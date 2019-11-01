Facebook: 30% Revenue Growth Again In Q3; Reiterate Buy

At c. $195, Facebook has similar valuation multiples to "quality" large-cap stocks but a superior, double-digit earnings growth profile. Reiterate Buy.

2020 outlook implies a large expansion in expenses due to investments, but management has a history of giving over-conservative guidance.

Ad revenue per user remains on its impressive growth trajectory in all regions, including in the oldest US & Canada market.

User statistics also showed continuing solid trends, with higher user numbers in every region, and stable to improving engagement ratios.

Introduction

Facebook (FB) released their 19Q3 results overnight, and we have reviewed the key operational and P&L highlights against our original Buy case in March ("Facebook: Multi-Year Double-Digit Earnings Growth After 2019"). While shares have gained more than 15% in less than a year since our article, we believe they continue to offer a double-digit annual return over the medium term, as we will explain below.

Buy Case Recap

As outlined in our original article, our Buy case is based on our view that FB is a multi-year compounder capable of grow its earnings at double-digits (potentially 15-20%) annually, after an investment phase in 2019.

We believe Facebook's ad revenue growth will continue to be strong, driven by powerful structural growth in the number of users, the number of ads per user and revenue per ad.

Specifically, over the medium term, we estimate that the number of users will grow with a CAGR of 10%, while the number of ads per user and revenue per ad will each grow with a CAGR of 3-5%. While we are not able to monitor all of these metrics directly, we rely on measures like the ratio of Daily Average Users ("DAU") to Monthly Average Users ("MAU") to help track the strength of FB's franchise.

We believe the combination of these growth drivers will lead to revenue growth of 15-20%, which should lead to a double-digit EPS CAGR over time. With margins stabilizing and even improving over time, the EPS CAGR over this period can be up to 15-20%.

FB's 19Q3 results largely support these views, as outlined below.

19Q3 Results Highlights

In 19Q3, FB again shows a high-single-digit year-on-year growth in the number of (Facebook-only) users, and a 30%+ year-on-year growth in revenues (excluding currency):

Ad revenue growth was driven by the number of ad impressions growing 37% year-on-year, while the average revenue per ad was 6% lower due to mix, as lower-priced regions and products (such as Stories) grew volumes faster.

19Q3 EBIT grew 24.3% year-on-year, despite expenses growing 31.7%; net income grew 18.6%, and EPS grew 20.2% due to the share count having been reduced by opportunistic buybacks. For 19Q3 YTD, excluding a $5bn FTC fine, EBIT grew 17.8% year-on-year and EPS grew 15.3%, despite expenses growing 35.1% as FB dramatically expanded its headcount, particularly in product development related to security and privacy.

Growth Drivers - Number of Users

In 19Q3, FB showed a high-single-digit year-on-year growth in the number of of users, slightly below our medium-term assumption of near 10% per year.

Including the FB family of apps, MAU was 2.8bn in September (up from 2.6bn prior year), while DAU was 2.2bn (up from 2.0bn prior year).

Facebook-only MAU grew 7.5% year-on-year and 1.4% quarter-on-quarter, growing sequentially in every region, even by more than 1% in US & Canada:

Facebook Monthly Active Users (Since 2017) NB. Figures here are Facebook and Messenger only; exclude Instagram & WhatsApp. Source: FB company filings.

Engagement, as measured by the DAU/MAU ratio, has remained stable in all regions, with a meaningful quarter-on-quarter uptick during 19Q3 in APAC (up 60bps) and Rest of World (up 90bps):

Facebook DAU/MAU Ratio (Since 2017) NB. Figures here are Facebook and Messenger only; exclude Instagram & WhatsApp. Source: FB company filings.

Reassuringly, even in the oldest US & Canada market, both DAU and MAU continue growing, and together give a stable DAU/MAU ratio in 2019 so far:

FB DAU/MAU Ratio – US & Canada (Since 2017) Source: FB company filings.

Growth Drivers - Ad Revenue Per User

FB is growing its ad revenue per user by nearly 20% year-on-year, higher than the growth rate implied by our assumptions of a 3.5% annual growth in the number of ads per user and the same growth in the average revenue per ad.

US & Canada is the fastest-growing (up 24.4% year-on-year), despite it having the highest ad revenue per user already. However, as shown on the indexed chart below, the growth trajectory is solid for all other regions too. In fact, each individual region saw ad revenue per user growing more than 20% year-on-year, but the group figure was lower than 20% due to mix:

FB Ad Revenue Per MAU ($) (Since 2017) Source: FB company filings.

Over time, we expect growth to remain strong even as the shape of the growth changes, with growth in the number of users and number of ads per user moderating, while the average revenue per ad will start increasing.

2020 Outlook

Management provided their outlook for 2020, which implies adjusted EBIT may be flat or slightly down year-on-year, but this is likely too conservative.

On revenues, management guides to 19Q4 revenue growth year-on-year to decelerate by mid- to high-single-digits from Q3, due to the quarter lapping strong growth from optimization initiatives in 18Q4; and management guides to 2020 revenue growth year-on-year to decelerate from 19Q4, but in a “much less pronounced” way than the decline in Q4. With Q3 year-on-year revenue growth of 28.6%, this may mean 2020 revenue growth of less than 20%.

On expenses, management guides 2020 expenses to be $54-59bn, compared to 2019 guidance of $46-48bn (including a $5bn FTC fine), which implies an ex-FTC expense growth of around 35%. The is due to an intended re-acceleration in headcount expansion and other investments like marketing.

Taken at face value, the guidance above could (for example) give an EBIT figure of $26.5bn, which would be lower than 2019's adjusted EBIT (but higher than 2019's reported EBIT), as the illustrative figures below show (we have used the mid-point of management estimates where applicable):

FB Illustrative 2017-20 P&L (from Mgmt. Outlook) Source: FB company filings, Blue Sky estimates.

However, we are relaxed about these 2020 figures. FB management has a history of giving over-conservative guidance. For example, 2019 expenses were originally guided to grow 40-50% year-on-year at the 18Q4 earnings call, but are now set to grow only 33-39% (excluding the FTC fine). Similarly, 2019 CapEx was originally guided to $18-20bn (at the 18Q4 call), was reduced to $16-18bn by 19Q2 results, and has now been reduced again to $16bn. (2020 CapEx guidance is $17-19bn.)

We believe FB will either end up spending less on expenses than guided, or achieving higher revenue growth, and we retain our assumption of a double-digit earnings CAGR over the medium term.

Valuation

With one-offs like the FTC fine and an unfavourable tax ruling in 2019, we continue to value FB using 2018 full-year financials. In calculating P/E and Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield, we also exclude the $47.3bn of cash on the balance sheet (deducting $5bn for the FTC fine), worth 8.7% of FB's current market capitalisation.

With share price of around $195 (as of 10 am EST the day after results), FB is on a 23.2x P/E and a 3.0% FCF Yield – similar to many "quality" large-cap stocks, but FB has a superior, double-digit earnings growth profile:

FB Net Income & Cashflows (2014-19Q3A) Source: FB company filings.

The 2018 FCF figure of $15.3bn used for valuation is close to the $15.5bn normalized FCF figure, after normalizing CapEx and share-based compensation (see our previous article for details). Note also the substantial (35% year-on-year) growth in FCF for 19Q3 YTD, which gives further comfort on the $15.3bn figure being sufficiently conservative.

Since our original Buy recommendation in March, FB shares have returned more than 15%, outperforming the S&P 500 index and Alphabet (GOOG), the other dominant player in digital advertising, by around 500 bps:

FB Share Price vs. Google & S&P 500 (Since 06-Mar) Source: Yahoo Finance (31-Oct-19).

Conclusion

FB's 19Q3 results showed a continuation of its strong growth in revenues and earnings, backed by impressive trends in the number of users and the number of ads, providing evidence that its structural drivers remain powerful.

Given management's history of being too conservative, we believe earnings will continue to grow at double-digits (or even 15-20%) over the medium term, despite the initial guidance on 2020 expenses.

At around $195, FB shares are on a 23.2x P/E and a 3.0% FCF Yield (on 2018 financials), a similar valuation to many "quality" large cap stocks, but with far stronger growth, meaning FB shares are more attractively valued.

We believe FB shares will retain their current valuation multiples, and its share price will grow with EPS, in double-digits (or even 15-20%) annually over time. This means FB will be a multi-year compounder, with double-digits earnings CAGR creating a double-digits annualized investor return.

We reiterate our Buy recommendation on the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.