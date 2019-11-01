AT&T: No Joke - Make Sure WarnerMedia Invests In Risk

AT&T is still a buy, but owners of the stock want their shareholder value to be as high as possible, thus the disappointment with "Joker."

I've always been suspicious of the need for big media companies to hedge against risk as it concerns moviemaking. Even smaller media companies like Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) (LGF.B) sometimes focus on risk-mitigation a little too much for my liking.

This article is about AT&T (T) and WarnerMedia's investment in the Joker film. When I first read about the outside investors WarnerMedia used to reduce its exposure to the Joker project a long while back, I honestly was perplexed, and perhaps even a bit livid, at least on an intellectual, if not necessarily emotional, level. Shareholders are trusting studio management to keep the majority of profits for its side of the ledger. There simply was no need for the company formerly known as Time Warner to use angel-like investors for this film (or any film, really).

A Few Numbers

Joker turned out to be a special project, and one might be forgiven for believing that, even on paper, it was possible to have an inkling about its special nature sight unseen. At the very least, as far as I can tell, it was designed from the beginning to be a superhero project requiring a smaller amount of upfront cash (or I presume it turned in that direction at some point reasonably early in the development process).

I've read different numbers for the budget. However, I'll go with Deadline's number of $70 million. (I'll be referring to that link later as well, as it supplies probably the best guess we're going to get on the actual profitability of the movie). $70 million doesn't seem like such a large number for a multibillion-dollar market cap concern.

This SA news item highlights the parts of the financial structure to which I take exception. WarnerMedia was, for some reason, hesitant to make a small-budget bet. So, according to this Hollywood Reporter piece, two co-finance entities - Bron Creative, Village Roadshow - came aboard the investment to assuage the fears of management (what?!). The Deadline article mentions that Bron and Village each put up 25% of the cost. I would assume this means that, at breakeven, after Warner's costs are deducted, the cash flow generated from the picture will drop 50% for AT&T.

Let's consider the following: AT&T purchased Time Warner for $85 billion. In the most recent AT&T earnings report, WarnerMedia generated $7.8 billion in sales and $2.5 billion in operating income (slide 7). AT&T has a market cap of $270 billion. Reducing exposure to the Joker's budget just doesn't add up, even when WarnerMedia was Time Warner.

Media Companies And Risk

Media companies have no choice but to expose their cash flows to risk in the content business. Movies are especially risky. It might seem odd to consider this, especially in the age of the streaming wars when everyone is taking on debt to fight Netflix (NFLX), but yes, movies are risky, and they can lose money.

However, the big concern for risk tends to be with the smaller companies. The aforementioned Lions Gate has always promoted its prowess for risk mitigation via foreign sales to its investor base. Fair enough, in one sense, as it is a smaller market-cap media concern. Yet, even in the case of Lions Gate, I have argued against too much risk mitigation. And I would argue that today's larger-cap media concern should absolutely drop all co-financing arrangements because of the existence of the streaming business model. (Disney (DIS) certainly avoids the practice.)

Streaming can be considered, in part, a hedge against the traditional distribution business in the media sector. It is subscription-based, and it basically makes a tradeoff with the consumer: in exchange for a recurrent monthly fee, a portfolio of entertainment will be presented each month for consumption on an on-demand basis, and it can be accomplished with no connection to a multichannel video-programming distributor (e.g., a cable giant like Comcast (CMCSA)). Streaming success depends on volume (for the most part), no matter what Disney CEO Bob Iger might say (who is coming at it from a different viewpoint given his company's IP, although Hulu certainly depends on volume more than D+ will). This new ecosystem allows some flexibility for the big media companies - even if a project fails on the silver screen, it becomes part of the volume-value proposition on the attached streaming service. In fact, one can argue that media companies, which in recent years have at times reduced their movie slates, are now incentivized to substantially increase the number of films they release to theaters so they can appropriately populate their streaming products. There are two choices when investing in a Netflix competitor: pay for the production of original content that is then exclusive to a platform, or pay for the production of original content that either makes some of its money back at theaters, or is profitable, before it becomes an exclusive member of a platform. The theatrical window can act as a subsidizing force that offsets the increased investment in the collective budget of a slate of celluloid assets.

With that as a basis of background, consider Joker again. Knowing that it will eventually become a member of HBO Max, would an even higher budget have been too risky for WarnerMedia without any help from partners? Hardly the case.

Years ago, before cable television and home video, media companies were haunted by risk. If it didn't make it in theaters, a project was doomed. Today, there are more ways to amortize costs. There was a gap of time when the collapse of the physical-disc market increased risk, but the streaming model has basically ameliorated that situation, in my opinion. Risk should always be considered, but for big companies, the need to make big money is always there. And if the big companies have no problem with liquidity, then I don't see the logic of limiting the upside.

More To The Story

Let's go back to that Deadline analysis I mentioned near the top.

That site's analysts believe Joker will eventually generate an ultimate profit of $460 million. That's with everything - Blu-ray sales, theatrical, cable, etc.

In this film's case, the situation is even more sad given the giveaway of profit to outside investors because the revenue split with global theaters will see AT&T's media business take in over $400 million. The Deadline team figures roughly $290 million to make/market the movie and to pay out profit participation to talent. Let's call that $300 million. With $400 million as WarnerMedia's estimated revenue from the expected final global gross of the film (right now, that stands at $850 million), my calculation calls for a $100 million profit before the movie hits ancillary distribution channels. I'm sure there are more complexities to estimating what a film earns before it leaves theaters, but this simple method is the best we can do given that media companies do not have to report specific information on any individual project (they should be obligated to do so, but that's a debate for another time). I'm also assuming there are different tests and timelines in terms of payouts to partners (and there is of course the dreaded uniqueness of Hollywood accounting to deal with), but here's my ultimate point in this paragraph: the studio generated a major hit from a relatively small investment during a time when budgets are escalating and a superhero film was only thought to be presentable in one fashion: that of the expensive visual spectacle. No, there are other ways to do it, other ways of engaging the public, and WarnerMedia proved its corporate self capable of pulling off one of those ways quite successfully.

But let me introduce to the discussion (as a brief aside) another financial aspect that I find to be a problem: giving too much away to talent in the form of profit participation.

It is a tough conundrum. Hollywood needs good talent to make good movies. How much is too much, though? In Joker's case, the payout exceeds the budget. And if a deal is structured so that backend participation is bought out (as Netflix has done in the recent past), then it could get to a point where it's a mathematical wash. We can therefore say that Bron and Village aren't the only entities that have a claim on the cash flow, at a time when WarnerMedia needs every hit it can get as it continues to prove itself worthy of the debt AT&T took on to finance the latter's important new step in its evolution as a telecommunication concern. A reduction in talent participation would help increase the profit profile of film releases and allow more money to show up on the screen. I recently wrote about Disney's desire to change participation schemes as it gears up to launch D+. In the case of the Mouse, it wants to avoid sweetheart-deal litigation as it migrates content from one platform to another. The movie business could certainly benefit from changes to how it approaches participation.

However, it should be mentioned that sometimes co-financing arrangements don't always happen because a company wants to spread the risk on a certain project. It might be because the project in question is something the co-financier has an option to invest in based on a previous deal. Media companies have no problem with outside investors on projects that probably won't be hits. Let's say WarnerMedia agreed to fund a passion project on the part of Joker star Joaquin Phoenix as a way of getting him to agree to do the movie for zero participation. Passion projects theoretically aren't the most commercial vehicles out there, so avoiding investing too many millions in this area of filmmaking would be understandable (and note the neat trick it would be in terms of reducing talent costs).

But a Village Roadshow wouldn't want to invest in that; of course not. It wants to invest in commercial projects. In fact, here is a very illuminating article for shareholders in the media sector from Variety. Back in 2015, Legendary Entertainment was in for a 25% stake in Jurassic World. Again, something like this makes no sense; Comcast's Universal Pictures did not have liquidity issues. The article hinted that allowing such an investment could have served another purpose: securing a future deal, or as aforementioned, being contractually allowed to do so. Most interesting perhaps is the mention that Warner Bros. had no intent of reducing risk on the Harry Potter series.

We'll have to wait and see if more reporting uncovers what might be going on in the Joker case.

Conclusion

I am long AT&T and believe it will do well over the long term. Over the short term, its plans for debt reduction and cash-flow-dividend-growth management appear to be going well. The stock is at a 52-week high (over $38 at the time of this writing) and the yield is over 5%.

I do want to see the company be as smart as it can be on each and every content production. That includes increasing its exposure to risk so that the maximum upside can be captured. If I told you that Time Warner years ago had Legendary Entertainment as a partner on The Dark Knight, would you believe it? Well, it's true. If the creative paradigm of Joker becomes a template for an alternate universe in DC-based cinema, then, as a shareholder, I don't want Batman or Riddler to see limited profit potential.

There may be provisions in these co-financing deals that allow AT&T to buy out the rights after a certain time period, but my main thesis is clear: take on all the risk of the next multiyear slate of films. Whether low/mid/high-budget, WarnerMedia and its parent has the cash/liquidity to fully invest in its features. It will give a stronger incentive to management to sell the pictures as efficiently and as effectively as possible, and it will allow the company to better plan out the placement of the product on streaming platforms (i.e., reduces any frictional requirements found in co-financing agreements). Sell a stake in stuff that isn't backed by a commercial concept; for all the DC superhero stuff, keep it all for yourself.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCSA, DIS, LGF.A, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.