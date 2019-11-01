Dermira Moves Forward With Atopic Dermatitis Drug As It Looks To Take On A Major Competitor

Dermira Inc. (DERM) announced positive results from its phase 2b study using lebrikizumab to treat patients with atopic dermatitis. Not only that, but this biotech has already received FDA approval for Qbrexza to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis. With positive data already having been reported for atopic dermatitis, there is an opportunity to move forward towards potential FDA approval. Matter of fact, a phase 3 study has already been initiated for such a program. The biotech is in good shape for now and that's why I believe it is a good buy.

Positive Results Thus Far For Atopic Dermatitis

This program involves the use of a monoclonal antibody known as Lebrikizumab. This drug is being used to treat patients with atopic dermatitis. Atopic Dermatitis is itchy inflammation of the skin. A patient's skin becomes red and itchy. This is not your typical redness and itching that just comes briefly and goes away. This is a type of disease where it is chronic (lasts very long time) and tends to flare up constantly. In some cases, there can be hay fever or asthma as well. There is no such thing as a cure currently, but there are some treatments that exist to keep they symptoms at bay. The first thing to note is that this is a solid program, especially with the market opportunity possible. It is estimated that the global atopic dermatitis market could reach $6.41 billion by 2022. There are about 33 million people in the United States alone that have Atopic Dermatitis. This disease has a serious impact on a patient's life and mental status. In the more severe type, moderate to severe Atopic Dermatitis, patients experience problems possibly similar to that of psoriasis. As you can see, this is a large market opportunity. It's important to highlight that this specific program has already been greatly de-risked. I state that, because Dermira recently reported positive results from its phase 2b dose-ranging study using Lebrikizumab to treat patients with Atopic Dermatitis. These results were presented at the 39th Annual Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference Las Vegas, Nevada. The phase 2b study was established to test the safety and efficacy of Lebrikizumab. The drug Lebrikizumab was being compared to placebo in this study. There were a total of 280 patients aged 18 or older with moderate to severe Atopic Dermatitis. There were three different doses used of Lebrikizumab, which were:

250 mg of Lebrikizumab on baseline day 0 and then given to patients as 125 mg once every 4 weeks

500 mg of Lebrikizumab on baseline day 0 and then given to patients as 250 once every 4 weeks

Dose of 500 mg of Lebrikizumab on baseline day 0 and week 2, and then followed by 250 mg once every 2 weeks.

Placebo at baseline day 0 and then once every 2 weeks

As you can see, this was a well established clinical study. Especially, since it was designed in a way that it could test the boundaries of exploring a longer period between treatments. The reported results for the Medical conference, only dealt with secondary endpoints. That's because the first set of results for this phase 2b study, dealing with the primary endpoint, had already been released back in March of 2019. More about the initial results below, but the secondary endpoints were successful in terms of the 2 highest doses. Not only were they successful, but the two higher doses I highlighted above had been statistically significant over placebo on all secondary endpoints. Specifically, the first secondary endpoint to look at is in terms of skin lesions. In order for Doctors to get an accurate measurement of how well a drug works, they use skin lesion measurements. The first of which include: EASI-50, EASI-75, EASI-90. The second one is known as IGA0/1. To understand the results you must first understand what EASI means. EASI stands for "Eczema Area and Severity Index". The numbers above 50, 75, and 90 stands for the percentage of clearance that was achieved. In other words, there is a percentage ((%)) number of patients that had EASI-50 (50% percent) clearance at week so and so. In the case of this study specifically, all patients were evaluated over a 16-week period. So you can follow me based on the data, I will denote what each dose means. When I say 250 mg Q2W, that means once every 2 weeks. Then, 250 mg Q4W, means that dose given once every 4 weeks.

The data achieved of Lebrikizumab compared to placebo for EASI-90 was as follows:

250 mg Q2W was 44%, compared to placebo with only 11.4%

250 mg Q4W was 36.1%, compared to placebo with only 11.4%

The other measures EASI-50, EASI-70 were also statistically significant with the highest doses given. One 250 mg dose of Lebrikizumab given once every 2 weeks and then 250 mg dose of drug given once every 4 weeks. So, why are these results important? That's because they are confirmatory results, from those that were released back in March of 2019 as I noted above. At that time, Dermira noted that all 3 doses of Lebrikizumab had met the primary endpoint of EASI from baseline compared to placebo over a 16-week period.

Having said that, Dermira had an end of phase 2 meeting with the FDA. The FDA concluded that the biotech would be allowed to proceed to a phase 3 regulatory study with Lebrikizumab to treat patients with Atopic Dermatitis. The program includes two identical randomized placebo-controlled studies. There are a total of about 800 patients with moderate to severe Atopic Dermatitis to be recruited into the study. The primary endpoint is looking at the percentage of patients that obtain an IGA 0/1 response from baseline to week 16. Above, I provided evidence that Lebrikizumab achieved a greater EASI response at week 16, compared to placebo. Well, then why is IGA 0/1 being used as the primary endpoint? That's because this is a more defined endpoint for being able to obtain approval for this patient population. IGA 0/1 follows an easier endpoint as well. That's because "0" denotes the patient is pretty much clear of disease, while "1" indicates that a patient is almost clear but still has some residual disease left. Not to worry though, because in the phase 2b study presented recently it was noted that Lebrikizumab had been successful with this endpoint as well. The results of an IGA 0/1 response at week 16 was as follow:

250 mg Q2W at week 16 - IGA 0/1 response of 44.6%

250 mg Q4W at week 16- IGA 0/1 response of 33.7%

placebo response of 15.3%

The once every 2 weeks dose of 250 mg obviously performed better, but it's possible that Dermira may also be able to use 250 mg once every 4 weeks. I think such a schedule would be more convenient for patients not having to receive treatment so often. The good news is that it appears as though the drug works well in this patient population. The bad news is that investors will likely have to whether the storm with this speculative biotech for a long time. That's because top-line data from the phase 3 study will not be released until the 1st half of 2021. That's roughly a year and a half away from seeing how the final outcome will end up being. Based on the phase 2b data I highlighted above though, I think the final outcome should be pretty good. The thing is that eventually obtaining FDA approval for Lebrikizumab for Atopic Dermatitis is half the battle. That's because Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) and its partner Sanofi (SNY) have their own similar type of drug known as Dupixent. You may have seen Dupixent advertised in commercials on TV. To be fair, Dupixent has been approved for a few other indications, but back in March of 2019 Regeneron expanded the label to include adolescents with Atopic Dermatitis. It is believed that Dupixent, for Atopic Dermatitis (also known as Eczema) plus the asthma indication, could reach peak sales of $7 billion. If this is the case, how does Dermira expect to compete? In terms of efficacy, Lebrikizumab is a monoclonal antibody like Dupixent. However, Lebrikizumab has a better handle on specifically targeting IL-13. It's possible that Dermira's drug Lebrikizumab could have an advantage over Dupixent when it comes to itching. Don't get me wrong, Dupixent was able to lower itching greatly compared to placebo. The thing is that when it comes to Lebrikizumab lowering the amount of itching, it could win in this department. This is proven from the phase 2b study data I highlighted above. In the study, it was shown that patients treated with the highest dose possible of Lebrikizumab achieved a 61.8% improvement in pruritus (itching), compared to only 6.8% of those that took placebo. That means Dermira has a chance at pushing back against Regeneron with Dupixent. Again, the bad news is that top-line data won't be expected until 1st half of 2021. That means approval likely won't happen until possibly 2022 in my opinion. Still, this is a large market opportunity and it appears as though Lebrikizumab has a clear advantage over a major competitor.

Qbrexa Has Already Been Approved By the FDA

Dermira announced that it had received FDA approval for its drug Qbrexza to treat patients with Primary axillary hyperhidrosis roughly a year ago. The FDA approved QBREXA because of two positive phase 3 studies. These two phase 3 studies were ATMOS-1 and ATMOS-2 respectively. In both of these late-stage studies, QBREXA met all co-primary and secondary endpoints. Most importantly, the drug was shown to be superior over placebo in treating these patients with Primary axillary hyperhidrosis. QBREXA is a once-daily topical treatment that is applied directly onto the skin and blocks sweat gland activation of the disease. Primary axillary hyperhidrosis is typically excessive underarm sweating that results in sweating beyond what the body needs for normal body temperature regulation. This disease affects about 10 million people in the United States. Dermira believes that at least 5 million of these people have gone to a doctor about this issue. From this standpoint, it seems as though many could possibly be embarrassed to discuss such a problem with their doctor. In addition, it doesn't help the fact that there aren't treatments that are adequate enough to help improve the quality of life for these patients. It estimated that peak sales for Qbrexza could reach $200 million. In my opinion, that's a good starting point, but I think that number could improve. Although, it would require a lot of marketing and public education about the disease. I guess the ultimate goal here would be to get more people to learn about the disease and that it can be treated properly. Especially right now, since not many are approaching doctors about this disease. The way I view it is that QBREXA will remain a challenge, but investors won't get the full scale payoff of this biotech until the Atopic Dermatitis indication is approved.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Dermira had cash and investments of $327.2 million as of June 30, 2019. However, you must understand that this biotech is very different compared to most. That's because it has a product, which has already been approved by the FDA. This is QBREXA noted above, which was approved to treat patients with Primary axillary hyperhidrosis. There were a total of 28,609 prescriptions for this drug in monthly data for Q2 of 2019. This was an increase in prescriptions of at least 20% compared to Q1 of 2019. This company has been doing quite well to secure itself in the United States. Especially, since it was able to get about 85% insurance coverage in the United States. There is another very important detail to note about QBREXA. It was announced back in June of 2019, that Almirall would exercise its option to license rights for this drug for dermatology indications (especially Atopic Dermatitis and Lebrikizumab in Europe. That means Dermira did have to give up some rights in Europe, but the good news is that it had received an upfront payment of $50 million in July of 2019. Then it received an additional 30 million for initiation of the phase 3 study with Lebrikizumab. On top of that, Dermira could possibly be eligible for additional milestone payments.

Conclusion

Dermira is a good biotech because it already has an FDA approved product known as QBREXA, which is being used to treat patients with Primary axillary hyperhidrosis. The opportunity exists with Lebrikizumab for the treatment of Atopic Dermatitis. The biotech has already been able to establish a path forward with two identical phase 3 studies being implemented to use Lebrikizumab to treat this patient population. The primary endpoint is looking at the IGA 0/1 response at week 16. The risk here is that there is no guarantee that one or both studies will end up being successful. If one study ends up failing or another setback happens, then there is no guarantee the FDA will allow for the filing of an application for approval in the Atopic Dermatitis population. Dermira anticipates that top-line results for this phase 3 study will occur by the 1st half of 2021. A strong competitor will likely be Regeneron Pharmaceuticals with Dupixent, but without knowing phase 3 data it's still too early to say how this matchup turns out in the end. The most notable item is that the company only has a market cap of $363 million. I don't believe it is fairly valued right now. Especially, since it has about $300 million plus in cash for the moment. That's not even valuing QBREXA or the market potential for Lebrikizumab.

