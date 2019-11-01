Revisiting The Long Pakistan Case

A final key factor to note is that Pakistan has one of the most attractive potential demographic dividends within the frontier market space.

Buying Pakistan at a Five-Year Low

Now is a strategic time to consider investing in Pakistan's stock market, given that valuation has currently fallen to a historic low. The Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSEARCA:PAK) trades at a forward P/E of 5.29, PBR of 0.98, and it also offers a 7.5% dividend. MSCI Pakistan trades at a 43% PER discount to MSCI frontier markets. Macroeconomic and political prospects are poised to see a minor improvement in the 2020s, and the country has already endured extreme shocks, including depletion of foreign exchange reserves, poor currency performance, widening twin deficits, and slowed economic growth. However, Pakistan has begun to display recovery signals this year slowly and is on track to improve in 2020-2021, which bodes well for the equity market. This presents room for considerable upside when valuations return to its historical norm.

Investors should consider PAK, which is currently trading at a multi-year low.

Some of Pakistan's economic struggles are similar to struggles that some of its South Asian peers have experienced, although Pakistan has taken a harder hit and its economic growth will lag behind South Asia's average of around 7%. Pakistan has seen a rapid surge in imports and has not been able to deliver robust double digit export growth like many of its regional peers, which has been one of the factors leading to the widening of the country's current account deficit ( imports grew by 15-16% during 2017-2018). The country's exports peaked at over $25 billion in 2011 and later fell to $21.8 billion in 2017, but the country has seen an uptick in exports on the back of the country's recent currency devaluation. According to the World Bank, Pakistan's economy will only grow by 3.4% during FY19 and 2.7% FY20, which is well behind the average growth of other Asian frontier and emerging markets.

Pakistan's Current Account Deficit Has Been Improving

Notably, Pakistan's current account deficit reached 4.8% of GDP during FY19 compared to 6.3% of GDP in the previous year. Historically, Pakistan's CAD peaked at 8.3% of GDP in 2008.

Another key challenge that Pakistan has faced has included the surge in inflation and interest rates, which have put a strain on consumers and businesses seeking capital. Pakistan's benchmark interest rate was 6% during the beginning of 2018, and it has risen to 13.25%. However, the high interest rate environment will support the performance of banking stocks in Pakistan.

Inflation Peaks at 12.55%

Pakistan's inflation recently reached 12.55% during September 2019, which was driven by the rapid increase in the price of food and non alcoholic beverages, housing and utilities, and clothing.

Pakistan's Economic Turnaround

The IMF recently approved a three-year EFF loan to Pakistan this July, which will support Pakistan's economic turnaround. Some of the main focus areas of Pakistan's economy will include the following:

Improving foreign exchange reserves: Pakistan depleted a large amount of its foreign exchange reserves recently, as total foreign exchange reserves fell by circa 50% from its peak of 2016. Foreign exchange reserves currently cover 2.8 months of imports as of August, up from the levels seen in the beginning of 2019.

Improving twin deficits: As previously mentioned, Pakistan's current account deficit has begun to improve this year, which will further be driven by a recovery in export growth. Pakistan's fiscal deficit reached 6.5% of GDP during FY18, and recently reached a 28-year high.

Collecting taxes: One new measures that Pakistan has been implementing includes increase its tax revenue by imposing taxes on a larger percentage of the population. Less than 1% of people in Pakistan currently pay taxes.

Improving debt: Pakistan's public debt surged to 85% of GDP in FY18, and the country also has high levels of external debt, which is risky given the volatile performance of its currency and lower level of foreign exchange reserves. Pakistan's high level of debt is the main risk for the country, as current levels are much higher than other Asian frontier and emerging markets.

Structural reforms: Pakistan is also implementing various structural reforms to boost the economy, strengthen the quality of institutions, improving governance/transparency and to promote foreign investment in the country. Pakistan recently was recently named one of the top 10 business climate improvers in the world according to the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business 2020 study.

In 2016, I wrote an article on Pakistan mentioning some of the long term opportunities in the country and some of the best sectors to consider. The market was trading at around 8x P/E at the time of publication, which I think is an appropriate level during 2020 when the market and economy will be in a stronger state. Banking, fertilizer and oil and gas companies are particularly attractive for investment, given that many of these companies (ex. banks) have double digit dividend yields. Banks are also extremely attractive at the moment given that interest rates in the country are very high.

A final key factor to note is that Pakistan has one of the most attractive potential demographic dividends within the frontier market space, given its population of over 200 million and average median age of 22, lower than some of its Asian peers such as Vietnam, Sri Lanka and Myanmar to name a few. The key challenge for Pakistan, and other emerging markets such as Egypt, includes the country created private sector led growth that provides meaningful employment opportunities for its high youth population. Without this, Pakistan will not reach its full economic potential and its discount to frontier Asia is less meaningful.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PAK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.