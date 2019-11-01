Lower Rates Taking A Bite Out Of Bank OZK

Bank OZK looks notably undervalued if management's underwriting assumptions prove accurate, but weak PPOP will be a headwind for the shares in the near term.

Although I thought Bank OZK (OZK) looked undervalued a quarter ago, I also thought that the weak short-term outlook, driven by spread compression risk, was likely to weigh on the shares. And so it has been, with the shares down another 7% and underperforming the broader regional bank group over the last three months.

Credit quality remains very good, but spread compression was worse than the Street (and I) expected, and although I think Bank OZK has some underappreciated opportunities to offset spread compression, I do worry that just as deposit betas didn't rise as far/as quickly as expected in the up-cycle (leading to better NIMs), the reverse might be true in this part of the cycle (leading to worse NIMs). I do think expectations are quite low now and I think there is appealing long-term upside here, if, and this is a VERY big if, credit quality stays strong.

Spread Compression Dominates The Quarter

With a core EPS miss of only a penny per share, I don't want to pretend that this was an awful quarter for Bank OZK, even if many regional banks did better than expected. Credit quality was fine, addressing one major Street concern, but spread compression was notably worse than expected, adding fuel to that particular fire.

Revenue declined slightly on a yoy basis, and about 2% qoq, with weaker net interest income (down 1% and down 2.6% qoq) driving that line. Fee income (up 4% yoy and 2% qoq) was better than expected, but accounts for only about 10% of revenue, as Bank OZK is one of the most spread-dependent banks I regularly follow. While Bank OZK had some decent earning asset growth, like Comerica (CMA), Bank OZK couldn't outgrow its spread compression, with NIM down 21bp yoy and 19bp qoq, missing expectations by about 11bp.

Operating expenses were very much in line, up 10% yoy and 2% qoq, and while Bank OZK's efficiency ratio worsened by about four points yoy, at 41%, it still remains quite good (Comerica's is a bit under 52%, while the much smaller Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) is at 38%). Pre-provision profits fell 6% yoy and 5% qoq, driving a $0.02/share miss which was partly recouped by a lower tax rate.

Very Strong Originations Helped The Loan Book

Bank OZK didn't blow away expectations with its balance sheet, but loan growth was still better than expected despite very elevated ongoing prepayment levels ($1.34B). Average loan balances increased 4% yoy and shrank about 1% qoq, with originated loans up 11% yoy and over 4% qoq and double-digit declines in purchased loans. Although many banks have pulled back on their CRE lending, Bank OZK is stepping up, with the RESG business originating about $2 billion in loans this quarter - the highest amount in roughly two years.

Loan yields are definitely under pressure, exacerbated by the elevated repayments. Overall loan yields improved 1bp yoy but shrank 22bp qoq, with the bank's own originated loan yields shrinking 27bp qoq.

Deposit costs didn't help. Overall average deposits increased 2% yoy and less than 1% qoq, with non-interest-bearing deposits up a little less than that. Bank OZK saw a 6bp qoq decline in interest-bearing deposit costs, but its overall cost of deposits remains quite high at 1.45% (down 4bp qoq). Of course, all of this is relative - Bank OZK has high funding costs compared to Comerica, Eagle, or Zions (ZION), but it also generates higher-yielding loans, hence its still comparatively-strong 4%+ NIM.

Credit - Fine Today, But What About Tomorrow?

Credit quality remains high, with the large provisioning expense last year looking more and more like the aberration; in fact the total provision expense for the four quarters since Q3'18 totals less than $29 million versus the nearly $42 million provision in Q3'18. Net charge-offs have picked up some, with the last two quarters at 0.12% and 0.14% versus 0.07% in the prior two quarters, but we're still talking about changes off of a very low base.

Despite this strong experience to date, I don't expect bears to let go of this issue, and that's not entirely unreasonable. While Bank OZK's specific credit experience has long been better than its peers, every cycle is different and the type of lending Bank OZK does has historically generated above-average losses. Maybe it'll be different (again) for them this time and maybe their underwriting quality really is that much better than its peers, but I understand why the Street is still worried about this topic.

The Outlook

I've cut back my numbers a bit on Bank OZK, particularly for 2020, with a more conservative outlook on net interest spreads. I do still believe this is an area where Bank OZK could outperform relative to expectations, but I think a cautious approach (particularly given the valuation) is okay for now. I am still expecting this bank to generate low-to-mid single-digit core earnings growth from 2018 to 2023 and mid-to-high single-digit growth from 2018-2028.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted core earnings, forward P/E, and ROTE-driven P/TBV, I believe Bank OZK shares should trade somewhere in the low to mid-high $30s, against a low $30s average sell-side price target. I understand the concerns and cautions about credit, and I likewise appreciate that Bank OZK is not likely to generate PPOP growth until late 2020 or early 2021. Still, for investors who are confident about the bank's underwriting quality, this could be a name to consider for when sentiment on CRE lenders shifts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.