Preview Of Q3 For Arcadia Biosciences

Our model for revenues in 2020 and 2021 shows that the company may not need to raise capital again in order to meet goals of operating breakeven in 2021, as RKDA guided publicly.

Q3 revenues should be near zero so focus will be on GoodWheat launch and Hemp launch.

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ Small & Micro Cap subscribers - find out more here.

We recently wrote about Arcadia (RKDA) Biosciencesand the company's opportunity with their proprietary HB4 soybean, which is the world's only drought resistant, herbicide resistant, soybean with FDA and USDA approval.

On November 6, 2019, the company will release earnings for Q3 2019. The company is not expected to show any meaningful revenues and should show continued losses. In fact, despite guiding for $10M in revenues in 2020 and $30M in revenues in 2021 along with breakeven operations in mid to late 2021, the market has zero expectations for hope as evidenced by the company carrying a $10M enterprise value. We believe this is backed up by a history of losses and longer than expected approvals for their key genetically edited crops, wheat and soy. While both crops are now approved by key regulatory agencies as of August 2019, skepticism remains.

Multiple Catalysts

At $4.65, Arcadia (RKDA) is currently worth a paltry $40M. This is just $10M over its current cash balance of $30M. While the company is currently still burning about $4M per quarter in cash, that cash burn will go down as the company starts to generate revenues. And if it gets to breakeven some time in 2021 with $30M in revenues as they're projecting then we expect there will come a point in time where the stock is substantially higher than the current price. We believe the current price reflects a complete lack of trust in the company's guidance.

With this bearish sentiment as a backdrop, we think this sets the stage for a sustained rally if the company can show a path to achieving its guidance, with multiple upside "surprises" coming in the form of:

(1) Commercial agreements in GoodWheat.

(2) Successful breeding in hemp to achieve the company's stated goal of producing a consistent reliable hemp seed to a market notorious for a lack of quality.

(3) China import approval of its HB4 soybeans.

(4) Investment by a major seed company, CPG, or hemp / cannabis company to gain access to its patent estate.

Commercial Agreements in GoodWheat

The company's chief commercial office, Sarah Reiter, who by the way was previously Global Product Manager at Bayer Crop Science suggested that we might hear some positive developments in this quarter or in Q4 surrounding commercial agreements. See the commentary below from Q2 2019:

We’d be very comfortable sharing our expectation to be able to share commercial agreements perhaps in this call next quarter. We are currently in a number of confidential discussions, but expect this time next quarter to be able to share more detail. We do also expect to be introducing a retail flour line this year. So, those expectations are somewhat small for the remainder of this year honestly. But we’ll ramp pretty progressively in 2020. And I look forward to be able to share much more information come third and fourth quarter calls.

We have no insight into whether this will be a Q3 call or Q4 call event but it nonetheless bears watching.

Hemp Developments

The company announced in mid October that it expanded its acreage 3-fold in Hawaii to 30 acres. While this will generate revenues for the company in the near term, we are most excited by the research they're doing developing strains of industrial hemp that will be more reliable and consistent than the hemp seeds in the market right now, as well as the ability to build out a library of germplasms which can be licensed to growers.

Commentary surrounding the company's strategy of developing a genomics platform within hemp should be another thing to look out for this quarter. For a little background on this, having operated in the "traditional" crop space (i.e., soy, wheat, safflower, etc) for almost 20 years, Arcadia's knowledge of the value derived from huge germplasm owners like Monsanto (OTCPK:BAYRY), Syngenta and Corteva (CTVA) likely formed their strategy to develop a similar germ plasm library in hemp, which is a crop that was unregulated until December 2018. As the CEO of Arcadia said on the last call:

Lastly, as we foretold was our intent, our aggressive germplasm acquisition plan has resulted in the development of a new germplasm library that contain sufficient genetic variation to fuel a robust breeding pipeline which has always been an important objective of ours.

The significance of this is that the owners of the germplasms collect royalties or licenses when companies look to introgress (or implant) their traits into a seed to be sold to farmers. The company spoke to this in Q2with regards to their own developments in soy (we added the emphasis below):

We are now able to accelerate our discussions with potential US germplasm partners interested in introgressing our trait into their soy varieties. This is a significant achievement as the trait is now fully approved for commercialization in the three major soybean growing countries, U.S., Brazil and Argentina.

The value derived by owning germplasms can be shown in part by looking at the size of Corteva (CTVA) ($20B market cap), Monsanto (acquired for $60 Billion) and Syngenta (acquired in 2017 for $43 Billion). Each of these companies sit at the top of the food chain, no pun intended, in crops markets by collecting high margin royalties on their germplasms and generating 4-6X the gross margins of farmers.

China import approval of HB4 Soybeans

In our prior article, we pointed out that if approved by China for importation of its HB4 soybean, Arcadia stands to generate $45M to $75M in annual gross profit, assuming 60% gross margins, as the technology partner in a 50/50 joint venture with Bioceres. Here is a recap of our estimates using a presentation Bioceres put together on the addressable market size.

(Source: Author)

(Source: Author)

While we don't expect this approval until the 2nd half of 2020, we believe this is not priced into the stock. Again, this is a company worth $40M right now and the opportunity here is potentially worth $45M to $75M per year in profits to Arcadia.

The Value of Patents

Arcadia now owns or exclusively licenses 218 patents worldwide across 30 patent families. In Q3 the company was granted another patent in low gluten wheat. The company's low gluten wheat contains up to 70% fewer allergenic glutens and more essential amino acids (such as lysine) than traditional wheat. Approximately 20 Million Americans are estimated to have non-celiac gluten sensitivity.

Additionally, the company was granted a patent this week, bringing the total to 218 patents worldwide. We believe this large patent estate provides Arcadia with the ability to gain full control over crop genome advancements and is also worth much more than the company trades for. While this is about a year ago and valuations have changed in the cannabis space, Canopy Growth (CGC) acquired Colorado-based Ebbu for $300 Million in large part for its 40 patents in cannabinoids. It seems logical to us that larger companies in the seed space would find this estate valuable, certainly worth more than the $10 Million it is currently valued at when excluding cash.

Cash and Licensing / Partnership Revenue Model

The company's CEO said on a September investor presentation that they had $30 Million in cash. This includes a September equity raise and about $5 Million in warrants. The company currently operates at around a $4 Million per quarter cash burn. Assuming no revenues came in from now until 2022, the company has about 8.5 quarters of cash on hand. That would give them enough cash to last until about late 2021.

But we know that in August and again in September the company guided for $10M in revenues in 2020 and $30 Million in revenues in 2021 with operating profits coming in mid to late 2021. The likely reason they see visibility on all of this growth can be supported at least in part by this comment on their last call by Sarah Reiter who overseas GoodWheat:

We do have farmers – we’ve worked with a number of farmers as we develop our technologies, we work with farmers very closely. And we’ve been contracting a number of farmers for seed production which changes into grain production in the next season. So, for us, this will be, 2020 represents an expansion. More farmers will be needed for the kind of scale that we need. But it’s just replicating what we already do. So it’s – for us, feels like it’s right in our wheelhouse.

Our understanding of their relationship with the farmers is they work with a germ plasm owner to introgress their seeds and then they work with farmers to grow their seeds. And each subsequent growing season the farmers that they work with will plant more acreage and they will also sign up more farmers.

Arcadia's business model is focused on developing traits, protecting them with patents, and then licensing out that technology to partners and farmers. They rely on partners like Bioceres and Bay State Milling to do the heavy lifting with marketing and promotion of their traits. Because the company is more of a technology provider than a farmer, they will have much higher margins than farmers like Village Farms (VFF), who historically operate with sub 10% margins. By comparison, the company has previously given guidance of 50 to 60% gross margins.

Arcadia has partnered with Bay State Milling to do the milling of their high fiber wheat, which means BSM is essentially taking their grain and turning it into flour. Bay State Milling is one of the oldest (started in 1899) and largest mills in the US with roughly 300 employees. The company has been aggressively marketing its HealthSense brand which uses the high fiber GoodWheat technology created by Arcadia. As a result, we think Arcadia will be able to ramp up sales pretty substantially with little in the way of additional overhead, instead relying on partners in wheat and hemp and then soy (through their joint venture with Bioceres after that crop is approved for import by China).

So the ability to scale is likely only constrained by the number of farmers Arcadia can find to grow their wheat. And it is our understanding that they have more than enough farmers interested in planting their high fiber wheat. Arcadia acts as a middle man technology or trait provider in all of this. They have a similar model in their hemp business as well.

Financial Model - 2019 to 2021

With this revenue model in mind, we believe the company will be able to rely on partners' existing distribution networks to sell their products through as Arcadia will be more focused on the wholesale markets in hemp and wheat than selling to the retail / end consumer market. As such, for modeling purposes and for simplicity, we will assume the company will operate at the same overhead it has operated at from 2015 through 2018 of roughly $18 Million per year.

If we were to assume 50 to 60% margins on $10 Million and then $30 Million in sales in 2020 and 2021 with operating breakeven coming in mid to late 2021, here is a very simple model that shows what revenues, gross profit, operating losses and cash balances would be at the beginning and ending of each quarter for the next two years:

We don't think the company would need to raise additional money, and in fact, if they hit their targets it is likely the warrants at $5 and $7.50 would be exercised, which would bring in roughly $7 Million. If they hit their guidance for 2020 and 2021 and if those warrants are exercised, our model shows that they would have about $17 Million in cash at the end of 2021. The lucrative licensing / partnering model becomes very attractive as the company begins to scale.

Conclusion

The market is clearly negative on Arcadia given the minimal value being assigned to it outside of the cash on hand. However, we think if the company can show tangible signs of achieving their revenue targets in 2020 and 2021 then the market will rightly assign a much higher multiple on their patent estate and upside catalysts in soybeans, wheat, and hemp. While we can't say for sure when the market prices this higher, we believe Arcadia is deeply undervalued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RKDA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.