Tesla: Battery Supply And Demand At China Gigafactory 3

As LG Chemical and other battery companies move to higher energy density nickel-rich NCM 811 batteries, nickel demand will raise battery prices more than 10% in 2020.

According to an article in Bloomberg on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), “China-made vehicles will start at $50,000 in the country, only about 3% less than what the most basic imported models have been going for, after the U.S. company decided to include the Autopilot driver-assistance software in each vehicle. Variants without Autopilot will be phased out in China.”

But an important part of this Bloomberg article, which is the basis of this Seeking Alpha article, is:

“Deliveries of the locally made variants with Autopilot will begin in the first quarter of 2020, the company said in a statement in China. The cheapest imported Model 3s, without Autopilot, have been selling for about $51,500 in China, while in the U.S. the model’s starting price is about $39,000.”

For progress in 2019, CEO Elon Musk noted in Tesla’s 3Q earnings call:

“Regarding Gigafactory, Shanghai, this month we started with trial production at Giga Shanghai and built four vehicles from body, to paint, to general assembly. So this is a -- more emphasis this is a real factory with a tremendous amount of equipment in it. While a lot of people see the outside show the factory, which is enormous, and it was essentially under water in January. It was below the water table literally.”

Battery Component Pricing

I want to preface this deep dive article with my compliments of John Goodenough, winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for invention of the LIB. John was my thesis advisor and supervisor at Oxford University while I was a graduate student working on my Ph.D. (D.Phil.). It was during my four years there that he was conducting his research. To my dismay, I was not working on that project!

Since production is about to begin, a critical component of the car needs this deep dive – will Tesla’s battery supply chain meet demand? This addresses capacity ramp at LG Chemical (OTCPK:LGCLF), which Tesla announced in late August 2019 will supply batteries to Gigafactory 3.

I first discussed Tesla and its battery demand in an Oct. 13, 2017, Seeking Alpha article entitled “How To Minimize Tesla's Cobalt Supply Chain Risk.”

When I wrote that article on Oct. 13, 2017, cobalt prices were $27 per pound, and had increased from $12 in the previous year. Currently cobalt is at $16 per pound, as shown in Chart 1.

Chart 1

Nickel prices, on the other hand, have been increasing, primarily tied to the increased use of nickel in NCM batteries, as shown in Chart 2. Currently nickel is priced at $8 per pound, half that of cobalt.

The rebound in nickel prices is attributable to supply concerns. Since 2017, demand for Class 1 nickel (nickel sulfate) has been picking up, although recent sales of EVs have begun to lose traction. I estimate a 40% increase in nickel prices driven by NCA and NCM 811 consumption, which should drive up prices of the batteries by up to 12%.

Chart 2

Cobalt price is dropping as nickel price is rising due partially to the change in demand as EV battery suppliers are moving to nickel-rich cathodes. As shown in Chart 3, converting from NCM 111 to NCM 811 increases the nickel content of a battery by 243% (blue color). In tandem, cobalt is reduced from 19.9% to 6.0% per cell.

Panasonic, supplier of EV batteries to Tesla in the U.S. at Gigafactory 1, has been making NCA batteries since 2015. NCA batteries use comparable amounts of nickel, further increasing nickel demand.

Chart 3

Battery Material Supply/Demand

Table 1 shows consumption of cobalt, nickel, and lithium by manufacturer for NEVs (new electric vehicles). For cobalt, consumption increased 80% HoH between 1H 2018 and 1H 2019. In 1H 2019, LG Chem consumed 1,450 tonnes. According to The Information Network’s report entitled “Global and China EV Batteries and Materials: Technology, Trends and Market Forecasts,” with the production of NCM 811 in 2H 2019, these figures will change dramatically. Going forward, we expect EV battery demand growth to drive up global nickel demand, with EV battery-use nickel gaining an increasing share in total nickel sales.

In 2018, we estimate that around 60,000-70,000 tonnes of nickel were used for EV battery production (estimates are based on EV sales volume and per-battery nickel content).

I project that the global EV market will expand eight-fold between 2018 and 2025, and I expect EV battery-use nickel demand to show corresponding growth, rising to about 520,000 tonnes. Further assuming that nickel demand for non-EV batteries will increase at a CAGR of 3% over the same period, I project EV battery-use nickel to account for 16% of total nickel sales. Demand growth will be even more rapid if the use of cathode materials with higher nickel content increases.

For nickel, 75% of the 27,350 tonnes of nickel were used in BEVs. Panasonic used nearly 50% of the nickel in batteries made for Tesla and Toyota. For lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE), consumption increased 90% HoH, with Panasonic the largest user, consuming more than 20%, again for Tesla and Toyota.

We attribute a recent drop in nickel inventories from 400,000 tonnes to 170,000 tonnes in 2019 to the growing penetration of EVs. The EV market started to expand full swing in 2018, with global sales of BEVs soaring 55.5% YoY to 1.62 million units. The shift of battery cathodes from LFP to nickel-rich compositions (NCM, NCA, etc.) also occurred in 2018.

NCM 811 Battery

Several battery suppliers are moving to NCM 811 batteries. LG Chem already is in production although they were used only by bus manufacturers. CATL should begin in 2020, followed by NCM battery companies after 2022.

Other companies planning to produce NCM 811 batteries are: Samsung SDI (2022), ASEC (2023), GS Yuasa (2023), Hitachi Vehicle Energy (2023), Toshiba (2023), and Blue Energy (2024).

Why NCM 811? Chart 4 shows that NCM 811 batteries have an energy density of 758 Watt hour per kilogram (Wh/kg), higher than Panasonic’s NCA used in the U.S. Tesla.

Chart 4

EV Battery Capacity by Manufacturer

Chart 5 shows the global EV capacity for the top five global battery makers. LG Chem is expanding capacity to meet Tesla demands in Shanghai. LG Chem is increasing capacity from 34,000 MWh (34 GWh) in 2018 to 123,000 MWh (123 GWh) in 2021, significantly greater than competitors.

Tesla’s new plant in Shanghai is slated to start operations at year end with an initial annual capacity of 150,000 EVs. Over the following 2-3 years, Tesla plans to raise its annual capacity in China to 500,000 units.

In order to produce 150,000 EVs with an average battery pack capacity of 60 kWh requires 9 GWh of total plant capacity. To produce 500,000 Tesla EVs at 60 kWh requires 30 GWh of total plant capacity, well within the capacity of LG Chem.

Remember, that LG Chem makes batteries for other EV makers, including Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF), General Motors (GM), Ford (F), Geely (OTCPK:GELYY). Volvo, Renault (OTC:RNSDF), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMTF), and Kia (OTCPK:KIMTF). This means that battery supply at LG Chem must meet demand by these companies as well as Tesla.

Chart 5

Chart 6 shows the year-over-year change in capacity based on the data in Chart 6, illustrating the ramp.

Chart 6

Investor Takeaway

Model 3s manufactured at the Shanghai Gigafactory are slated to start operations at year-end 2019 with an initial annual capacity of 150,000 EVs. Over the following 2-3 years, Tesla plans to raise its annual capacity in China to 500,000 units. These will be the first Teslas to ever officially qualify for EV subsidies in China.

China applies a 15% tariff on all imported cars, which will be raised on Dec. 15 to 25% on American-made cars – including all Teslas not manufactured in the Shanghai Gigafactory.

But a combination of subsidies, trade tensions, and market penetration have resulted in a sharp contraction in global electric vehicle sales, in addition to a 33% YoY decline to Chinese BEV sales in the month of September. Tesla’s sales have now declined on a year-over-year basis as Model 3 sales have plateaued and model S and X sales have declined.

Based on capacity increases at Gigafactory 3 supplier LG Chem, Tesla should experience no headwinds in the initial year of production as well as its ramp to 500,000 units in the next several years. However, due to nickel supply concerns, I estimate a 40% increase in nickel prices driven by NCA and NCM 811 consumption, which should drive up prices of the batteries by up to 12%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.