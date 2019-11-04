The Most Retiree-Friendly Investments In 2019

We believe that (some) REITs and MLPs are the most retiree-friendly investments available.

In his latest investing memo titled Mysterious, Oaktree Capital’s highly-revered Howard Marks reflects on the impact that negative interest rates have on the ability to generate satisfactory and reliable yields on investments:

“The world has changed. Up until the Global Financial Crisis, we could store money with the government and be well paid to do so … Negative rates make life more difficult. Many investors don’t want to knowingly sign on for negative rates. That makes risky investments preferable, even if they promise historically low prospective returns … Negative rates put pressure on people, such as retirees, who live on the income from their investments.”

The challenging environment for retirees is unmistakable, with U.S. Treasuries (GOVT) offering yields hovering near historic lows at ~2% that could eventually head toward zero or even negative rates after the example of other developed economies.

Even riskier corporate bonds (BND) aren’t much better, with yields in that category under 3% as well.

These yields make it nearly impossible for the average retiree to follow the conventional advice to dramatically increase portfolio allocations to bonds as they approach retirement since only a few people have the type of savings necessary to live off of 2%-2.5% of their savings each year, especially when accounting for inflation and in particular ever-increasing property taxes and surging healthcare costs.

This situation also makes it increasingly difficult to effectively follow the “4% Rule.” This strategy calls for holding low-cost index funds in a portfolio and then selling off 4% of one’s portfolio each year in order to fund living expenses with the expectation that share appreciation combined with interest and dividends will offset these sales. However, we now know that this is a flawed strategy that can lead to disappointing results. This is because the “4% Rule” was developed when interest rates were twice what they are at the present time, meaning that allocating a large portion of savings into government bonds is no longer enough to fund a retirement based on the 4% Rule.

Most importantly, the 4% Rule can lead to rapid depletion of capital if the stock market were to go through another major crash and/or lost decade where returns were negative, or at least shy of 4% for an extended period of time. This means that simply saving in low-cost index funds may not in fact be the best method for achieving financial independence and retiring at an early age.

Instead, we suggest that investors consider taking a cash flow approach, whereby they live off of the cash flow from investment distributions instead of having to sell shares of stock at whatever price the market is willing to give them at the time. This frees investors from worrying about a stock market crash and/or a prolonged period of negative and/or flat stock market returns ruining their early retirement dreams.

Of course, as already mentioned, this strategy also is increasingly challenging to successfully execute in the current environment as lower interest rates are driving down yields across the investment universe, forcing investors into riskier and riskier assets in order to achieve the same yield.

That being said, while stocks and bonds may not be providing sufficient yield to fund a retirement, there remains one sector of the economy – real assets - that's more than sufficient to fund retirements, and, with the proper amount of due diligence and diversification, we believe offers an attractive enough risk-reward profile to fund a retirement with cash flow.

While there are several options within the real asset space that can be part of a well-diversified, cash flow-focused early retirement portfolio, we believe that, in general, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) are the best investment vehicles for retirees. In the rest of this article, we will lay out why.

#1 - Consistent, Reliable, and Sustainable Cash Flow

Real estate is one of the most reliable long-term investments capable of delivering consistent and sustainable cash flow. As a piece of planet earth that combines land with a man-made structural improvement, it makes for a tangible asset that provides clear value to its occupier. Additionally, the nature of its value is limited, necessary, and flexible - giving it remarkable durability and stability in value and making it extremely unlikely to become worthless over time unless it's grossly mismanaged and overleveraged. Additionally, the vast majority of real estate does generate cash flow through either the fruits of the land (i.e., farming, mining, drilling, etc.), using it to produce goods and/or services for sale or renting it out to tenants. Given that it can be repurposed to fit whichever business is in demand at the time, it is fairly resistant (if properly managed) to technological disruptions and promises profits over the long term. This line of reasoning also is supported by the data as commercial real estate scores as the best possible risk-adjusted investment over long periods of time.

In short, well-located and well-managed real estate always will have value, and as a result, generate reliable cash flow over time. REITs take the benefits of real estate a step further by offering retirees a highly diversified and professionally managed portfolio of (typically) high quality real estate. As a result, it provides investors with an even more reliable and sustainable stream of income given that individual vacancies and problem properties are more easily absorbed than would be in a smaller privately-owned portfolio of real estate.

Similarly, MLPs – especially midstream “pipeline” businesses – operate as toll booth-like vehicles that have much of their cash flows tied to take or pay contracts that are commodity price and volume resistant, making them very stable, almost bond-like cash flow generators. Though they lack the flexibility afforded real estate, they do serve as critical energy infrastructure for the economy and therefore are unlikely to be displaced or be completely abandoned in the vast majority of cases.

#2 - Inflation Resistant

As the saying goes, “buy land, they aren’t making it anymore.” Real estate is inflation resistant as a real asset with finite supply. While the central banks of the world continue to print more money, the amount of land available actually declines as the population increases. This has resulted in the value of real estate on average growing in direct positive correlation to the rates of inflation and population growth over time. In turn, as the value of real estate grows over time, so does its cash flows.

This aspect of real estate is extremely valuable for early retirees as it leads to cash flow growing in line with consumer prices over time, making it a great way to ensure stable buying power to fund a retirement lifestyle.

MLPs – as holders of real assets – also are inflation resistant. As the cost of goods and services go up, so does the replacement value of critical energy infrastructure. Furthermore, as energy commodity prices rise due to inflation, so will the value generated by energy infrastructure, pushing up pipeline fees and valuations.

#3 - Recession Resistant

While certainly not the case for all real estate, there are several forms of real estate that are recession resistant. These include sectors like net lease, medical, grocery-anchored shopping centers, and affordable housing. These sectors are characterized by either long-term leases to quality/investment grade tenants or having tenants that do not experienced significant changes in demand based on the state of the economy.

Even in some of the less recession resistant sectors, real estate is often more recession resistant than other investments since landlords derive cash flow from rent checks that are often senior to debt rather than purchases from customers. This means that in many cases, even if the business is losing money, as long as it stays in business, the landlord sees little to no disruption in its cash flows.

REITs are particularly well positioned to weather a recession today because REIT balance sheets are stronger than ever before with the average debt-to-assets at just ~35%.

Furthermore, much of this debt is structured conservatively at fixed rates with well-laddered maturity calendars. The average debt maturity for REITs is at nearly 80 months today and interest coverage ratios also are at all-time highs.

MLPs also have put themselves in excellent position to weather the next recession. While some MLPs continued to sustain or even raise their distributions through the last recession as well as the oil crash of a few years ago, they are even better positioned to do so now, thanks to falling leverage ratios, rising interest coverage ratios, increasingly conservatively structured debt, and a strong move toward a self-funded growth model wherein retained cash flows and distribution coverage ratios are surging. This transition in the sector will position most MLPs to sustain distributions in the event of another significant market disruption, making them more bond like than ever in their ability to generate reliable passive income.

Furthermore, the very nature of midstream businesses is very attractive for an aging economic expansion. Most midstream MLPs own a significant number of regulated, demand-pull assets with long-term contracts. Additionally, commodity risk is minimized by the fixed fee volume-dependent nature of these contracts.

#4 - Stock Market Crash Resistant

Publicly-traded REITs and MLPs certainly experience significant volatility just like the rest of the stock market. However, because they throw off a lot more cash flow than the typical stock or index fund, retirees can essentially ignore the volatility and live off of the cash flow instead of selling shares to fund their lifestyle.

While it's true that dividends and distributions are a mere capital allocation decision and that, over time, receiving earnings as a dividend as opposed to it being put into buybacks or reinvested into the business does not in and of itself lead to superior returns, it does mean that investor returns are more stable as they are less reliant on stock market sentiment. This is a powerful force for retirees in giving them more confidence in their portfolio’s ability to meet their needs.

#5 - Truly Passive

REITs and MLPs also make for an ideal retirement investment because they are truly passive in nature. While traditional landlords need to deal with tenants, toilets, and trash, REIT and MLP investors can sit back and let the management team do all of the work for them while also benefiting from economies of scale, diversification, superior organic growth opportunities, and reduced risks from leverage and personal liability. REITs and MLPs allow retirees to truly retire and enjoy life rather than worry about running their investment like a business owner.

#6 - Opportunistically Priced

REITs and especially MLPs also benefit from a better margin of safety than the rest of the stock market as valuation multiples have remained fairly stagnant and – in the case of MLPs – even declined as the overall stock market has seen its average multiple skyrocket.

With REITs, you pay ~18 times FFO for more resilient earnings in diversified pools of high-quality, professionally-managed commercial real estate backed by historically strong balance sheets. In contrast, you can pay ~22 times earnings for the S&P 500 (SPY), even as corporate balance sheets become increasingly levered in a late cycle economy.

Moreover, the current yield spread of REITs relative to the 10-year Treasury is historically high, suggesting that REIT valuations remain on the low side relative to interest rates:

Small-cap REITs are even more opportunistic today:

Large caps trade at close to 20x FFO

While smaller REITs trade at only 12x FFO

Similar to our take on REITs, we are bullish on MLPs relative to the broader stock market. While broader equities kept pushing new highs over the past decade, MLPs have fallen far behind and even experienced a prolonged bear market in recent years despite improving fundamentals and growing cash flow:

As a result, MLPs are trading at historically low levels, making them exceptionally opportunistic in relation to the broader stock market. MLPs – despite improved distribution coverage due to many large MLPs moving to a self-funding model – now yield nearly 9% on average, well above long-term averages and very close to all-time highs.

In this sense, the buy thesis for REITs / MLPs is rather simple here:

Outperformance commonly follows underperformance.

Valuation plays a key role in explaining long-term performance.

REITs and MLPs are cheap and fundamentals are strong.

Stocks have a lot of optimism baked into their share prices today, whereas REITs and especially MLPs have ample pessimism baked into their valuations, and as Benjamin Graham once said:

“The intelligent investor is a realist who sells to optimists and buys from pessimists.”

Investor Takeaway

Many small-cap REITs and MLPs enable investors to achieve high single-digit cash flow yields backed by highly diversified, professionally managed, and conservative, inflation and recession-resistant portfolios of real assets in a world in which bonds and blue chip stocks rarely yield over 3%. Of course, as with any investment, with opportunity also comes risk, so investors need to be sure to exercise care in performing adequate due diligence before leaping into any of these opportunities.

By focusing on small-cap REITs and MLPs and pouring thousands of dollars and hours into due diligence, our Core Portfolio is able to achieve significant market-beating yield and total returns along with considerable cash flow resiliency (a payout ratio below 70%). Beyond the dividends, the core holdings are trading substantially below intrinsic value, providing both margin of safety and capital appreciation potential.

Do we know whether REITs and MLPs will be higher six months from now? No. But we do believe that a portfolio of undervalued REITs and MLPs is very attractive in a late cycle economy in which retirees are plagued by historically low interest rates.

Today, REITs and MLPs enjoy their strongest balance sheets ever in their history, healthy fundamentals, and trade at earnings multiple discounts to broader stocks. Therefore, we would expect REITs and MLPs to outperform stocks in today's late cycle economy, and even more so as the cycle finally turns. They are the most retiree-friendly investments in 2019.

