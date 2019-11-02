Water Utilities: 14% Trades From The 'Oil Of The 21st Century'

There also are three trades with 14% to 15% yields annualized.

Water utilities usually have very low yields, but we found two interesting companies with higher payouts.

"Water scarcity already affects every continent. Around 1.2 billion people, or almost one fifth of the world's population, live in areas of physical scarcity, and 500 million people are approaching this situation. Another 1.6 billion people, or almost one quarter of the world's population, face economic water shortage (where countries lack the necessary infrastructure to take water from rivers and aquifers).

Around 4 billion people – nearly two-thirds of the world’s population – experience severe water scarcity during at least one month of the year." (Source: UNWorldWaterDay)

There has long been talk of water becoming the scarcest, most important commodity of the 21st Century. It seems like "they're not making any more of it," ...or are they?

We found one company, Consolidated Water Co. (CWCO), a micro cap stock with a $262M market cap, that does just that - they're a leading water desalinization company, based in the Cayman Islands, with operations/assets in the Bahamas, Caribbean, Mexico, Florida, and Bali.

CWCO's management sees a big opportunity ahead for desalinization, with a global market doubling by 2026, based upon increasing demand from growing populations, negative environmental conditions, and shrinking fresh water resources:

CWCO has four areas of activity - they design, build, finance, and operate water facilities for their customer base.

The second company in this article is Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo - SABESP (SBS). SBS, a mid cap, with a $9.4B market cap, is one of the biggest water companies in the world. SBS is a Brazilian firm which supplies the huge metro area of Sao Paolo and surrounding areas with water and sewer services.

SBS provides water to 26 million people and also sells treated water wholesale to 1.7M people, in addition to providing sewage services to ~23M people.

SBS has a very close relationship with the state of Sao Paolo, which, by law, must own at least 50% + 1 share. Public shareholders own ~17%, with the balance owned by shareholders trading on the Brazilian Novo Mercado, part of the Bovespa exchange.

SBS's top 10 contracts, which contribute ~66% of its revenue, have an average remaining contract length of 26 years:

Dividends:

Although water is one of the most basic needs for humanity, which certainly sounds like a big tailwind for the water utility industry for years to come, the problem for income investors is that this sub industry's dividend yields are quite low, with an average of ~1.35%.

CWCO yields 1.95%, while SBS yields 2.22% - not exactly hair-raising dividend yields, but read on, you can improve upon both companies' payouts in the short term.

CWCO pays quarterly and goes ex-dividend in a March/June/Sept./Dec. sequence, paying out at the end of the following months. It has a conservative payout ratio, based on basic EPS, of 32.69%, with a modest five-year dividend growth rate of 2.67%. However, management did raise the dividend by over 13% in 2018, raising from $.075 to $.085/quarter.

SBS pays annually, going ex-dividend in the end of April, and paying in early July. SBS's five-year dividend growth rate is much higher, at 10.30%, but it has had some big gyrations over the past several years, going from $.36 in 2013, to $.12 in 2014, and $.07 in 2014, before bouncing back to $.36 in 2015. SBS paid $.2999 in 2018.

Here's an oddball play. Although we normally combine covered call-selling with dividends, SBS goes ex-dividend for its annual dividend at the end of April, but it has a much higher call option premium which expires in mid April, before its annual ex-dividend date.

The SBS April $15.00 call strike pays $.90, 3X SBS's last annual dividend. The yield is ~6.6% in just under six months, or 14.41% annualized.

If you're less bullish, but you'd still like a piece of the action, there's an SBS April $12.50 put strike, which also pays $.90. The annualized yield is 15.74%, with a breakeven of $11.60, which is ~8% below analysts' average price target of $12.62 for SBS.

CWCO also has an attractive put option, a May $17.50 put strike, which pays $1.40 for a 14.90% annualized yield. The breakeven is $16.10, ~5% below the $17.00 average price target for CWCO.

You can see more details for these three trades on our free Covered Calls and Cash Secured Puts Tables.

Performance and Analysts' Targets:

Like most other water utilities, CWCO and SBS have had big price gains in 2019 and over the past year. However, these two stocks have the most attractive yields, the cheapest overall valuations, and are the closest to their respective price targets, vs. the group of water utility stocks which we reviewed.

At $17.47, CWCO is ~2.7% over its average $17.00 price target, while SBS is ~6.7% above its $12.62 target.

Valuations:

Both stocks look cheaper than sector medians on a price/book and P/E basis, although SBS looks cheaper than CWCO, and also has a much lower EV/EBITDA valuation.

That could be because many investors find the prospect of investing in Brazilian companies rather daunting due to past ups and downs which the Brazilian economy has endured.

Financials:

Here's an anomaly for a utility stock - CWCO has no debt. We saw debt/equity ratios ranging from ~.60 up to over 4X in the water utility industry when researching this article.

SBS wins the prize for ROE and EBITDA margin, while the two companies have roughly similar ROAs.

SBS has a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.57X, which has improved quite a bit over the past few years, as compared to 2.89X in 2015.

Risks:

Although the water industry appears to have strong, long-term tailwinds, there are certainly risks involved here. You may recall the fallout that Brazilian iron ore giant Vale (VALE) had with political intervention a few years ago. Then, there's the fact that ~35% of SBS's debt is financed in other currencies, which is OK, unless there's an adverse currency run on the Brazilian Real. Additionally, the annual dividend gives investors currency exposure to Brazil.

Another thing to consider is how much water utilities have gained over the past year, which is why selling cash secured puts below the current prices may be a better way to wade into this interesting sub industry.

And there's always the watch list strategy - although its no-debt profile is appealing, CWCO went from ~$14.50 to ~$11.50 in the big Q4 '18 pullback. Who knows? Maybe we'll get another shot at buying on the cheap during the next big market hissy fit.

