 60.4 days in Q1 and 58.3 days in 2019. It is this slowing of the operating cycle (3.3% and 7.0%, respectively from Q120 and 2019) that drove the above-described compression of the cash flow to net income multiples.

The 2-day increase in operating cycle from Q120 (62.4 days vs. 60.4 days) was led by the 3.1 days rise in AR (37.4 days vs. 34.3 days ) with the 2.7 days rise in inventory days (45.4 days vs. 42.7 days) offset by the 3.8-day increase in AP (20.4 days vs. 16.6) used to fund purchases of inventory. On a percentage basis AR days increased 9%, inventory days increased 6.3%, and AP days increased 22.9% from Q1 for the net 3.3% increase in the cycle.

The 4.1-day increase in operating cycle from 2019 (62.4 days vs. 58.3 days) was led by the 2.8-day rise in AR (37.4 days vs. 34.6 days ) with the 4.7-day rise in inventory days (45.4 days vs. 40.7 days) partially offset by the 3.4-day increase in AP (20.4 days vs. 17.0 days). On a percentage basis, AR days increased 8.1%, inventory days increased 11.5%, and AP days increased 20.0% from 2019 for the net 7.0% increase in the cycle.

Consensus EPS Estimates

After Q120 results were announced, consensus EPS estimates for Q220, Q320, FY20, and FY21 were revised up to $0.39, $0.40, $1.52, and $1.53, respectively. Now, after Q2 results fell short of estimates, consensus EPS has been revised down to $0.39, $1.48, and $1.46 for Q320, FY20, and FY21, respectively. These revisions bring the estimates back to near where they were before Q1 was announced, specifically $0.39, $1.36, and $1.46 for Q3, FY20, and FY21, respectively.

At the recent price of $19.75, forward PEs are 13.3x and 13.5x for FY20 and FY21, respectively, which are comparable to the 13.3x and 13.2x multiples for these periods in our previous article.

The US Dollar And Pricing Power, Capex, And Debt

Paper is a major input for Ennis and the value of the U.S. dollar impacts the cost of paper by encouraging or discouraging supply imports from abroad. Typically, a strong dollar will benefit Ennis by lowering its cost to buy paper when imports surge. In Q120, Ennis expressed uncertainty that the strengthening US dollar (and weakening US demand) might not normalize prices and costs (and help Ennis' margins) as usual due to the change of ownership of several mills in bankruptcy. However, in Q2 Ennis disclosed that the normalization of prices and costs “is beginning to appear to some degree in the marketplace.” This is a positive sign which might foretell better results in Q320 assuming no further deterioration in the acquisition integration process. This impact will be reflected in gross profit.

Regarding capital expenditures, Ennis stated in its Q2 10-Q filing:

We expect our capital requirements for our current fiscal year, exclusive of capital required for possible acquisitions, will be within our historical levels of between $3.0 million and $5.0 million. To date we have spent approximately $1.5 million on capital expenditures.”

YTD $1.5M capex suggests that the full year will be toward the low end of guidance. However, $1.5M total capex in Q1 and Q2 is substantially reduced from the $2.3M combined capex in Q1 and Q2 of 2019. TTM capex is $3.8M thus a decline in Q3 and Q4 capex would need to be similar to the first half for full year capex to be near the $3M low end of guidance. Look for Q3 capex similar to Q319 at about $1.2M. Capex significantly more than about $1.5M would indicate full year capex trending toward the high end $5M and around $750K would indicate capex trending toward the $4M midpoint.

Ennis’ $100M revolving credit facility, which is scheduled to mature on August 11, 2020, had a $0 balance at the end of Q3, after the company repaid $30M in the quarter.

The Takeaway

For long-term investors seeking dividend weighted total return, we believe that shares remain attractive despite the weakness in Q2 profitability, cash flows, and slowing revenue growth. We believe the profitability issues are temporary and will return to historic norms once several recent acquisitions are fully and properly integrated into Ennis’ operations. The negative trends in working capital management are a concern but are not yet significant enough to impair cash flows meaningfully once profitability is restored.

We are also encouraged by the fact that despite the disappointment of Q2 results, shares still are trading at reasonable multiples of trailing earnings and cash flow. In fact, PE at 13.6x, P/OCF at 9.4x, and P/FCF at 10.1x, are each slightly improved from Q1 and more significantly improved from 2019 and the average from 2011 to 2019.

Finally, as mentioned above, the company believes that paper prices and costs normalized somewhat in Q2 which should begin to benefit profitability. Ennis is very financially conservative which affords it time to address the causes of its constrained cash flow. The dividend yield at about 4.6% is adequate compensation for patient investors to wait while acquisitions are digested and cash flows begin to grow again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.