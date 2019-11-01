GDX Weekly: Pullback To 26.73s Before Rotation Higher To Test Key Resistance, 28.18s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) price action.

The highest probability path for this week was for price discovery lower within the context of a completed buy-side sequence to 28.18s last week. The primary expectation did play out, price discovery lower developed early in the week as a corrective phase developed to 26.73s. Buy excess developed there in Wednesday’s auction, driving price higher to 28.18s, testing key resistance ahead of Thursday’s close, settling at 28.15s.

28–31 October 2019:

This week’s auction saw price discovery lower in Monday’s trade as last week’s late buyers failed to hold the auction. The market achieved a stopping point, 27s, before buying interest emerged, 27.06s-27.15s, into Monday’s close. A sell-side breakdown attempt developed early in Tuesday’s trade, achieving a stopping point, 26.77s, where buy excess developed, halting the sell-side sequence. Balance development then ensued, 27.43s-27s, through Wednesday’s trade.

Another sell-side breakdown attempt developed late in Wednesday’s trade, testing Tuesday’s low while achieving the weekly stopping point low, 26.73s. Structural buy excess developed, halting the sell-side sequence, and driving the price higher to 27.49s where buying interest emerged into Wednesday’s close. Wednesday’s late buyers held the auction as a gap higher open developed in Thursday’s trade. Price discovery higher continued, achieving the current weekly stopping point high, 28.18s, ahead of Thursday’s close, settling at 28.15s, where buying interest emerged.

This week’s auction saw a corrective phase from last week’s high to 26.73s where buy excess developed. Price discovery higher then ensued to 28.18s, testing last week’s key resistance. As noted in recent weeks, within the larger context, the corrective phase from 31s has likely terminated.

Looking ahead, the focus into Friday and next weeks’ auctions will center upon market response to this key supply, 27.90s-28.20s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this support would target the key supply clusters overhead, 29s-29.50s/30.25s-30.60s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure at this supply would target key demand clusters below, 26.40s-26.20s/25s-24.50s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path near term is buy-side. Within this near-term context, the intermediate-term (3-6 month) bias is neutral between 26.18s and 30.96s.

It is worth noting that breadth, based on the S&P Gold Miners Sector Bullish Percent Index, increased this week following the breadth highs made in August-September 2019. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, exhibit similar posture as the Gold sector. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. Caution remains warranted as market structure and sentiment are divergent and within a “neutral” zone implying a neutral bias.

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

