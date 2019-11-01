Penn Virginia: Becoming Undervalued Despite Solid Potential At Low $50s Oil

Despite this, Penn Virginia's shares are trading at very low levels, as it is valued at only 2.7x EBITDAX.

It should also be able to deliver positive cash flow with low $50s oil in Q4 2019 and beyond.

Penn Virginia (PVAC) has some advantages including its oil dominant production (mid-70s percent oil) along with solid differentials for both oil and natural gas. It also has a reasonable amount of leverage (projected at 1.6x) and doesn't have any debt maturities for several years. It should also be able to generate positive cash flow while maintaining production levels in 2020.

Despite these relatively good attributes, it is trading at only 2.7x projected unhedged 2020 EBITDAX, which makes it one of the cheapest producers.

Eagle Ford Prices

Eagle Ford oil prices remain decent, although LLS and MEH are expected to have a smaller premium to WTI compared to in 2019. The current 2020 strip for LLS is a $3.01 premium to WTI, while the 2020 strip for MEH involves a $2.48 premium to WTI.

As a result, I am currently modelling that Penn Virginia will realize around $1.25 less than WTI in 2020. As a comparison, Penn Virginia realized $2.50 above WTI in Q1 2019 and $2.70 above WTI in Q2 2019. LLS averaged $6.70 above WTI in Q1 2019 and $7.34 above WTI in Q2 2019, indicating that Penn Virginia typically realizes around $4.00 or $4.50 below LLS for its oil.

2020 Outlook

The 2020 strip for WTI oil is currently around $53.50, while LLS is around $57.50. In this scenario, Penn Virginia would realize around $52.25 for its oil.

Assuming that Penn Virginia can average 28,800 BOEPD (74% oil) in 2020 (roughly its expected Q4 2019 production level), it would then generate around $440 million in oil and gas revenue at current strip prices. Natural gas and NGL prices remain pretty weak, but Penn Virginia has a relatively high oil percentage.

Source: Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia's hedges add around $7 million in value in 2020, with both its WTI and MEH swaps (MEH 2020 strip at around $56) currently in the money.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 7,778,880 $52.25 $406 NGLs 1,503,217 $11.00 $17 Natural Gas 7,379,424 $2.30 $17 Hedge Value $7 Total Revenue $447

This would result in Penn Virginia generating around $30 million in positive cash flow in 2020 assuming that a $260 million capex budget is enough to keep production at 28,800 BOEPD in 2020.

$ Million $ Million Lease Operating Expense $48 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $27 Gathering, Processing, and Transportation $26 Cash G&A $23 Cash Interest $33 Capital Expenditures $260 Total Expenses $417

Valuation And Leverage

Penn Virginia's leverage (based on unhedged EBITDAX) is projected to be around 1.6x by the end of 2020. This is close to Penn Virginia's targeted leverage ratio. Penn Virginia noted in August that it expected to deliver positive cash flow in Q4 2019 and 2020, although that would be subject to commodity prices. Oil strip prices are similar now to what they were in early August, so its ability to deliver positive cash flow should be unchanged.

Penn Virginia's share price is currently around $23, which makes its EV to 2020 unhedged EBITDAX multiple only 2.7x based on $53.50 WTI oil in 2020. An improvement to only a 3.2x multiple would put Penn Virginia's share price at close to $34.

Penn Virginia does rely on its credit facility for liquidity, but with $340 million in credit facility borrowings at the end of Q2 2019 and a $500 million borrowing base, that should be okay given that Penn Virginia is expected to deliver positive cash flow starting in Q4 2019 and beyond. Penn Virginia's credit facility matures in 2024, although that is subject to it dealing with its second-lien debt that matures in 2022.

Conclusion

Penn Virginia's stock is becoming fairly undervalued now. It has a relatively high oil percentage and can produce decent results at low-$50s WTI oil. Its leverage also remains reasonable, and it should be able to generate positive cash flow in Q4 2019 and beyond.

Penn Virginia's current share price is now below the $25.86 per share cash consideration component of the Denbury deal and it is trading at a very low multiple despite decent results. I view it as a good candidate to get back into at least the $30s.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PVAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.