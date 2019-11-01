ArQule Moves Along With Registrational Mosaic Study

ArQule (ARQL) announced that it had dosed the first patient in the registrational study known as MOSAIC. This study will be tasked with exploring the drug miransertib in treating patients with PIK3CA-related Overgrowth Spectrum disorders (NYSE:PROS). The move to start the registration study was based on positive data from part A of a phase 1/2 trial. This will be an important study, because if it ends up meeting the endpoint then the biotech will be able to file for regulatory approval of miransertib to treat this patient population. Another solid clinical product in the pipeline, known as ARQ 531, holds potential to help patients who have resistance to BTK inhibitors.

Dosing Of First Patient Moves Program Forward

ArQule recently announced that it had dosed the first patient in the registrational study known as MOSAIC. This study will explore the drug miransertib in treating patients with PIK3CA-related Overgrowth Spectrum disorders (PROS). The move to start the registration study was based on positive data from part A of a phase 1/2 trial. This will be an important study because if it ends up meeting the endpoint then the biotech will be able to file for regulatory approval of miransertib to treat this patient population. ArQule announced that it had dosed the first patient in the registrational study known as MOSAIC. This study is exploring the use of miransertib to treat patients with PIK3CA-related Overgrowth Spectrum disorders (PROS) and Proteus Syndrome (NASDAQ:PS). This rare disease known as PIK3CA-related overgrowth spectrum (PROS), as the name suggests, is related to abnormal growth of the body. Specifically, this disease is caused when cells grow and divide in an unconventional manner. This leads to cell and body overgrowth. The other disease being targeted with miransertib is Proteus Syndrome. This disease is characterized with overgrowth of a specific part of a person's body. It is caused by a mutation in the AKT1 gene. Having said that, ArQule is using miransertib to target both of these rare diseases. Miransertib is a pan-AKT (protein kinase B) inhibitor that is an oral drug. The dosing of the first patient is very important for two reasons. The first is that it's a first of a kind registrational study being deployed for these patients. The second reason is because a successful outcome could possibly yield accelerated approval. Why the move to get this study started so quickly? A huge reason for the FDA pushing this program immediately into a registrational study was based on positive data from part A of a phase 1/2 study. A second reason would be the fact that there are no FDA approved drugs for these patients. There was FDA Fast Track Designation for Miransertib as it relates to the PROS designation and then Rare Pediatric Disease Designation when it comes to the PS designation. The results from Part A of the phase 1/2 study were very positive, thus, the intended reason to move to a registrational study. The positive results came from a phase 1/2 MOSAIC study Part A using miransertib to treat patients with PROS and PS. One thing to note is that this program is being collaborated with the National Human Genome Research Institute since 2015. The first part of the study, Part A, was just looking to see the safety and tolerability of the product along with a bit of efficacy. The bottom line for miransertib is that it worked for both of these patient populations. It was noted that a majority of patients treated with the drug had either seen improvement or no disease progression after being in the trial for one year. That's the main aspect on the efficacy front. Then, when you take a look at the safety front that also was a good finding as well. It was noted that there were only grade 1 or grade 2 adverse events (NYSE:AES). That's a good finding, because that was observed in patients as low as the age of two-years-old. A whole bunch of patients saw various improvements in this initial efficacy data. Such improvements were about 11 patients that had not progressed, two with improved walking and one patient starting to eat by mouth again. Then you have additional data that was highly positive. This includes Radiologic (MRI) response on the drug given, which was broken down into:

About nine patients with stable disease over a one-year period

Three patients with stable disease over a one-year period and still ongoing response

One patient with reduction of lesion by 15%

The most important finding is that patients didn't progress in disease. That offers hope to these patients. Especially, because there are no FDA approved drugs for these patients with PROS or PS. Both the FDA and EMA have granted miransertib with Orphan Drug Designation. Then just the FDA alone for the PROS indication granted Fast Track Designation. Lastly, this drug was given Rare Pediatric Disease Designation. If you remember from my prior articles, that means if miransertib is ultimately approved, then it's possible ArQule could earn a voucher. This kind of a voucher can be sold to a big pharma company for about $60 to $80 million or the biotech could choose to keep it for itself for another clinical product to speed up a review. The MOSAIC study that has just dosed the first patient is well underway. It's an open-label study. The estimated primary completion date is set for June 30, 2021. That is the likely time frame on when investors can expect final results to be released for part B of the MOSAIC study.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, ArQule had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $174.1 million as of Sept. 30, 2019. A big reason why the company has so much cash is because it raised about $104 million in a public offering. This was done to fund all clinical programs in the pipeline and for general corporate purposes. The biotech should be good on cash for awhile. I don't foresee another cash raise in the near term. Matter of fact, the biotech believes that this is enough cash to fund its operations into 2022. It will end 2019 with about $160 million in cash.

Conclusion

ArQule dosing the first patient for the registrational MOSAIC study is good news for the company and its investors. That's because it's one step closer to potentially receiving FDA approval for these patient populations with an unmet medical need. There needs to be a treatment option for both PROS and PS, because nothing is currently approved by the FDA. The risk is that there's no guarantee the late-stage MOSAIC study will end up being successful. The good news is that the biotech achieved highly positive results from PART A of its phase 1/2 study for both of these populations. ArQule is a good biotech because its focus is on a targeted approach to treating various types of cancer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.