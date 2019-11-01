Both Long Leading Components Of Q3 GDP Improved

An exception is that a similar situation did occur before the 2001 recession; however, the downturn in corporate profits was much worse then.

The latter won’t be reported for another month, but in the meantime, proprietors’ income is a reasonable placeholder.

Introduction

The headline number for the first estimate of real GDP in Q3 2019 was 1.9%, as I’m sure you’ve read elsewhere.

As is usual, I’m not so interested in what is, after all, what the view in the rear-view mirror is, as what the two leading components in the report, (1) private residential investment as a share of GDP and (2) proprietors’ income, can tell us about what lays ahead.

Both long leading components of GDP improved

First, private residential investment as a share of GDP was identified by Prof. Edward Leamer in his influential paper, “Housing IS the business cycle,” as a component that has almost always turned down over a year before a recession begins (the median is seven quarters). Here’s its historical record:

Here is a close-up of the past five years. In this graph, I’ve also added a “real” inflation-adjusted comparison, which is only available for the past 20 years, but tends to turn even a little earlier:

The good news is, in both nominal and real terms, this metric turned higher. Only once in the past 70 years - in 2001 - has housing’s share of GDP turned up in advance of a recession (by one quarter).

Second, corporate profits were identified by Prof. Geoffrey Moore as one of his four “long leading indicators” that reliably turned down more than one year before a recession. Those won’t be reported for one more month, but in the meantime, the metric of “proprietors’ income” is a reasonable, if less reliable, placeholder. Here’s the long-term look at those, in real terms:

Now here is a close-up of the last 25 years, together with real corporate profits:

Note that proprietors’ income turned significantly higher in the third quarter. But note also that, just as we saw with housing, 2001 was an exception to the rule, as proprietors’ income rose right through the recession.

Conclusion

So the good news is that both long leading indicators in the first report of Q3 GDP turned higher. The bad news is that they don’t eliminate a 2001-style producer-led recession. But before that recession, real corporate profits turned down over 20%, whereas at worst, recently, real corporate profits have only declined about 12.5% from peak. So the takeaway remains positive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.