Taubman Centers: The Post-Earnings Drop Makes This High-End Mall Landlord A Solid Buy

The debt situation has improved and will likely improve further with more Asian mall interest sales to come.

Only two Forever 21 stores are closing in TCO's locations after all, and management is already in the process of filling those stores' spaces.

The poor quarterly results were almost entirely due to the Forever 21 bankruptcy, but the harm done to TCO is actually much less than previously thought.

Thesis

To say that the market didn't react too well to high-end mall REIT Taubman Centers' (TCO) third quarter earnings miss would be an understatement.

The stock price dropped nearly 8% in one day:

It is interesting that the majority of the selloff occurred right at the beginning of the trading day, as if a handful of big investors dumped lots of shares on the news of a funds from operations ("FFO") miss right at the bell, and then everyone else just shrugged their shoulders. For most of the day, the stock traded remarkably flat, signifying either a fair amount of support from buyers or exhaustion from sellers.

The rising stock price on the morning of the 31st signifies that it could have been both yesterday. In any case, below I will make the case that the post-earnings selloff is overdone, leaving TCO extraordinarily cheap and yielding 7.5%.

The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida (Owned by TCO)

The Bad News Isn't That Bad

For those early morning sellers, it seems as if this is all they saw:

Sell! Sell! Sell!

The AFFO per share of $0.86 came in 2.3% below expectations of $0.88, while revenue came in 2.1% below expectations. Certainly, that AFFO number is a sharp drop from Q3 2018's $1.01, but last year's Q3 AFFO was inflated due to a few one-time factors.

Now, admittedly, the chart below shows basic funds from operations rather than the more accurate adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO"), but it still serves to show the zigzag nature of TCO's FFO in the recent past:

When zooming out to see the forest for the trees, TCO's Q3 2019 results may not be exciting, but they aren't worthy of sending the stock price down to levels not seen since December 2009.

The Primary Culprit: Forever 21

After digging into the quarterly data and listening to the conference call, I find a much more mixed and neutral story. There's some good and some bad, but the bad is mostly derived from what we already knew.

We already knew about the Forever 21 bankruptcy, as well as the fact that Forever 21 is TCO's largest tenant by square footage at around 4% (only 2.6% by annual base rent, however). While some may see this and be tempted to don their "The End (of Brick-And-Mortar Retail) Is Near!" sandwich board sign, they would be wrong. The world of apparel is constantly in flux. Incumbent retailers that don't keep up with ever-changing trends and consumer tastes wither, while new and fresh brands quickly gobble up market share.

It's a cutthroat business in which the more things change, the more they stay the same.

Forever 21 financially deteriorated for a few reasons. First, having pioneered the "fast fashion" trend in which new styles were put out at a rapid pace to keep customers frequenting their stores often, Forever 21 was always susceptible to competitors doing the same thing. And, indeed, competitors did. Lots of them. Second, Forever 21 made the choice years back to move toward a larger store footprint of 30,000+ square feet. Some stores reached up to 100,000 SF -- about the size of your average Target (TGT) or Macy's (M) department store.

Compare this with your average Victoria's Secret store at 8,100 SF, your average Gap (GPS) at 9,900 SF, your average Dressbarn at 8,100 SF, or your average Lululemon at 3,100 SF. Even fellow fast-fashion clothier, H&M, has an average store footprint of only about 20,000 SF (their 63,000 SF store in Manhattan aside). What made Forever 21 so different, so unique, that they thought they could successfully operate department store-sized spaces anywhere in the country or in the world? Answer: nothing.

For Forever 21, then, the coup de grâce was largely self-inflicted. Now, some blame does deserve to go to the mall landlords that agreed to put them in those large spaces, but the main point here is that Forever 21's plight would have been far less severe, and bankruptcy probably avoided, if they hadn't flown too close to the sun with their wax wings. If they hadn't had the hubris to enter huge spaces, with the corresponding rents per square foot, they likely could have survived.

TCO's management mentioned on the conference call that apparel sales at their locations were up for the 8th quarter in a row. Tenant sales per square foot in comparable US malls were up 12.3% YoY, bringing average trailing twelve month sales per square foot in American centers to $964. Comparing this to the $919 PSF at the end of March and the $940 at the end of June, it's clear that tenants at TCO's locations are, by and large, continuing to perform well. Sales are continuing to rise, marking the 13th consecutive year of growth.

If Forever 21 can't succeed in an environment like this, the problem is not with retail or with apparel but rather with Forever 21.

Of course, it's worth asking why TCO's management has not been able to better capitalize on the above-mentioned tenant sales growth, translating it into rent and AFFO growth. We'll get to that.

For now, it's useful to point out that fellow mall REIT Simon Property Group's (SPG) CEO, David Simon, stated in an October 30th interview that he believes the retail sector is "reaching the bottom" of this current wave of bankruptcies. Store closures this year have far outnumbered store openings, with 8,993 store closures and 3,780 store openings announced. Compare this to the 5,844 closures and 3,258 openings in all of 2018.

If tenant bankruptcies are reaching the bottom of the current surge, then the cash flows and stock prices of their mall landlords should be reaching their bottom as well. It's clear that on the other side of this disruptive phase, the US will not need nearly as much retail space as it has now, but the highest quality and best located retail space (such as that owned by TCO) will still be in high demand.

The Good And Not-So-Bad News

I was pleased to discover that, at least for now, the original list of 12 Forever 21 (hereafter "F21") stores closing in TCO's malls has been brought down to only two. In other words, only two F21 stores will not be finishing their lease terms. Presumably, TCO offered rent concessions or some other incentive in order to keep those other ten stores open, but that was not made clear. On the conference call, management repeatedly stated that negotiations with F21 are fluid and that they will not say publicly what their plans or strategy is as far as that situation goes.

In the stores that definitely are closing, management is already backfilling some F21 space with other tenants. The F21 bankruptcy negatively impacted TCO's AFFO by 3 cents per share from skipped payments and write-offs from past months' rents receivable. For TCO's largest tenant going bankrupt, a ding of only three cents per share isn't bad at all. Of course, Q4 will also be affected, but it's looking like the F21 situation will not end up being catastrophic for TCO.

The TTM releasing spread per square foot in Q3 was negative 1 percent. This was largely due to a small number of deals that have average lease terms of less than two years. Management stated on the conference call that they believe this period of shorter lease terms is "transitory," perhaps brought on by the massive disruption going on in retail. Without these leases, the spread was 3.3 percent.

Management asserted on the conference call that "solid demand" for its space persists from the likes of Apple (AAPL), Gucci, Casper, and other digital natives.

Comparable center net operating income ("NOI") was down 1.5% YoY due to F21 and foreign exchange fluctuations, but putting these two items aside, NOI was "essentially flat" YoY. Also excluding lease cancellation income, total portfolio (including Asia) NOI was up 0.7% for the quarter and 3.6% YTD.

NOI growth is expected to be flat to up 1%. Based on the midpoint of 2019 AFFO guidance, the payout ratio sits at a comfortable 73%.

Comparable occupancy was up 0.1% to 93.4%, and full-year AFFO of $3.64-$3.74 was reaffirmed. Compare this to Simon Property Group (SPG), which cut its 2019 FFO guidance to between $12 and $12.05 a share from between $12.30 and $12.40 per share, mostly due to losses on loans to Forever 21. It turns out that Simon is likely to be hurt just as much if not more than Taubman by the F21 failure.

Also, using the proceeds from the sale of half of TCO's interest in their South Korean mall to Blackstone (BX), management was able to pay down some debt, getting net debt to EBITDA into the low-to-mid 8x range. Yes, that's still sky-high, but it's an improvement. And TCO's weighted average debt maturity is about 6 years, with the next substantial chunk of debt coming due in 2021, giving them time to plan further deleveraging. Interest coverage now sits around 2.7x -- not as high as I'd like, but not cause for great concern.

Why Isn't Rent Growing Faster?

Average rent per square foot in comparable US centers was up 0.9 percent in both the third quarter and year-to-date. Including international centers, average rent PSF was up 2.3%. That is significantly slower than for peers, SPG and Macerich (MAC).

Why can't management translate the rapid clip of tenant sales growth into correspondingly fast rent growth? The answer from Taubman bears has tended to be poor management, and that could be part of it. But keep in mind also that TCO still enjoys the highest average rent PSF of all its mall REIT peers. With a glut of retail space available in the US and other operators able to offer more attractive rent rates even while growing their own average rents PSF, TCO's slow rent growth may largely be due to competition.

Now, if closest peer MAC's average rent PSF surpasses that of TCO and continues to grow faster, it will be a strong signal that the problem with TCO's rent growth is management, not its position at the top. It's certainly something to keep an eye on.

Valuation

Since I recently wrote about TCO, I'll refer to that article for a fuller discussion of valuation and the dividend. For now, I'll just go back to one chart shown in that previous article, updated to show the recent stock price drop:

Data by YCharts

During the peak of pessimism in the Great Recession, price to TTM free cash flow bottomed at 5x. If the situation for TCO continued to decline such that the stock price fell back to those levels, it would imply further downside of 32% from here. That would put the stock price at around $24.50.

In the case of a recession, could the stock price go down by that much? Perhaps. But I doubt it will be as bad the next time through the recessionary ringer. For one, the American consumer is not as highly burdened with debt as he/she was prior to the last recession (though household balance sheets aren't that great, either). For another thing, the Great Recession's ~4% GDP decline was an outlier. In most recessions, including that of the early 2000s, GDP declines only 1.5-2.5%.

Many investors will only ask if there are further headwinds or risks to come for a stock before deciding whether to invest. But some of the smartest investors know to look at the current valuation compared to the stock's historical valuation. These investors ask, "Are the risks and headwinds fully priced in? Will I be able to earn a strong total return in the long run buying in at the current price?"

The last time TCO offered a 7.5% dividend yield was May, 2009. If one bought the stock in that month, one would have enjoyed strong, market-beating total returns for most of the current bull market.

Data by YCharts

Could there be further operational and stock price weakness to come for Taubman? Certainly. But history has shown that buying in around the current valuation and yield results in excellent long-term returns for the patient and thick-skinned investor.

