Vermilion Energy: Earnings Pressure Its Huge Dividend

But given the company's debt load and its 2020 capital program, dividend is at risk if commodity prices don't cooperate.

In my previous article, I argued Vermilion Energy's (VET) 14%+ dividend yield was sustainable at second-quarter commodity prices. I also wrote the dividend payout ratio was too high given the company's leverage.

Despite mixed third-quarter results, management maintained the dividend. But given the company's next-year capital program, I estimate a dividend reduction is becoming more and more likely if oil and gas prices don't match management's assumptions.

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

The dividend payout ratio is increasing

Vermilion's third-quarter production averaged 97,239 barrel of equivalent a day (boe/d), down 6% year over year. Management justified the disappointing performance with weather conditions and unplanned maintenance activities in several of the company's producing regions.

And with a reduction in its 2019 capital program from C$530 million to C$520 million, management also announced a downward revision of its expected 2019 production range. The midpoint of the updated production range at 100,500 boe/d represents a 2.9% decrease compared to the previous estimate of 103,500 boe/d.

Everything else being equal, a decrease in production will involve a decrease in funds flow from operations, which will increase the dividend payout ratio.

Besides, the drop in commodity prices in all of the company's markets, year over year and quarter over quarter, also contributed to the decline in funds flow from operations.

Source: Q3 2019 MD&A

As a result, funds flow from operations dropped to C$216.2 million during the third quarter. And since the net capital program of C$132.5 million and the dividend cash payments of C$98.3 million exceeded funds flow from operations, Vermilion's net debt increased to C$2.0 billion from C$1.95 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

Source: Q3 2019 MD&A

The table below is another illustration of the deterioration of the financial situation between the second quarter and the third quarter. Given the lower production and the decline in commodity prices, the company's dividend payout ratio soared from 88% during Q2 to 106% during Q3.

Source: Q3 2019 MD&A

And with such a high payout ratio, there was no cash left to buy back shares during the third quarter.

Focus on the 2020 capital program

Besides, management announced terminating its DRIP program by the end of 2020. Since management discussed the DRIP program as a service to retail shareholders during its second-quarter earnings call, this decision surprised me. But since management estimates the market undervalues the company, terminating the DRIP program to avoid dilution makes sense.

This decision will increase the cash outflow the dividend represents, though. In the table above, you can see the DRIP program avoided a cash outflow of C$8.9 million and C$8.8 million during the third and second quarters, respectively.

The corresponding extra annual cash outflow of about C$30 million is another hurdle for the company to avoid increasing its net debt.

Management estimates the company's balance sheet is "conservative". Yet, Moody's (MCO) assessed Vermilion's Senior Notes as B2, which corresponds to the rating description of "highly speculative".

And the net debt to annualized third-quarter funds from operations ratio of 2.3 doesn't point to a conservative debt load.

Source: Investor presentation November 2019

Thus, sustaining its dividend with extra debt doesn't seem to be a valid option for Vermilion.

With this context, management announced a reduced capital program of C$450 million in 2020. The goal is to maximize the company's free cash flow while increasing its year-over-year production by 1%.

As a result, the forecasted 2020 free cash flow will more or less correspond to the annual dividend of about C$428 million.

Source: Investor presentation November 2019

This free cash flow forecast is based on management's commodity assumptions listed in the table below. Given the current oil and gas prices, these assumptions seem reasonable. And since the company's 2020 expected free cash flow corresponds to its dividend, you can consider these estimates as the minimum commodity prices that will sustain the company's dividend.

Source: Investor presentation November 2019

A word on valuation

Since management announced a 2020 capital program that is a sustaining capital, calculating Vermilion's free cash flow yield is straightforward. And considering the company's annual dividend is equivalent to its 2020 forecasted free cash flow at the price assumptions listed above, its free cash flow yield and its dividend yield are similar.

At the time of writing, the dividend yield of C$2.76/C$17.87 = 15.4% looks attractive. But dividend-oriented investors should take into account a possible dividend cut if commodity prices don't match management's assumptions over a couple of quarters. Besides, considering the challenging environment in the Canadian oil and gas industry, the market offers several other high free cash flow yield opportunities I've discussed here and here.

Thus, I'm still not interested in investing in Vermilion despite its impressive 15.4% dividend yield.

