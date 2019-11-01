Meet The Sector Disruptors

Rather than waiting for traditional sector funds to evolve to these new paradigms, investors can potentially pre-empt these changes by targeting Sector Disruptors: thematic ETFs invest in companies that are well-positioned to be a step ahead of the status quo by developing transformational technologies or catering to a rising consumer base.

We believe that we are in the early stages of a period of significant disruption, given rapid advancements in technology and changing demographics and consumer preferences.

Equity sectors themselves have rarely changed, but the composition of companies within each sector evolves over time as we transition from one economic era to the next.

At first glance, equity sectors appear to be relatively consistent over time. While the economy evolves, Consumer Discretionary companies are always there to help us spend our disposable income. Energy firms are always there to fuel our vehicles to get us from point A to point B. In fact, in recent history, there have been only two major changes to the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). In 2016, Real Estate was broken out as a distinct sector from Financials. In 2018, the Telecommunications sector was overhauled and renamed "Communications Services." The refreshed sector now consists of stocks from the former Telecoms sector, in addition to Information Technology and Consumer Discretionary. The relative constancy of sectors over time can be valuable to investors looking to manage macro-level risks and correlations.

Yet within each sector, change is unending. As powerful structural themes emerge, one era gives way to the next, and former sector bellwethers are often left behind. The desktop computer giants of the 1990s, like Dell and Compaq, were ultimately replaced by the mobile device makers and social media companies of the 2010s, like Apple and Facebook. This is part of natural economic Darwinism. Comparing major sector indexes to their compositions 20 years ago shows just how much sectors can organically change over time. The 2018 composition of the sector indexes referenced in the following graph on the next page bear little resemblance to their 1998 iterations, with each sharing less than half in overlap to their older selves.

While turnover at the sector level occurs naturally over time, we believe we are in the early stages of a major period of sector-level disruption, given rapid advancements in technology and changing consumer preferences. Falling computing costs, the rise of artificial intelligence, and greater connectivity are dramatically changing how companies operate, and the products that they sell. Similarly, powerful themes are stemming from changing consumer habits, as a new generation of spenders reaches peak earning years, yet spend their money differently than generations before them. As a result of these emerging themes, the sector bellwethers of today look increasingly at risk of being replaced by companies positioning for the next paradigm.

While many investors may be looking to potentially benefit from these paradigm shifts, we believe traditional sector funds are ill-equipped to help investors do so. The traditional sectors tend to favor the winners of the past, tilting exposure to the firms that have already successfully capitalized on a specific economic paradigm. As the powerful macro-level themes mentioned above begin to accelerate, a new set of companies are likely to eventually rise to the top of each sector. Rather than waiting for traditional sector funds to cycle out of the old guard of companies in favor of new leaders, we believe investors can potentially pre-empt these changes by targeting Sector Disruptors: thematic ETFs that invest in companies that are well-positioned to be a step ahead of the status quo in developing revolutionary technologies or catering to a rising consumer base.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. International investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles or from economic or political instability in other nations. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume. Narrowly focused investments may be subject to higher volatility.

Risks include disruption in service caused by hardware or software failure; interruptions or delays in service by third-parties; security breaches involving certain private, sensitive, proprietary and confidential information managed and transmitted; and privacy concerns and laws, evolving Internet regulation and other foreign or domestic regulations that may limit or otherwise affect the operations.

Information Technology companies can be affected by rapid product obsolescence and intense industry competition. Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device companies can be affected by government regulations, expiring patents, rapid product obsolescence, and intense industry competition.

