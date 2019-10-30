Torstar Corporation (OTCPK:TORSF) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2019 8:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Glenda Wheeler - Executive Administrator to Chief Financial Officer

John Boynton - President & Chief Executive Officer

Lorenzo DeMarchi - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Neil Oliver - Executive Vice President, Torstar and President, Daily News Brands

Ian Oliver - Executive Vice President, Torstar and President, Community Brands & Operations

Conference Call Participants

David McFadgen - Cormark Securities

Bentley Cross - TD Securities

Tim Casey - BMO

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Torstar Corporation Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. Please be advised that today's call is being recorded. Your speakers for today are Mr. John Boynton, President and CEO of Torstar Corporation and Publisher, Toronto Star; and Mr. Lorenzo DeMarchi, Executive Vice President and CFO of Torstar Corporation.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Boynton. Please go ahead, sir.

Glenda Wheeler

Good morning. Before John begins, I'll just take a minute to read the forward-looking statement. Certain statements and the remarks that follow may contain forward-looking information and can generally be identified by the use of words such as anticipate, believe, plan, forecast, expect, estimate, assume, predict, intend, would, could, if, may, will, and other similar expressions. These statements reflect current expectations of management regarding future events and performance and speak only as of today's date.

By its very nature forward-looking information requires management to make assumptions or rely on certain material factors and is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from the predictions, conclusions, forecasts, projections or similar statements in the forward-looking information.

Additional information regarding the material factors, assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements in the forward-looking information and regarding the material factors and assumptions that may have been applied in making statements is described in more detail in the corporation's 2018 Annual Report beginning on page nine and in our annual and interim MD&A, which can be found on our website and at www.sedar.com.

I'll now turn the meeting over to John.

John Boynton

Thanks, Glenda. Good morning everybody. I'm pleased to be joined on the call today by Neil Oliver, Executive Vice President, Torstar and President of Daily News Brands; Ian Oliver, Executive Vice President, Torstar and President of Community Brands and Operations; and Lorenzo DeMarchi, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Torstar.

I'd like to make some opening comments and then I'll turn it over to Neil and Ian who will comment on their operations. And Lorenzo will close things off with financial commentary and a view on our outlook. And at that point, any of us will be happy to take your questions.

We continue to be pleased with the results of our focus on total subscriber revenue, which represents now a significant and continued growing portion of our revenue base, with print subscription revenue now complemented by a growing digital-only subscription revenue stream.

We ended Q3 with approximately 70,000 subscribers with digital access, including more than 23,400 digital-only subscribers to our Daily news sites. We are now experiencing subscriber growth for the first time in many years, underpinned by our investment in data and our commitment to journalism.

In addition, we now have more than 220,000 registration of our community news sites and more than 2.5 million subscribers to various e-mails and newsletters. We're also very pleased to receive notice last Friday that the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario intends to approve the merger of defined benefit pension plans with the CAAT Pension Plan subject to a standard 30-day waiting period.

Adjusted EBITDA, including our joint ventures and VerticalScope was $1.5 million in Q3, up slightly from the same quarter a year ago, which includes the benefit of a $3 million digital media and journalism tax credit. Underlying results in the quarter, however, continue to reflect the ongoing challenges in the print advertising market, with lower print advertising revenues only partially offset by cost reductions.

We continue to advance those areas important to our future, while maintaining a strong focus on cash. And we acted on the number -- a sale of a number of small non-strategic assets in the quarter and a further to increase focus on identifying additional cost reductions.

At VerticalScope, revenue and adjusted EBITDA were down versus prior year. As they continued to lap search-related traffic declines and roll out a new technology platform, but we're encouraged by the early user engagement feedback and the continued strong EBITDA and free cash flow characteristics of the business.

Lastly, the Board of Directors made a decision to suspend the dividend and review the policy again in the fourth quarter of 2020. This decision is consistent with our ongoing objective to preserve cash and strengthen our financial position, as we continue our transition towards a more digital, mobile and data future.

Now, I'll turn it over to Neil.

Neil Oliver

Thank you, John. Within the Daily Brands segment, adjusted EBITDA loss was $2.2 million in the third quarter included the benefit of $1.8 million of tax credits. Excluding the tax credits and the change in accounting for leases, adjusted EBITDA was down $0.2 million from a year ago, as revenue declines were mostly offset by the benefit of cost reductions, which included $1.8 million in savings from restructuring and $0.9 million of lower pension expenses.

Daily Brands revenues were down $6 million or 10% in Q3. Subscriber revenues, which represented more than half of the Daily Brands total revenue in the quarter, grew 2% relative to the same period a year ago, reflecting growing incremental revenue from paid digital subscriptions for thestar.com, partially offset by slight declines in print subscriber revenues.

We continue to focus on creating a more stable mix of revenue, as we transition from a significant reliance on print advertising which continues to decline in the quarter. Local print advertising revenues, which represented 18% of the Daily Brands total revenues were down 26% relative to the third quarter last year, while national print advertising revenues, which represented only 7% of the Daily Brands total revenues, continues to be more challenging and were down 37% compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Digital revenues from the Daily Brands were down slightly in Q3 compared to the prior year. We were very pleased with the continued progress we made in digital subscriptions, finishing the quarter with approximately 70,000 subscribers with digital access, including over 23,400 paid digital-only subscribers in the dailies. During the quarter we also completed the closure of the Hamilton printing and mailroom operations and we have initiated a sales process for the Hamilton property.

Ian will now discuss the Community Brands results.

Ian Oliver

Thank you, Neil. The Community Brands adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter was $2.1 million and included the benefit of $1.2 million of tax credits, as well as $800,000 benefit related to the change in accounting policies.

Excluding these factors adjusted EBITDA was down $2.1 million from the third quarter a year ago, primarily reflecting low revenues which were partially offset by the benefit of $3.3 million of savings related to restructuring initiatives, lower pension expense and other cost savings.

Community Brands revenues in the third quarter were $52.9 million, down $7.5 million, or 12% from prior year. Local print advertising revenues, which represented 27% of the Community Brands total revenues, were down 20% in the quarter, with declines accelerating relative to earlier in the year, which included fewer additions as well as the sale of several small community papers in the quarter.

National print advertising revenues, which represent only a very small portion of the Community Brands' overall revenue, were down 28%. Flyer distribution revenues, which represented 38% of the Community Brands total revenue in the third quarter of 2019, were down 10% versus the third quarter of 2018, reflecting a modest improvement relative to the Q2 experience.

Digital revenues, overall, were up 2% in the quarter, reflecting continued double-digit growth in local digital advertising revenue at the community sites offset by declines in properties and other digital verticals. We continue to make progress in growing our core community sites, digital audience of more than 220,000 registered users since launching across the community news sites with registrations. These registrations represent almost 10% of households in the markets we serve.

This increases our secure first-party data that will help us build a stronger foundation by creating deeper digital relationships with visitors for future subscription launches and making our ads perform better for advertisers for all of our combined digital and print media across our footprint. We also continue to make progress testing potential subscription models and in the one test market where we have fully rolled out paid subscriptions, subscribers represent 17% of the households where we deliver.

Lorenzo?

Lorenzo DeMarchi

Thanks, Ian, and good morning, everyone. Before I call it on results in the quarter, I would draw your attention to a change in the basis of presentation of our MD&A, which is intended to give greater prominence to IFRS measures. But we now discuss results in the MD&A, excluding our proportionate share of joint ventures and VerticalScope. Details of VerticalScope results are dealt with in the associated businesses section and results of our joint ventures are discussed in the joint venture section. There were no changes to the financial statements.

Turning to results. Net income in the quarter reflected underlying results in our businesses, but was also impacted by a non-cash impairment charge and year-over-year differences in digital media and journalism-related tax credits. Overall, we reported a net loss of $40.9 million in the third quarter compared to a net loss of $18.8 million a year ago, with $19.9 million of the decline attributable to the impairment charge.

On an adjusted earnings per share basis, a loss of $0.21 in the quarter was down $0.01 from prior year. Operating revenue of $111.8 million in the quarter was down $14.6 million, or 12%. Subscriber revenues across Torstar continued to be a bright spot in the quarter, growing 2% over prior year with new digital owner -- digital-only subscriber revenue more than offsetting modest declines in print subscriber revenue.

Flyer distribution revenues overall, were down 10% with the trend improving slightly over the second quarter. Print advertising revenue trends however worsened in the quarter and were down 22%. Digital advertising revenue across Torstar was down 8% in the quarter with continued strength in local digital advertising at the communities, being offset by a decline in other areas including eyeReturn.

Digital advertising revenue represented 12% of total operating revenues. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $3.4 million, up from a loss of $4.5 million a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA, including joint ventures and VerticalScope, which is a measure comparable to segmented adjusted EBITDA in our prior presentation was $1.5 million in the third quarter and was up slightly from a year ago. Results in the quarter benefited from $3 million in tax credits.

Excluding the tax credits as well as a favorable impact of a change in accounting-related lease expense, adjusted EBITDA including joint ventures and VerticalScope was down $4.2 million from third quarter last year with the Daily down $0.2 million, Communities down $2.1 million and VerticalScope down $0.7 million.

The loss from associated businesses was $6.6 million in the quarter compared to a loss of $5.6 million reported a year ago, reflecting a $1.7 million improvement at VerticalScope, offset by a $2.6 million decline in Blue Ant Media.

At VerticalScope, a net loss of $3.7 million included $7.8 million of non-cash amortization. Revenue at VerticalScope declined 17%, due primarily to lower search-related traffic and the transition of user forum sites onto a new technology platform.

Organic traffic declines moderated in the quarter but gains were offset by anticipated revenue declines in sites that were migrated onto the new platform. Our proportionate share of adjusted EBITDA VerticalScope was $4.9 million, down $0.7 million from last year as cost reductions only partially offset revenue declines.

Even with the increased technology-related spending, the business generated a very strong EBITDA margin of 49% and also generated strong operating cash flow. With respect to our closing cash and debt positions, we finished the quarter with over $52 million of unrestricted cash, $8.9 million in restricted cash and no bank debt.

This was up from an unrestricted cash balance of $48.4 million and $7.7 million of restricted cash a year ago. Our cash position benefited from the receipt of $20.9 -- $21.9 million in digital media tax credit and $4.9 million from the sale of two non-strategic assets. It's worth noting that our reported cash and debt amounts do not include our share of cash and debt held within joint ventures and at VerticalScope.

And lastly a few comments on our outlook. We continue to face a very challenging print advertising market through the first nine months of the year, resulting from ongoing shifts in spending by advertisers. These trends have continued early into the fourth quarter. It's difficult to predict if these trends will improve or worsen in the balance of the year.

Flyer distribution revenues declined 10% through the end of the third quarter and we expect this trend to deteriorate slightly in the fourth quarter against a strong comparable period last year. Subscriber revenues grew in the third quarter, benefiting from new digital subscription revenues offset by modest declines in print subscription revenue. We expect this trend to continue in the balance of the year and the total subscriber revenue will continue to become a larger percentage of our overall revenue.

Digital advertising revenue at the Community Brands and Daily Brands segment was down 1% through the end of the third quarter and we expect this trend to continue in the balance of 2019, reflecting the benefit of continued growth in local digital advertising with the community new sites, offset by expected continued declines in other digital verticals.

We expect the cost base in 2019 to benefit from $20.4 million of full year savings related to restructuring initiatives undertaken through the end of the third quarter with $13.7 million of this benefit realized in the first nine months of the year. We expect to benefit from $6 million of refundable tax credits for qualifying journalism organizations in 2019 with $4.5 million recognized in the first nine months.

We also expect to identify additional cost savings in the balance of the year that we would benefit from in 2020. The new lease accounting standard has a positive impact on adjusted EBITDA with lower rent expense offset by increased depreciation expense and interest expense.

The estimated full year impact on adjusted EBITDA for the removal of rent expense is approximately $4.9 million with approximately $3.7 million of this benefit having been recorded through the third quarter. This change has no impact on cash flow.

At VerticalScope, we expect organic revenue declines will continue to moderate towards the end of the year as we lap various search algorithm changes introduced during 2018. However, the continued migration of forum sites on to a new technology platform while expected to improve the user experience is expected to have a negative impact on revenue on converted sites during a transition period.

The migration of sites will continue through the balance of 2019 and likely into the first half of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margins and cash generated by operations are expected to remain strong with savings related to the integration of prior year acquisitions offset by incremental costs associated with the ongoing transition of sites to the new platform.

From a cash flow perspective, capital expenditures for 2019 are expected to be in the range of $16 million, including approximately $8 million of capital spending related to technology platforms in connection with our transformation activities.

In addition, at the end of the quarter we had net receivables related to digital media tax credits totaling $23.2 million. The amount and timing of any cash realized is dependent on the final review and approval by the Canadian Revenue Agency.

And in September last year, we received approval from the members of our eight registered defined benefit pension plans to proceed with the merger of our plans with the CAAT Pension Plan effective October 1, 2018.

As John mentioned last week, on October 25, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario issued notices which indicated their intention to consent to the merger following a standard 30-day period. After this waiting period and provided the final consent is obtained from FSRA, we expect the transfer of assets from the Torstar Plans into the CAAT Plans will be completed before year-end, at which point the merger will be completed.

Since the beginning of the year, the majority of our employees were enrolled as members of the CAAT Plan, including those previously enrolled in defined contribution type benefit plans.

Our pension expense is expected to be approximately $4 million lower in 2019 than our combined 2018 defined benefit and defined contribution pension expense. And under the CAAT Plan, contributions are expected to be the same as the related expense.

That concludes our opening comments. And at this stage, we'd be happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from the line of David McFadgen from Cormark Securities. Please go ahead.

David McFadgen

Hi. A couple of questions. So, first of all just on the Community Brands, you've -- you're testing subscriptions in that segment of your business, you say about 17% of the homes where you deliver are subscribers. Does that mean that they're actually paying subscribers? Or they're just subscribers? Because when I look at the Community Brands, revenue you don't talk about subscriber revenues. So just wondering if you could clarify that?

John Boynton

David that's in a test market in Midland kind of the first market that we've fully rolled out. And yes that's paid subscribers.

Lorenzo DeMarchi

That's the bundle that they're paying monthly recurring revenue for.

David McFadgen

Okay. So 17% of those are actually paying. They're willing to pay.

Lorenzo DeMarchi

Yes sort of an indication of market acceptance.

David McFadgen

Okay. That's very bullish I would imagine. I mean when you look at the Community Brands revenue then is it just so small right now that it's just not showing up right now because it's only a one test market?

Lorenzo DeMarchi

That's correct.

David McFadgen

Yes. Okay all right. And when do you think you might actually roll that out into other markets?

John Boynton

I think we're just going through the process of analyzing that right now.

David McFadgen

Okay. And how long has it been operating in Midland?

John Boynton

We think three quarters.

David McFadgen

Three quarters now?

John Boynton

Started loading and then expanded it.

David McFadgen

Yes. Okay. All right. I mean can you tell us how much it costs per month or week or whatever to subscribe?

John Boynton

Yes 299 -- 299 a month...

David McFadgen

299 a month.

John Boynton

Rent in digital subscription.

David McFadgen

That's it for a digital subscription. Okay.

Lorenzo DeMarchi

Both print and digital.

John Boynton

Both print and digital.

David McFadgen

Print and digital. Oh, sorry.

John Boynton

Yes. So we're still taking flyers to every home. There has been newspaper and then digital access that you noted.

David McFadgen

Okay. And then just moving on to the flyer revenue. I mean, obviously, it's down approximately 10%. I was just wondering, when you think that that business can actually stabilize? I know it's -- there's been a couple of retailers that have pulled back or there's been some issues there. But I was just wondering if you have any outlook on when that might actually stabilize?

John Boynton

Yes, we have a core group of retailers process that -- which is a large percentage of that that are stable but then this kind of volatility base kind of on the industry that those -- the rest of the retailers are in. So there is continued testing and movement within those markets, but we do have a stable underlying group, but it's hard to predict what some of the non-grocery retailers are going to do.

David McFadgen

Okay. So you're not really sure when it might actually stabilize?

John Boynton

No I can't guarantee that.

David McFadgen

Okay. And then just moving on to VerticalScope. It looks like the transition for that business is going to be finalized, I guess midway through 2020. It also looks like the revenue decline has accelerated a bit this quarter. But yet in your comments you think that the decline will actually moderate a bit in the fourth quarter. Is that correct? Did I understand that correctly?

Lorenzo DeMarchi

Yes there's two things going - it's Lorenzo, Dave. There's two things going on. One as you know last year we had a series of search algorithms that we've been rolling over. And so that's what we've been experiencing, that's affected traffic. We're now getting -- the most significant of those was at the end of third quarter. So you still saw that in the third quarter results, but it improved in the month of the third quarter. So the total revenue decline in this quarter was around 17% in Canadian dollars.

Roughly two-thirds of that would have been related to organic traffic and search related and that's the amount that we saw improving even through the months. And in the final month it was single digit.

At the same time what's happening now is, we migrate all of the forums there's 1,600 forums, the user forums. As they're getting migrated onto the new platform there's a transition period where Google has to re-index the site. And the monetization around ad placements et cetera has changed on the site. So, we see a revenue hit during the transition period that will certainly go on as we go through all the sites.

We've got -- by the end of the year we'll probably have 25% to 30% of the sites -- the revenue associated with sites' transition, but that won't be complete until as I said probably the end of the first half of the year or so. But there will still be an ongoing transition on the revenue side after that. And that's the piece that we're moving these in stages and learning from the sites that get converted as to how the traffic bounces back and how the revenue bounces back over time. So it's a bit hard to predict right now.

The only thing I will say is that the physical transition will take at least the first half of the year and the impact on the business from the revenue perspective will continue to be felt I'd say through 2020.

David McFadgen

Okay, okay. And then lastly just on tax credits. Every quarter you benefit from the tax credits. I, kind of, thought you had maximized that program, but is there still more potential going forward to get some benefits from the tax credits?

Lorenzo DeMarchi

Yeah, there's two sides to that David. One is the digital media tax credits, which we filed are related to stuff we did prior to 2015. And we filed all our claims there. We collected some money in the third quarter. And as we sit here today, we've got a $23 million outstanding receivable related to the last of those credits. So that will come in. There's three or four claims related to that $23 million. We expect that to come in the first half of next year.

And then from on an ongoing basis, there's the new program that relates to the journalism tax credit. And on that program, we estimate our full year benefit to be about $6 million, of which we get about $1.5 million a quarter. And that's a program that the Liberal government introduced. It's got a five-year time span on it. So our view is that there's about a $6 million benefit a year on that five-year program.

David McFadgen

Okay, all right. Okay, thank you. That’s it for me.

Lorenzo DeMarchi

Thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Bentley Cross from TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Bentley Cross

All right. I just wanted to follow on with some of the VerticalScope questions. Historically you guys have disclosed acquisitions, but there hasn't been any mention, is that fair to assume that they're not doing any acquisitions for the time being?

John Boynton

Yeah. We're -- we haven't done any acquisitions for a little while. We're very focused on the platform migration. It's a lot of work to move 1,400 sites to a new piece of technology. So I think the focus is appropriate and I think the pause is appropriate.

Lorenzo DeMarchi

Okay. And one of the benefits, Bentley is the new platform certainly has a lot of user engagement and user benefits. But the other benefit is it will make it even easier to integrate future acquisitions onto the platform going forward.

Bentley Cross

Okay. And then another just point of clarification. When you guys pull out Digital Ventures segment there's some reallocation going on amongst the Community and Daily segments. Can you just enlighten me as to what's going on there?

John Boynton

It's not a reallocation just what was in the -- there was a one joint venture in the Daily’s and there was one joint venture in the Community. So when we exclude those the Daily’s and the Community’s lose those joint ventures. And then in the Digital Ventures segment, the majority of that segment as you knew was VerticalScope. So it was left behind as basically eyeReturn and that's been rolled into the corporate segment.

Bentley Cross

Okay. And then I guess a bigger question -- bigger picture question and then realistically probably a better question for the board, but hoping you guys can provide some context. On the dividend decision why assess again in Q4 2020, is there some magic that will happen between now and then? Or what's our time line? Or any insight you can provide?

John Boynton

I think we're suspending the dividend just to again try to preserve cash and see through some of the transformation to the new digital world. So it certainly helps us with the transition. Our ability to project how fast we're making that transition and how every number is going to line up in that transition. It doesn't give us exact visibility over the next two years. So it's just a temporary suspension until -- but we just -- I want to reiterate, we're going to review it every single quarter. So while we made a decision that we think is prudent in terms of preserving cash and strengthening the financial position, we will review it every quarter's board.

Bentley Cross

Okay. And maybe just to paraphrase what you said, is it fair to assume that Q4 2020 is, kind of, when you guys envision transition on transformation to more digital bearing fruit?

Lorenzo DeMarchi

Look we can't -- certainly that five-quarter timeframe between now and then is going to be really helpful Bentley, but I think what the Board is saying is it's not a necessarily permanent suspension. We have in the past always as John said looked at it every quarter. We're saying is for the time being at least through the fourth quarter of next year, we shouldn't -- no one should anticipate a dividend. And then depending on where we are in the transformation at that point and the strength of our financial position the Board will reevaluate again the merit of instituting a dividend at that point, but not between now and then.

Bentley Cross

Okay. And then lastly two other little housekeeping things. One, any update on Hamilton timing? And two on the CAAT merger, is it just hurry up and wait? Is it just a formality at this point? Or is there any other hurdles to cross?

John Boynton

On the Hamilton, we've been really pleased with the process. We've had a lot of interest. It's I would say a competitive process, which is great. Timing wise, I don't think anything will get done this year. But I would expect something to be concluded in the first half of 2020.

And on CAAT, yes, it's hurry up and wait, although the wait is now 30 days. We know what the wait is. And it's a standard 30-day waiting period that's given more as a formality. And once that happens and FSRA provides the approval, the only step required to actually complete the merger is the transfer of the assets that will take a little bit of time, but we think that will be completed prior to the end of the year.

Bentley Cross

Thank you, gentlemen.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Tim Casey from BMO. Please go ahead.

Tim Casey

Yeah, hi thanks. Two for me. One, on VerticalScope and one on digital subs. On VerticalScope, are the migration to the new technology platform and the challenges from the Google algorithm shifts, are they unrelated? In other words were you going to shift to -- with the shift to the new platform independent of transitionary challenge from Google?

And then second one on digital subscribers, how is the pace of on-boarding subs going? Can you talk about how that is progressing? And I'm speaking specifically of digital only, you're up to 23 and change, are you able to share any goals with us or the cadence of how you think that will progress going forward? Thanks.

Lorenzo DeMarchi

Hi, Tim, it's Lorenzo. I'll take the first. I'll let John take the second one. On VerticalScope, I think the -- that was always in the road map to upgrade the platform to improve the user experience. If you had been on any of those forums over time, they had a very dated look and feel to them. And technology was a little bit dated. Part of that was users were very comfortable and they like that. But I think the company always had in its road map to upgrade it and introduce a lot of a feature functionality you get on more modern social media.

I think the Google algorithm change provided some incentive to accelerate that both because there was a bit of disruption going on and secondly because they felt that they -- some of the changes they could engineer into the new technology platform, would actually help address some of the things that Google rewards in search results as well.

John Boynton

Yes. I'll just add to the platform. It gets us an ability to scale much better, ability to acquire much better and at a lower cost too. So there's a good fundamental business reasons to do the platform regardless of Google. On the digital-only subscribers, we seem to be at a pretty good clip right now. As I think about the last couple of months, we're still running at a nice number and it's pretty consistent and we can project pretty well. And so, we haven't given guidance or anything like that on the digital-only subscribers, but we kind of like our pace right now it's good.

Tim Casey

Are you able to share how many you added in the quarter?

John Boynton

Is it 23 -- probably backwards calculate that I don't have it on handy.

Tim Casey

I mean we're going to look at it but it's...

Lorenzo DeMarchi

We were a little over 20,000 last quarter, Tim and we're over 23 - over 23,400 this quarter, so roughly 3,300, 3,400.

John Boynton

Yes in a traditionally low season for digital new subscribers. And so now we're floating at an appropriately seasonal rate at this point.

Tim Casey

Did you get a bump from the election post quarter end?

John Boynton

Elections always provide some bump, but I think this particular election was different than most.

Tim Casey

Thanks.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I turn the call back over to management for closing remarks.

John Boynton

Okay. Thanks everybody. I appreciate you all dialing in and we'll talk to you next quarter. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.