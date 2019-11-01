Cognizant: Meaningful Upside From Contino Acquisition

Background:

On October 16, Cognizant announced its acquisition of Contino, a European technology consultancy firm. Over the last two weeks we conducted research on this transaction, trying to assess the immediate impact in terms of synergies and culture. We present our key findings below, in addition to commenting on the company's latest earnings print.

Company Description:

Cognizant focuses on three core verticals: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing / Retail / Logistics, which collectively make up about 90% of its revenue base. The Financial Services vertical focuses on banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services. The Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics group includes manufacturers, retailers, travel and other hospitality customers. The Healthcare group includes largely healthcare providers and payers. In addition, the company also has clients in media, entertainment, high tech, and telecom groups, albeit its presence in those segments is much smaller than that of its core competitors, such as Accenture, Infosys, and IBM.

Why Does Contino Make Sense for Cognizant?

New and Different Client Outreach: Contino both adds to Cognizant's client base and diversifies it with new digital consulting offerings. Among such clients are Dow Jones, Barclays, Morgan Stanley, Adidas, Lloyds Bank, Vodafone and Morgan Stanley. We expect that for some of these clients revenue could rise by as much as 50%, though we do not have precise estimates of how much revenue each client delivers for CTSH. Given the list above, we see the Financial Services vertical getting a particularly strong boost.

Geographic Outreach: While we do not see much impact from the US market (recall, Cognizant already derives about 81% of total revenue from the United States), expansion into the United Kingdom and particularly Australia is a major positive for the diversification of the company's revenue stream.

Incremental to SMAC Offerings: Contino's work is largely focused on what Cognizant calls its SMAC (Social, Mobile, Analytics, Cloud) / Horizon 3 deliverables. SMAC already brings solid double digit growth, which we see accelerating with the new acquisition. It is our understanding that Contino has solid partnerships with Amazon's AWS, Google's Cloud Platform, and Microsoft's Azure. With Cognizant also in sync with some of these players, we envision a lot of potential for revenue growth acceleration.

Expect As Much As 80 Bps of Revenue Growth Acceleration: While the devil is in the details, we believe that the impact from this deal may result in as much as 80 bps of revenue growth acceleration, though we are more cautious about the operating margin expansion since we do not yet know about all the incremental costs involved. A lot will depend on the percentage allocation across verticals (not only Financial Services, but also Retail and Telecom).

Commentary on the Quarter: There was a lot to like from the recent print, as revenue grew 5.1% Y/Y on a constant currency basis, with banking and financial services vertical in general outperforming in the North American region, in line with how the company guided during the prior earnings calls. Our channel checks indicate that while projects are slowing down at some bulge bracket firms, they are being picked up at others, making it a zero-sum game for Cognizant as a company. Further, back-end tech support remains quite strong, growing revenue in double digits. Digital revenue, meanwhile, grew at 20%+ for Cognizant and represented more than a third of the company's total revenue. Note that Contino, as well as many recent tuck-in acquisitions, come from the digital side. For the Healthcare vertical, merger activity continued to adversely impact the top-line, as the segment declined 0.9% Y/Y. While management didn't mention the patent cliff, we believe that it is a major factor as well. Finally, the CMT group was up nearly 11% Y/Y, largely driven by the technology sector, which is increasingly becoming the star group within Cognizant. Regarding Manufacturing, this is one sub-segment where we expect negative growth in 4Q and possibly beyond, since the US manufacturing industry has essentially entered a recession lately, as evidenced by commentary of CTSH's clients, as well as declining ISM indexes.

Valuation:

Per our industry-wide analysis and Cognizant’s favorable fundamentals, and given the company’s strong capital return story, we continue to believe that CTSH shares merit ~14.5x PE multiple. We note that this multiple comes at a ~2.3x discount relative to other players in the IT Services space, making our valuation fairly conservative. When we apply it to our new EPS estimate of $5.57 (up from $5.53), we get the target price of $81 (up from $80).

Risks to Our Thesis:

We see the following four core risks to our thesis.

Pricing Wars:

While CTSH strives to make the pricing structure attractive to its core clients and, henceforth, attract greater business, we see a number of Indian players, such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy, and Wipro, potentially lowering prices in the foreseeable future

2. Too Much US Exposure:

Cognizant is one of the few major IT services companies with the bulk of the revenue coming from the US (approximately 85%). Such lack of diversification may ultimately lead to significant revenue pressures, should the US hit a recession.

3. Legislative Uncertainty:

The company heavily relies on H1-B and L-1 visas; over the last several years Congress attempted to heavily regulate the number of visa workers each company can hire.

4. Industry-Specific Risks:

Since CTSH is so dependent on Financial Services, Healthcare, and Manufacturing industries, a sudden downturn in any of those sectors (e.g., Financial Services in 2008) can lead to a meaningful negative impact to the company’s top-line.

