Vector Group: Missing Out On A Big Opportunity

The tobacco industry is currently at a turning point, while issues surround e-cigarettes, they are not going away.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) is a holding company with subsidiaries including Liggett Group LLC, Vector Tobacco Inc and New Valley LLC. The former two companies produce and market tobacco products, whereas New Valley owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, and is thus exposed to the real estate market. VGR's real estate business only generates so much income meaning the company is still heavily exposed to the fate of its tobacco business. Despite this VGR has not made an attempt to market a high impact e-cigarette product.

E-cigarettes are the way of the future

E-cigarettes have become increasingly popular in the US. Notably, pod/cartridge based devices have become increasingly popular likely due to their ease-of-use, portability and perhaps perceived "cool" factor among some users.

Figure 1: Open systems which allow users to refill the device themselves with e-liquid are expected to loose majority market share in 2019, with closed systems that come with ready made refills set to become the market leader. Source: Euromonitor International via BBC article from Lora Jones.

A major player in the e-cigarette market is experiencing issues

A major player in the e-cigarette space is JUUL Labs, Inc. (JUUL), in which tobacco giant Altria Group, Inc. (MO) holds a 35% stake. Recent events however have impacted the value assigned to JUUL as the company has been embroiled in the US youth vaping epidemic.

Figure 2: JUUL's market share has grown as cigarette volumes have fallen, although cigarette volumes were falling before JUUL ever took off, e-cigarettes are often cited as a cause of accelerated declines in cigarette volumes. Source: Image from JUUL's newsroom.

JUUL has responded in several ways, such as initially ceasing the sale of non-tobacco, non-menthol flavors to traditional retail partners. More recently, JUUL even suspended the sale of non-tobacco, non-menthol flavors in the US completely (meaning they aren't even available in the US via JUUL's online store).

What an opportunity then, for VGR to exploit the issues of a potential competitor and gain market share in the e-cigarette space, right? Guess not. VGR doesn't have an offering of note in the e-cigarette space. VGR's subsidiaries sell discount combustible cigarettes, a slowly dying industry. MO has attempted to diversify beyond conventional tobacco products, while still providing nicotine containing products, with investments in "On!" and JUUL. Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) is marketing IQOS, a heat-not-burn tobacco product ex-US, and MO is launching IQOS within the US. Imperial Brands PLC's (OTCQX:IMBBY) subsidiary Fontem Ventures owns the blu vaping brand. What is VGR's strategy to prepare for the slow death of combustible cigarettes? To invest in real estate, a cyclical industry?

The real estate business delivers on top line, not bottom line

New Valley, largely via Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, brings in most its revenues from real estate brokerage commissions. In the 12 months ending June 30, 2019, New Valley had revenues of $799M, $753M of which came from real estate brokerage commissions. Comparing those revenues to VGR's tobacco businesses ($1.12B in the same 12 month period), the real estate business seems to have the potential to provide substantial non-tobacco exposure. I say potential however, as once adjusted EBITDA is considered ($260M in the 12 months ending June 30, 2019) the real estate business only contributes $18M, with the tobacco business contributing $258M.

Figure 3: VGR's EBITDA is mostly accounted for by the tobacco business. Source: VGR investor presentation for August, 2019.

It seems like a shame not to use the company's expertise in producing and marketing nicotine containing products, to develop and market a high impact e-cigarette offering. As of June 30, VGR had consolidated cash, investment securities and long-term investments of $590M. Cash like that won't buy a sizable stake in the JUUL's of the e-cigarette world, but could pay for the development of an e-cigarette product. Unfortunately VGR also has plenty of debt and has a dividend to pay. Such concerns have led SA contributors Beulah Meriam K and Crispus Nyaga to suggest the dividend may not be sustainable.

Table 1: Liabilities from VGR's balance sheet. Source: 10-Q for the quarter ending June 30, 2019.

The most recent dividend was $0.40 with a 5% stock dividend as well. One year's dividends of $1.60 alone yields about 13% at the current price ($12.15 at the time of writing. Unsurprisingly that could make VGR popular, but I would personally be worried about the long term prospects of the company, even over the next couple of years.

Table 2: Recent VGR dividend history. Source: VGR website.

VGR isn't that cheap either when we consider metrics like EV/EBITDA, with an enterprise value of $2.95B and adjusted EBITDA over the last 12 months of $260M yielding a ratio of 11.35. That sort of ratio is fine for a company with real prospects of growth. VGR appears simply trying to be efficient, rather than developing an effective multi-pronged approach to deal with the death of combustible tobacco.

As noted on the year end and first quarter earnings conference calls, we are in the second phase of our Eagle 20’s business strategy and have gradually shifted our focus from volume growth to income growth. - Ron Bernstein, President and CEO, Liggett Vector Brands, Q2'19 earnings call.

For example, MO has a wines business, and investments Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) giving it exposure to beer, Cronos Group (OTC:CRON) giving it exposure to cannabis, and JUUL.

Table 3: VGR market cap and enterprise value. Source: SA Value tab.

Conclusions

The tobacco industry faces major challenges and there are two obvious solutions for VGR. The first is to increase revenues and particularly earnings from the company's real estate businesses. However a downturn in the real estate business, something which could be precipitated by a recession or stock market crash, would not help VGR on the real estate front. A more obvious solution is to prepare for the new era, which has already begun, with the rise of e-cigarettes. VGR hasn't done enough on this front, whereas Big Tobacco names like MO, PM and IMBBY understand the importance of marketing these newer products. It is going to become more and more of an elephant in the room if VGR doesn't do something about this issue, potentially causing investors to exit.

Vector group will report earnings for Q3'19 on November 5, investors should look for some word on the company's plans beyond income increases via cost savings or similar. VGR would do well to begin its entry into the e-cigarette world. In the absence of such news, which I think will indeed be absent, I think investors should look elsewhere for a return. I also believe the possibility exists of shorting VGR, particularly if the company's current strategies appear ineffective based on Q3'19 results (for example income growth not appearing large enough to continue to support the dividend, and no clever solution on the convertible debt).

Any trader betting against VGR and opening up a short is exposed to several risks, a couple of which are worth mentioning here. Firstly VGR could go on to announce plans to invest in new businesses or develop a new product after earnings, causing the stock to rally. Secondly, an initial sell off following earnings might be followed by a rally as the dividend yield increases with VGR confirming yet another $0.40 dividend despite a declining price. In that situation those seeking high yields might be attracted to the name, driving the share price back up.

