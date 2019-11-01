DBO: Stay Long Crude Oil

Despite the recent pullback in crude prices, on a year-to-date basis, the Invesco DB Oil ETF (DBO) has performed well with holders seeing a return of nearly 15%. It is my belief that crude markets are currently standing at a very critical inflection point and in the coming weeks and months, shares of DBO are poised to rally.

Understanding DBO

There’s a very good chance that if you’re reading an article about DBO, you probably know exactly what it is and why it exists. If you’re unfamiliar however, this section is for you because I will detail out the key reasoning behind its methodology and argue why I believe it is one of the superior crude market ETPs.

To understand the key differentiating factor for DBO, we first have to talk about roll yield. Put simply, roll yield is the gain or loss that arises from holding exposure in a futures market in later months than the prompt month contract. The general idea behind roll yield is that as time progresses, prices in later months tend to trade towards the front month contract which means that depending on the structure (arrangement of futures market prices by expiry date), roll yield will be either positive or negative.

To graphically understand that, let’s walk through an example of rolling exposure in the WTI markets using today’s forward curve.

As you can see in the chart above, the market is currently in contango in the front two contracts and in backwardation through the rest of the curve. This arrangement of WTI futures means that if you are only rolling exposure across the front two months, you will have a negative roll yield because holdings in the second month contract will be declining in value as its price approaches the front month price. Conversely, if instead your exposure to WTI was in the third month or later contract, your roll yield would be positive because prices would generally trade up in value to approach the front month contract.

This is the general tendency around which DBO operates. DBO follows a methodology which utilizes the wonderful DBIQ rolling scheme for deciding which months to use for tracking WTI. The beauty behind DBIQ is that it intentionally tries to maximize shareholder benefit through roll yield. In other words, it should be holding exposure in later months of the futures curve at this moment due to the contango seen in the front of the WTI curve. If you check the current holdings of the fund, exposure is in “CLH0” which is crude oil for March 2020 delivery – in other words, exposure is several months out into the future. Given that March crude is currently trading $0.26 per barrel under December crude, this means that roll yield is positive for DBO.

The impacts of roll yield can be tangibly felt if you look at competitor ETFs like the ever-so-popular USO. USO is basically the granddaddy of oil ETFs in that it’s one of the oldest and most traded crude market ETPs. The fund uses a very simple approach of rolling exposure from the front month contract into the next contract out two weeks before the front contract expires. This method means that the impacts of roll yield will be determined entirely by the market structure in the front two months of the curve. This is a real problem in that as you can see in the following chart of front-month structure in WTI futures, the front of the curve is largely in contango for most of the past few years.

To quantitatively see the impacts of roll yield upon USO, here’s a comparison of the returns of DBO versus USO over the past 12 years.

While the price of each ETF has fallen due to a general slump in crude oil, DBO has outperformed the popular USO fund by nearly 20% over this time period. This is the tangible impact that roll yield can have upon returns and a key winning facet of DBO. Given DBO’s active roll management process, I believe it is a superior investment option in the crude oil space.

Crude Markets

Despite the fact that roll yield is positive for DBO, I believe that the crude market fundamentals are currently strongly bullish. The primary reason for my bullishness has to do with an examination of the key components of supply and demand. In this article, I don’t have the space to do a deep-dive, but if you’d like to read my latest complete walkthrough of market fundamentals, here’s the piece.

The bullish crude thesis really boils down to a few key elements. First of which is the 5-year balance of stocks which shows that crude inventories have largely fallen in the range and have trended lower versus seasonal benchmarks (like 2018’s values) all year.

At present, the year-to-date balance is showing the second lowest figure for this time of year in many years.

The reason for this weakness in stocks has to do largely with the fact that OPEC cuts have been in place all year and will remain in place through March of 2020. These cuts manifest in the U.S. data through crude imports which have been below the 5-year range most of the year.

This weakness in imports has also occurred in conjunction with an increase in exports which shows a substantial volume of crude structurally removed from U.S. markets.

The bullish thesis rests on the fact that even with strong growth in production, inventories are still shrinking against the 5-year average and the 2018 level of stocks and have continued to do so all year.

As long as OPEC cuts continue (which they will through at least March of 2020), the level of inventories will continue to contract – and you don’t need a fancy chart like this to understand that when inventories fall, prices tend to rise.

I expect for crude oil to rally through at least March of 2020 and in the process, shares of DBO will rally in conjunction. It’s a great day to buy DBO.

Conclusion

DBO utilizes a methodology which actively shifts exposure across the curve to maximize roll yield. Given the strong backwardation seen across the forward curve, DBO is currently giving positive roll yield. As long as OPEC cuts continue, we will see shrinking stocks and gains in crude oil.

