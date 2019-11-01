Cisco: A Rare Pullback

With markets at or near all-time highs, it gets more and more difficult to find undervalued or at least fairly valued companies which offer a good mix of growth and income.

On a YTD basis the stock lags the S&P 500 (SPY) by more than 50% (+10% total return) after having been up by as much as 35% during the summer. Disappointing guidance for the September quarter led a significant pullback that investors should take advantage from as long as it lasts and ahead of the company's upcoming quarterly earnings.

What is going on at Cisco?

Although, as always, Cisco surpassed fourth-quarter estimates including the obligatory $0.01 EPS beat, the stock dropped almost double digits the next day as it came down from almost $53 and collapsed down to $46 which is also the area where the stock is currently trading at.

Revenues rose 4.5% and came in just at the low end of Cisco's own guidance range of 4.5% to 6.5% if including the divestiture of the Service Provider Video Software Solutions business (SPVSS). Excluding that effect leaves with very strong 6% top-line growth. This represents very solid and stable growth on the top line for a company that is only trading at less than 15 times earnings

What's more, top-line growth was very broad-based and is testament to Cisco's resilient business model and strong product portfolio. Cisco's largest segment "Infrastructure Platforms" saw 6% revenue growth, "Applications" grew by 11%, and Cisco's "Security" segment posted very strong double-digit revenue growth of 14%.

Buyback Timing Is Off

Cisco's cash flow remains very strong, growing 16% Y/Y but its capital allocation is far from ideal. Cisco's dividend growth has slowed down with the latest February 2019 raise of 6.1% being less than half of the two previous hikes while its payout ratio remains at a healthy 42%. On top of that Cisco has wasted billions on overly expensive buybacks. For instance, in the latest quarter, it bought back 82 million shares for $4.5B at an aggregate purchase price of $54.99. In the penultimate quarter, it spent even more by acquiring $6B worth of stock at an aggregate price of $52.14.

Unfortunately, we don't get to know at what days exactly Cisco bought back stock and we also don't know at what point in time management became aware of the problems that resulted in downside guidance for the next quarter. Thus, it will be very telling to see whether Cisco has bought back stock heavily in the current quarter following the post-earnings selloff or if it has become more cautious at a time when buybacks make a lot of sense.

Overall, although the buyback timing is far from ideal, Cisco remains a cash-rich company with $33.4B in short-term liquidity although that is a far cry away from its prior year liquidity balance of $46.5B. There is always the risk that a company fires off its dry powder too early; similarly, to us, retail investors when we buy into a stock at the end of its rally. This is not only detrimental to shareholders and the company's cash balance, but it also reduces its options to leverage the true power of buybacks when the stock is facing a correction or bear market.

Disappointing guidance

Cisco had a very good quarter but guidance spooked in investors with Cisco calling for revenue growth to slow down to 0% to 2%. The main reason for that is finally after several quarters of hardly any impact from the escalating and deescalating US-China trade war Cisco is now also feeling the impact. Already in the fourth quarter where Cisco was still able to beat expectations, a rapid decline in orders from Chinese telecoms (-21%) demonstrates Cisco's struggles.

I mean Tal, the overall Chinese market as I said earlier is certainly not a major play for us, but it has just dropped precipitously in light of the trade discussions. So, it has a short-term impact and if you were -- where we are selling for years we've sold infrastructure to the large carriers in China, which has just -- it's been slowly declining and we saw it even decline more rapidly last quarter.

This weakness will continue, especially as Cisco will be lapping its very strong previous year actuals but it shouldn't worry investors too much given that China is a relatively small market for Cisco and the strong momentum in its other markets will quickly make up for this negative impact. On top of that with chances for an officially signed phase 1 trade deal very high right now, the difficult macro environment in China could change quickly as well.

As a long-term investor I absolutely do not care about quarterly events, the only thing which matters is if the company has a strong product portfolio, a wide moat, a sound business strategy and healthy financials.

How about valuation and Cisco's dividend?

As mentioned above, the substantial pullback in the stock has resulted in a defensive 14 times earnings valuation for a business yielding 3% in dividends and buying back lots of stock, even though the timing has not been ideal so far.

The company is valued at around fair value and represents a solid long-term investment that is growing at the top and bottom line.

There is also no industry or sector slowdown in enterprise spending as Microsoft's stellar quarter has shown. Cisco's guidance was impacted by temporary weakness in China connected to the trade wars and other macro factors. However, particularly, telecom spending is also in a one-of-a-kind situation where carriers are pausing some investments in preparation for the upcoming and costly 5G transition.

Cisco is also continuing to acquire lots of companies and businesses although none of that are really large deals with most M&A activity not being disclosed in terms of acquisition cost.

Cisco paid its first ever dividend in 2011 as backed by the company's leadership position in its market, management was convinced that now is the right time for Cisco to pay back to its shareholders, particularly as the company has finally overcome the nightmare and aftermath of the 2000/01 dot-com bubble. Although only six years old, the company's dividend track record is impressive and aggressive alike despite the relatively soft 6.1% most recent dividend hike. Combined with Cisco's buyback spree the company does now have roughly the same dividend payments as in April 2017 ($1.49B vs. $1.45B) despite the dividend being $0.06 higher per share (+20.6%). This leaves lots of room for continued solid dividend growth and makes Cisco a very stable and reliable long-term dividend growth company.

Investor Take-Away

With markets at or near all-time highs, it gets more and more difficult to find undervalued or at least fairly valued companies which offer a good mix of growth and income. Cisco is one of those thanks to its substantial pullback driven by investors overestimating near-term macro headwinds and underestimating the long-term growth potential Cisco is positioning itself for.

Cisco's main up-and-coming rival Arista (ANET) just spooked investors when it announced weak Q4 guidance, falling off a cliff due to a "specific cloud titan customer". As a result Q4 guidance was cut down to $540M-$560M, well short of the $686.5M consensus with shares dropping by up to 25% in AH trading. Cisco shares are dropping in sympathy by 1.7% but Arista's pain could either be Cisco's gain or at the very least not impact Cisco at all, unless it also faces a substantial decline in demand from a specific customer.

Instead, Cisco is an attractive investment with a rock solid balance sheet and a subscription business with billions of recurring revenues. And now that the pullback has finally arrived and has been sustained for a full quarter, I consider the stock a very good choice ahead of earnings in mid November.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.