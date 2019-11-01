Samsung Electronics: A Good Start For A Record-Setting Year

Investment highlights

We maintain BUY and our six-month-forward target price of KRW61,000 on Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF), applying 1.5x P/B to 2020F BPS. Samsung reported KRW62tn in sales and KRW7.78tn in operating profit for 3Q19. Semiconductor operating profit slid 10% QoQ to KRW3.05tn due to a steeper-than- expected decline of DRAM ASP. DP and IM operating profits surpassed expectations, respectively coming in at KRW1.17tn and KRW2.92tn, thanks to higher OLED utilizations and solid Galaxy Note 10 shipments. Notable facts are: 1), sales of the Galaxy Note 10 were more than 10% higher than its predecessor, with Note 10+, and made up more than 65% of sales; 2) integration of the Galaxy A and J series; and 3) the US ban on Huawei is helping Samsung to gain a greater presence in Europe and Latin America. With its 2019 smartphone shipment volume estimated at 300mn units, we expect Samsung to cut costs and boost shipments further in 2020 through joint development and manufacturing (JDM) with Chinese partners. We forecast its 2020 smartphone shipment volume to grow to 314mn units, helped by increasing shipments of 5G smartphones and Huawei’s contracting presence in the smartphone market outside China. As for 4Q19, we expect sales and operating profit to slide 1.6% and 13% QoQ to KRW61.01tn and KRW6.76tn amid a stronger KRW and marketing cost hikes.

Major issues and earnings outlook

Even as the Galaxy Fold is enjoying positive initial responses, Samsung teased the image of a new foldable prototype that folds in half horizontally at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2019. The Galaxy Fold 2 to come out in 2020 will likely be available in two models, with the flagship model offering a thinner, foldable clamshell style display that bends and features an additional screen on the outside. Meanwhile, Samsung’s major competitor in the foundry market TSMC’s (TSM) foundry sales and operating profit were believed to be more than 3.5 times higher than Samsung’s as of 2018. However, as the demand for advanced foundry technology (7nm or lower) increases globally, we believe Samsung’s foundry sales and profitability will expand sharply within three years given the tech giant’s efforts to build and expand the EUV line. We can now say with certainty that by 2022, Samsung will be able to beat its own record earnings through: 1) rising shipments of the Galaxy Fold; 2) higher foldable display sales; and 3) significant growth in foundry earnings.

Share price outlook and valuation

We recommend a buy-and-hold strategy as all divisions look set to enjoy earnings growth for the next three years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.