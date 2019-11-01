Investors Reap Rewards Using Conduit-Issued Municipal Bonds

The search for safe and generous tax-free income with individual municipal bonds is becoming more difficult each day. But rest easy, there's an obscure area of the muni market that can offer generous yields. Conduit-issued muni bonds often offer much higher yields than their traditional municipal counterparts and at the same time carry the same tax-free status. Many are safe and stable, but others can be very high risk. Investors must exercise due diligence. Safe conduit issues are a great alternative to municipal ETFs and mutual funds. Mutual funds carry redemption risk, meaning they will likely suffer value erosion during periods of large outflows. Individual bonds - including conduit-issued munis with good credit ratings - have no such redemption risk.

What Are Conduit Bonds?

Conduit bonds are bonds issued by an organization (usually a government agency) to fund projects on behalf of a third party who is the actual borrower. The borrower is usually responsible for the bond payments. Most conduit securities are issued to benefit the public at large (hospitals, airport improvements, housing, veterans, and pollution reduction). These issues can vary widely in size, purpose, and geography. They range from well-known public projects like hospitals to smaller projects like museums, airplane hangars, or maternity centers. In most cases the more obscure it is, the more risk.

Conduit Muni Recommendations

New York Dorm Authority (Mt. Sinai Hospital System)

Issued by the New York Dorm Authority, Mt. Sinai is a highly regarded medical system with a broad focus in New York City. They have an impressive three times debt service coverage and a great history of philanthropic support.

NEW YORK ST. DORM. AUTH. REVENUES

4.50%

Due 7/1/26

Callable 7/1/21

CUSIP: 649906LZ5

Recently traded at $105.09

Yield to Call: 1.40%

Yield to Maturity: 3.63%

Considering how high New York taxes are, these callable bonds look especially attractive to NY residents. The 1.40% tax free yield (a taxable equivalent yield of 2.36 to investors in a high tax bracket) to the 2021 call date is nice and 3.63% yield to maturity is unbeatable even if this bond is likely to be called early.

North Carolina State Medical Commission Facilities Revenue (Duke University Health System)

There aren't many municipal borrowers that are as highly regarded as Duke University Hospital. They boast great credit metrics, over 400 days cash on hand and debt coverage ratio of over five times. This issuer's bonds can be especially attractive for North Carolina residents benefiting from both the state and federal tax exemption. Here is a Duke bond we like even though it has a longer maturity date than we usually recommend:

NORTH CAROLINA ST. MEDICAL FACILITIES REVENUE - DUKE UNIVERSITY

4.00%

Due 6/1/42

Callable 6/1/26

CUSIP: 65821DVK4

Recently traded at $110.66

Yield to Call: 2.25%

Yield to Maturity: 3.32%

These tax-free bonds are attractive especially if you look at the yield on taxable equivalent basis. The taxable equivalent yield to call and maturity end up at 3.80% and 5.61% respectively if you are a high-income N.C. resident. That's a good return from such a safe issuer.

Look Under the Hood with Conduit Bonds

Large Issuing Agencies: There are some agencies responsible for issuing a wide variety of different conduit bond issues. It is imperative that do-it-yourself investors look closely at each issue to understand the underlying project or purpose. For example, one of the most common issuing agencies is the New York Dorm Authority mentioned above. Don't assume because it has "New York" stamped on it that all their bond issues are necessarily safe. The New York Dorm Authority issues bonds on behalf of both strongly rated projects, like Mt. Sinai Hospital, but also obscure low-rated issues such as a fashion institute.

Small Issuers/Projects: For smaller and less known projects it's even more important to look at the fine print. Study the official statement, read the financials, and understand the sources of bond payments. Avoid small projects, that are not essential, and that lack deep liquidity.

Corporation Supported: There are many issues out there that are backed by private corporations. Many of these are to boost economic growth or to contribute to environmental protection. Similar to stock investing, safety depends on the underlying corporation. Some California conduit municipals to avoid are those backed by Pacific Gas & Electric and Southern California Edison. Both the utilities' vulnerability to forest fires have hurt bond values and exposed immense liability. Other tax-free conduit municipals alternatives are backed by more stable companies. For example, Waste Management is the obligor for solid waste bonds in California. Intel supports water bonds in Oregon. Both companies provide ample stability.

Bonds Issued by an Out of State Agency: Wisconsin and Arizona are notorious for having the most accommodating laws when it comes to issuing bonds to finance projects. Many bonds they issue are for projects outside of their state. WI and AZ will approve bond deals the project's home states won't. These are often the most speculative and risky projects. Avoid them. My previous Seeking Alpha article regarding airport bonds, described a Wisconsin conduit issue that encountered trouble. To recap that story, the Public Finance Authority of Wisconsin issued on behalf of a contractor (Great Hall LLC) to redevelop one of the Denver Airport terminals. After cost overruns and delays airport management cancelled its contract with the builder. As a result, the bonds plummeted in price. The bond provisions stated that bonds can be redeemed at par $100 in the event of contract cancellation. Bonds were trading at $115 before the announcement, but since have been called at $100. Bondholders were hit hard.

Another Conduit Bond Horror Story

Another horror story involves $250 million in bonds issued by the Oklahoma Development Financing Authority for Cross Village, an upscale student housing complex. Bonds were issued in conjunction with private investors with the assumption the University had a "moral obligation" to support the project. The project was losing money with a slim 35% occupancy rate. The University abruptly cancelled the leases, essentially indicating they would no longer subsidize the financially unsustainable project. A legal drama is currently underway. Naturally the bondholders claim they were wronged. Prices of the longer dated bonds have plummeted nearly 50%.

The feeding frenzy into Municipal bonds will not end anytime soon, especially in high tax states. Conduit bonds are a good way to capture extra yield if you do some homework. The easiest way to acquire conduit municipals is during new issues. There is an active secondary market via a broker or investors can buy on their financial institution's bond platform. Conduit bonds are not offered on the stock exchanges or in any kind of trading vehicle. In many cases it may require searching around.

Actionable Steps for Individual Investors to Buy Tax-Free Conduit Bonds

Call your broker or look at your financial institutions' tax-free fixed income inventory. You may want to also inquire about new issues. Here is a website listing the upcoming calendar of new issues. If your platform allows you to search by sector in the secondary market, search for bonds backed by creditworthy hospitals, universities, or corporations. Closely study the security details. Specifically make sure the underlying project is secured by a well-known and financially secure borrower. Execute the trade online or with your broker. Make sure the execution price is within the context (range) of recent trades. Here is a website where you can search historical trades.

Conduit bonds can be safe and add extra yield to your portfolio. Make sure to research the project in terms of its essentiality and creditworthiness. Many can exceed investor's risk tolerance. If you do your homework, you'll likely end up with a worthwhile investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Envision Capital Management is a Registered Investment Advisor in El Segundo, California. Alexander Anderson and Envision Capital Management are not a broker/dealers, and therefore do not sell bonds. However, they are registered investment advisor and will buy and monitor fixed-income securities on behalf of their clients in managed accounts.