Nike: A Rare China Success Story That Can Last

We are much more bullish on the business than on the stock, which is unattractive in our view.

And the story should continue as the business benefits from multiple industry tailwinds and does not mainly compete with Chinese companies in China.

Overview

Oregon-based Nike (NKE) is the world's largest supplier of athletic shoes and apparel and a major manufacturer of sports equipment. This is a rare American company that puts China as a standalone reporting region, showing the management's commitment to business development in the country.

The consumer presence of Nike in China started in 1981. Today, the brand possesses the lion's share in the sportswear and athleisure industry of the country. More importantly, Nike does not seem to face too much competition in China from Chinese companies, which are typically more aggressive, innovative, and disruptive these days. Nobody likes to go head-to-head against Chinese players in the local market - think about Starbucks (SBUX) vs. Luckin (LK), AWS (AMZN) vs. AliCloud (BABA), or Apple (AAPL) vs. Huawei/Oppo/Xiaomi (OTCPK:XIACF) (OTCPK:XIACY). The primary competitor for Nike in China is Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) (OTCQX:ADDDF).

Nike is one of the few long-lasting successful foreign businesses in China. With industry tailwinds and Nike's sustainable competitive edge, we expect the success story to continue for the foreseeable future.

Financial Performance

Although Greater China only represents 17% of Nike's FY2019 revenue (see below), its sales growth has been tremendous. We are talking about 21% YoY in both FY2019 and FY 2018 - highest across all regions.

From the EBIT perspective, the YoY increase would be no less stellar - 31% in FY2019 and 20% in FY 2018 (see below).

Over a longer historical period, we can see below that, since FY2014, China's sales growth has consistently beaten the like of ex-China by a wide margin. As you can expect, China has steadily increased its share of Nike's total revenue base.

China's Sales Ex-China's Sales China's Revenue Share FY2019 21% 5.3% 15.9% FY2018 21% 3.8% 14.1% FY2017 12% 5.3% 12.3% FY2016 23% 3.8% 11.7% FY2015 18% 9.3% 10% FY2014 5% 10.3% 9.4%

Growth Opportunity in China

With over $30 billion in annual sales, China's sporting goods industry is the second biggest market in the world behind the US (around $105 billion). These numbers translate into the fact that the total sports-related industries in China account for just 0.7% of the GDP, compared with the US, where sports contribute to 3% of the GDP. Therefore, we see plenty of room for industry expansion in China.

Firstly, the rising middle-class population with a growing interest in a healthy life and healthy body contributes to the increasing consumption of cultural activities. According to McKinsey, by 2022, China's middle class is expected to total 630 million: more than 75% of the country's urban consumers will earn $9,000 to $34,000 a year. Furthermore, only one-third of the country's urban residents often participate in a sport at current. According to the General Administration of Sport of China, that percentage is expected to rise to 40% by 2020. Lastly, the Chinese government has been implementing a wide range of reforms to support the sports industry, based on the framework of the national fitness plan. Nike believes that the Chinese market will eventually expand to become over ten times the size of the company's North American consumer base.

If we assume no market-share gain at Nike and eventual 2.1% of sports-related industries among total GDP, then China should represent more than one-third of Nike's total sales. Even so, we have not taken the macroeconomic factor into account - China's economy, which currently grows at over 6%, is projected to take the position of the US and be the world's biggest by 2030 (if not sooner).

With the multiple industry tailwinds mentioned above, we think that it is the right strategy for Nike to separate its China business as a standalone regional unit. In our opinion, Nike China has been doing a great job of building its local growth engine through relevant branding, government partnership, and the Consumer Direct Offense initiatives. For example, the company has been working closely with China's Ministry of Education to encourage physical activity in schools, recognizing that Chinese parents focus far more on academia than sports. It was also one of the first few foreign brands to invest in digital channels in China, including WeChat, TMall, and Weibo, to serve the generation of digital-first consumers. Furthermore, with its success in marketing campaigns that often resonate with the local middle class, Nike has become a brand of China, for China.

Even on the conservative side, a high-teens CAGR is possible for the business in the long term. The opportunities in China, along with a substantial increase in revenue share, could enable Nike to sustain its double-digit overall growth.

Competitive Advantage

For long, Nike has been the market leader in China's sportswear and athleisure industry. It, along with its long-time rival Adidas, controls more than 30% of the overall market. Top local brands, Li Ning (OTCPK:LNNGF) (OTCPK:LNNGY) and Anta (OTC:ANPDF) (OTCPK:ANPDY), share just 10%.

We believe that Nike's time-tested brand, together with high-quality products and marketing expertise, would enable the business to gain a growing share of mind among Chinese consumers riding the trend of so-called "consumption upgrade."

The brand also benefits from exclusive sponsorships with sports organizations, such as the NBA, which is the most popular sports league in China, with more fans than the three largest European soccer leagues combined. That said, the recent spat between the NBA and China might have a temporary adverse impact on Nike's results.

In China, digital presence plays a significant role in any consumer-facing business. Per the table below, we find that both Nike and Adidas possess a competitive advantage over local players in terms of online exposure and engagement, displaying a greater brand power.

Nike China Adidas China Anta Li Ning TMall Follower 21.9 million 23.4 million 12.8 million 16 million TMall Rating 3.5 stars 4 stars 4.5 stars 4 stars JD Follower N/A 8.8 million 4.4 million 6.1 million JD Rating N/A 5 stars 5 stars 4.5 stars Apple App Store Rating 4.7 stars 4.8 stars N/A 2.5 stars Weibo Follower 1.3 million 2.5 million 0.3 million 3 million

In terms of the whole business, multiple quantitative factors point to the existence of economic moat around Nike's business model. As you can see below, the growth in free cash flow is almost in line with that in net profit. The business consistently earned high returns on tangible assets for more than a dozen years (the drop in FY2018 was due to the one-time tax impact). Also, only a small amount of CapEx (less than 4% of annual sales) is needed for Nike to sustain its operations and expansion.

Valuation

A wonderful business usually trades at a premium price, especially in today's market, which keeps hitting all-time highs.

As you may have imagined, the valuation of NKE is not as encouraging as the business itself. According to Morningstar below, all prevailing price multiples (e.g., P/E, P/B, P/S, P/CF) are above their historical averages.

The current free cash flow yield is close to 2.5%. Even with a double-digit growth rate, we can hardly find value left on the table for investors buying at this level. Over the past few years, the trading range of P/FCF has been mostly between 25x and 45x. Given that the China success story continues to play out sustainably, a P/FCF of 30x or less would be a prerequisite for us to start to think about accumulating more shares.

For us, the current valuation is only justifiable with a sustainable CAGR of above 20%, which we would not bet on even in light of the long-term growth prospect in China.

Summary

To conclude, we find that Nike is a rare, durable China success story among foreign companies. Industry tailwinds and Nike's competitive edges should help the business harvest even more growth in the long run. While being bullish on the business, we feel neutral about the stock, which is unattractively priced as we speak. The name is worth a spot on our close watch list, and we would wait patiently for pullbacks.

