Katahdin Bankshares: Accelerating Performance

We continue to believe the company is undervalued whether as an independent institution or in an acquisition and offers long term value for patient investors.

Katahdin Bankshares (OTCQX:KTHN) recently reported third quarter results which continued to build on the company’s strong performance for the year. The increased earnings per share were attributable to a combination of factors, including growth in the loan portfolio, growth in noninterest income, and decent cost control in addition to early benefits from the redemption of the company’s preferred stock.

In our view, Katahdin remains undervalued on both an independent basis and as a potential acquisition for a regional peer institution. The company continues to warrant attention from community bank investors and others seeking a reasonable current dividend yield (and dividend growth potential) in combination with long term capital appreciation though incremental growth in the core business.

The third quarter report highlights ongoing progress in many areas of the bank’s operations and comprises the basis for ongoing interest and valuation perspective on the company well beyond the recently announced stock buyback program.

Focus on Local Deposits

Katahdin has traditionally obtained a meaningful proportion of its deposit base from brokered and wholesale deposits which tend to be more expensive and more volatile than traditional branch based deposits. The company’s relatively recent efforts to build local deposits, which has been a particular focus over the last two years, is proving effective. The bank’s proportion of local deposits has grown materially supporting the company’s growth and, in addition, allowing the company to reduce its reliance on the less reliable brokered and wholesale deposit base.

The positive side effect of focusing on building local deposits is the ability to build additional local customer relationships and, consequently, local lending opportunities. The benefits from these relationships should continue to appear in the company’s performance over time.

Preferred Stock Repurchase

Katahdin redeemed its outstanding preferred shares on July 15, a move that we had encouraged the company to make in letters to management over the course of the last year. The redemption, in our view, is a highly positive move for the company as it eliminates an expensive and nondeductible source of funds and a significant overhang impacting earnings per share.

We were, however, a bit less enthused about the company’s corresponding decision to issue $14.5 million in senior notes to essentially fund the preferred stock purchase. The issuance of the notes at a deductible interest rate of 5.375% is certainly more compelling than the nondeductible 8.75% dividend yield paid on the preferred shares. However, we’d have on balance preferred other financing options, including issuing less debt and/or even funding a portion of the redemption through issuance of additional common stock. Nonetheless, on balance the redemption is a clear positive for the company and shareholders and is immediately accretive to earnings.

Asset Quality

Katahdin has historically had persistently higher nonperforming loan levels than its regional peers. The company’s recent experience has improved in this regard as both nonperforming loans and past due loans have come down from persistently elevated levels. The improvement is in part due to a somewhat more aggressive stance by the company in charging off nonperforming loans, as exhibited in 2017, and growth in the loan portfolio, but overall asset quality has simultaneously been improving over the last few years. The company’s current ratio of nonperforming loans, at less than 1.0% of total loans, is the lowest this ratio has been in several years.

In the meantime, while nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans has declined, the company has not significantly reduced its allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans, thus increasing its coverage ratio. We consider this a positive for shareholders as other community banks have shown a tendency to reduce the coverage ratio in tandem with improvements in asset quality, thereby boosting earnings at the margin while exposing shareholders to higher future reserves. In Katahdin’s case, while the allowance for loan losses to total loans has declined slightly over the last few years, the decline is marginal and significantly less than the decline in nonperforming assets, thus allowing the company to improve its coverage ratios.

However, that said, asset quality remains a key consideration with respect to the bank and the growth in the loan portfolio. The level of nonperforming loans bears watching, especially given the company’s historical experience and rather unusual market dynamics serving small communities in a rural region. The current loan portfolio’s resiliency has not been tested by recessionary pressures – as is the case with most banks – and the historical challenges may again resurface in the face of a weaker economy. In light of the company’s modest historical charge-off experience, even during the last recession, nonperforming assets are not necessarily indicative of ultimate losses, but they are nonetheless important when considering long term potential returns.

Potential for Resilience

In other areas, though, the company’s potential resilience relative to adverse events appears robust and we consider such potential resilience to exogenous events a further justification for our ongoing confidence in Katahdin’s long term potential.

In this regard, in general, we’re less enthusiastic about noninterest income from nonrecurring sources such as gains on the sale of loans or interest rate swap revenues than we are about revenue streams from more reliable and recurring sources such as deposit account service charges, interchange revenues, and trust services. Katahdin’s recent activities in the interest rate swap business, which is relatively new, has yielded significant positive results in recent quarters but gives pause as this revenue stream could prove volatile in the future.

We also consider it unlikely in the long run that the federal corporate income tax rate will remain at 21% although the timing of any adjustment is inherently uncertain.

In light of these considerations, we typically at least consider what a community bank’s operating performance and earnings per share would look like should benefits from such revenue streams or tax rates no longer be available as a check on our projections.

In the case of Katahdin, our estimates indicated that the company’s operating results would remain attractive at the current valuation. The loss of income from the interest rate swap business, for example, in combination with a higher corporate tax rate results in projected earnings per share of around $1.95 to $2.00. Earnings per share are this level would continue to yield strong returns on assets and equity as well as a modest valuation thus insulation the company’s shareholders somewhat against such events.

Acquisition Potential

Finally, as we’ve noted in prior articles, we continue to believe Katahdin would be a very attractive acquisition candidate for one of the company’s larger banking peers, especially Camden National Corporation (CAC) or even Bangor Bancorp (parent of Bangor Savings Bank) under the right conditions.

In an acquisition, Katahdin would command a significant premium over its current valuation given its attractive asset mix, market position, lack of branch overlap, and the likelihood that meaningful operational cost savings could be achieved as part of a larger banking institution. Indeed, our estimate of an acquisition valuation based on the company’s current financial condition is at least $25.00 per share based on the valuation models we originally developed for the company, a significant premium to the current market price. Indeed, a valuation around this level would still represent a rather modest 1.3 times tangible book value and 1.2 times total book value. In comparison, Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) currently trades at around 1.4 times tangible book value and 1.0 times total book value while Camden National Corporation (CAC) trades around 1.8 times tangible book value and 1.4 times total book value. The valuation gap relative of earnings per share is similar although we consider Katahdin to be, on the whole, a superior institution to Bar Harbor Bankshares, especially should there be a return to a rising interest rate environment.

Katahdin has, however, on several occasions emphasized its intent to remain an independent community banking institution serving its core local markets. Clearly, there is not an immediate desire or incentive on the part of management to pursue a sale of the company. However, this is a common refrain for community banks and management would be hard pressed to reject an offer at a significant premium out of hand. We believe the potential remains, particularly in the long run, and while a potential acquisition is not core to our view on the company’s valuation it nonetheless represents an added incentive on the margin for shareholders.

Conclusion

Katahdin remains one of our preferred community banks for incremental long-term performance. In addition, the company’s acquisition potential adds to the company’s allure although our view of the company’s valuation and return potential does not require such an outcome. The company’s operating performance is not as strong as certain other community banks in our research universe (for example on net interest margin performance) but the company’s valuation remains compelling relative to its performance as an independent community bank and very compelling in a potential acquisition scenario.

In either case, we continue to opportunistically accumulate shares of the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KTHN, BHB, CAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.