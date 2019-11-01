Boeing Stock: Unsafe At Any Price

That doesn't mean unbuyable. There's every reason to suppose it could deliver gains, and every reason to suppose it could deliver losses.

The unrelenting pressure on the company's culture and safety standards, regardless of the truth of the matter, means the stock is uninvestable right now.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this article is not an offer to sell or buy any securities. Nothing in it is intended to be investment advice and it should not be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research Inc or its employees or the author of this article or related persons may have a position in any investments mentioned in this article. Any opinions or probabilities expressed in this report are those of the author as of the article date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

Background

At Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., we cover Boeing (BA) regularly. We do so with a particular focus on the space division, because our own focus is the space business. We initiated coverage of BA back in March 2019, rating the stock at Neutral. (For us 'Neutral' means 'We would not buy at this price at this time'). Thus far that has proven a rational call. Here are our two ratings on the stock on Seeking Alpha:

Source: SeekingAlpha

Unexciting, but avoided losses. The stock has underperformed the S&P since that time.

Source: SeekingAlpha

The thrust of our initial note was that we felt that Boeing was falling behind in the New Space Race - its Starliner capsule was behind schedule and its standing with NASA seemed to be on the wane as SpaceX (SPACE) went to great lengths to curry favor with the new NASA administrator.

A little before we published, Wall Street was foaming at the mouth in its enthusiasm for BA. Morgan Stanley put a $500 target on the stock in February and said they saw a 'clear path' to getting there.

Well, it didn't play out that way.

Boeing Under Siege

We like to declare our prejudices in our notes - at least where we have the self-awareness to recognize them! In the telco sector we're quite clear about our preferences - our recent notes on Iridium (IRDM) and AT&T (T) highlight our views.

In aerospace we can confidently say we hold no particular prejudice. It's not our sector - we're here for space and tech. We neither adhere to nor abhor the religious standing of BA within US industry; and we have no view whatsoever on the merits of its airplanes versus the competing lineup from Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) (OTCPK:EADSF). In short, we have no dog in this fight.

So as a distanced observer, it seems to us that BA is under siege right now. It's hard for us to say how much of this they have brought upon themselves and how much is opportunistic by the company's critics, but in the course of a year the company has had to deal with, inter alia:

two crashes of civilian aircraft with major loss of life;

a damaging investigation into the causes behind those accidents;

questions about the integrity of corporate DNA running right to the top of the organization;

scores of 737-Max aircraft grounded, running up potential compensation claims from the airlines;

a congressional grilling of the CEO;

separation of the CEO and chairman positions; and

reported structural problems with older 737NG aircraft.

All have culminated in an image problem wherein a US politician said in public to the BA CEO that he would rather walk then board a 737-Max. Hyperbole of course. But remarkable that this should happen in public between a US politician and a titan of US industry.

Civilian Airliner Storm Spilling Over Into Other Divisions

There are at least two examples of where we think Boeing's head is in a spin as a result of the civilian airliner issues.

First, space. BA's space program is much delayed. NASA's Commercial Crew Program, designed to reduce or relieve entirely the dependence of the US on Russia to carry US astronauts to the International Space Station, is behind plan. BA and SPACE were each awarded contracts to develop capsules for use atop US-made rockets (a United Launch Alliance rocket in the case of BA, and a SpaceX rocket in the case of SpaceX). BA's contract was valued at $4.2 billion, SpaceX's at $2.6 billion. Both are behind. Both were expected to have flown their first crewed mission by now. SpaceX has flown an uncrewed mission but then destroyed a capsule in a launch pad test of the abort systems. Boeing has yet to fly an uncrewed mission and its abort test is pending. Now, SpaceX is for sure making a meal of its contract. It wouldn't be the first Elon Musk company to hit execution problems. But we're surprised that Boeing hasn't executed better. Boeing is in the daily business of flying humans; SpaceX has never flown a human.

Second, defense. Boeing was one of two companies expected to bid as prime contractors for the large Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent contract tendered by the US Air Force. This is a long-term project designed to replace the ageing Minuteman III nuclear missile arsenal. The two competing primes were expected to be Boeing and Northrop Grumman (NOC). NOC is in an unusual position insofar as it has vertically integrated many elements of the required technology - and specifically when it acquired Orbital ATK last year, one of two US-based suppliers of solid rocket motors, it had to abide by federal rules insisting it make those motors available to other vendors without restriction. 'Down-selection' of a prime by the Air Force was expected to take place by the end of 2020, but in the last two months a very odd set of events has taken place. Boeing no-bid the project, citing anticompetitive positioning by NOC - specifically that NOC's ownership of Orbital ATK meant that it was unfairly positioned to win the Air Force contract. Boeing was fairly public in the no-bid. Since that time, the FTC has initiated an inquiry into NOC's positioning for GBSD. It may be that in the end BA wins a piece of the GBSD business. Indeed they don't in fact need NOC's rocket motors - they can buy such motors from the other US supplier of these devices, Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD). What stands out to us is that BA's account handling here seems clumsy. All federal contracts, and particularly those this large, feature a whole lot of furious paddling below the waterline, but that's the norm. The fury is below the waterline; on top it's all smooth sailing. Here the vortices are very visible.

We don't think this is a company operating on its A game. We think problems on the civilian airliner side are causing some distraction elsewhere in the corporation. And whilst understandable, that isn't good news for investors.

Boeing Isn't Handling Itself Well Here

When a company is in a crisis of this magnitude, the gold standard of crisis management goes something like this:

1. Very publicly, the board of directors steps up to the plate. Commissions internal investigation. Gets to the heart of the problem. Fires the CEO and if necessary some other senior managers. This lances the boil in the eyes of the public and the government. All those who have suffered - from the serious, the families of the deceased, to the barely noticed sandwich guy who now has fewer employee customers at a given corporate location - have a lightning rod through which to discharge their grief and ire: the departed CEO.

2. Further publicly, the board of directors issues a heartfelt apology and attempts to make generous reparations to all affected constituencies. This costs big cash money (which can be accounted for as a one-time charge). But it is small money relative to the capital cost to investors of not doing this.

3. Board of directors appoints new CEO and other senior managers. They spend six months on a strategic review and root out all manner of 'cultural problems' in the company that led to the original crisis. They profess to have addressed these with retraining, restructuring and the like.

4. First set of quarterly earnings put out by the new management team features a very large writedown in something - inventory, work in progress, deferred income - something - to indicate big pain taken. And they cut guidance. Hard. And they put all that on the misdemeanors of the previous management team, thus giving themselves plenty of buffer and time to build up earnings again before the market gives them a hard time.

5. Stock price gets hammered short-term. Bonds downgraded a notch or two.

6. World gradually forgets the crisis. Victims' families don't forget. But the market moves on as always.

Now, that's the gold standard. You have to be on the front foot at all times. 'Fess up. Open up. Restructure. Take the hit. Move on.

Boeing has done the opposite. It has dragged its feet, and has separated the CEO and chairman roles but left the CEO in his seat (for now - we would be very surprised if Muilenburg is still in place in a year). Bits and pieces of bad news keep trickling out. Congress is pummeling the CEO because the company has not conducted any meaningful self-flagellation.

But The Stock Doesn't Reflect Reality

Now, you can be cynical about all the above - and you will note correctly that we are - but done well, it works. There has to be just enough actual self-flagellation plus a little bit of a public show, and then a genuine hard look at the numbers and a genuine writedown and guidance cut. Then the market can rebuild confidence.

But what we have here with Boeing's stock is, in our view, simply a suspension of reality.

Look at the three-year chart. You would not guess that this is a company with major headwinds in the form of product issues, customer liability issues, regulatory issues, consumer confidence issues, etc.

Source: YCharts.com

It just looks like a stock that got a little carried away with itself early this year and has since settled back down.

That just doesn't reflect reality.

Reality is that nobody can say what degree of liability BA faces right now. Nobody can say the effect that all this is going to have on unit orders and deliveries for 737 derivatives or indeed 787 derivatives. Nobody can say whether there will be a large federal fine, or not. Nobody can say whether there will be civil lawsuits carrying material damages costs. And so on.

So we say: That's not an investable stock. By 'investable' we mean in the classic sense, as defined by Graham & Dodd in Security Analysis. It doesn't mean you can't buy the stock and make money. You may very well be able to do so if you're a skilled equity trader, and/or you can employ complex derivative strategies and/or shorting strategies, and/or you are lucky. But that's speculating. It's not investing. And speculating in stocks is by definition unsafe at any price.

If you're a Boeing shareholder, or are thinking of becoming one, good luck to you. There is every chance you can make money from here. But we think the stock will be blown in the wind by many factors, not all of them rational.

We will continue to cover Boeing, with a focus on the space and defense business, as before. We hope the company gets back on its A game. It's not good for the aerospace industry to have a dominant supplier in Airbus, and it's not good for the US industrial base to have this to happen to Boeing at a time when Chinese domestic producers of airliners are on the up, and it is not good for the American taxpayer to have huge defense contracts bid by single-source prime contractors. Everyone - other than perhaps Northrop Grumman - should want Boeing to get back on its A game. We hope it happens soon.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. - 31 October 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AJRD, IRDM, NOC, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long AJRD, IRDM, NOC and T on a personal account basis.

