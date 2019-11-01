J.C. Penney: Low Second Half Expectations Should Be Achievable

Economy is holding up decently, but it could use more progress on the tariffs issue.

Second half expectations are fairly low, so it should be able to make those numbers.

J.C. Penney repaid its 2019 bond maturity and its 2020 bond maturity looks likely to be repaid too.

J.C. Penney's (JCP) stock appears to have stabilized as its Q3 2019 earnings report approaches. It paid off its 2019 unsecured bond maturity and should be able to deal with its 2020 bond maturity, giving it some time for its turnaround attempt. Expectations for the rest of 2019 are pretty low (and thus achievable), but it will be important for it to be able to forecast (and deliver on) comps improvement in 2020.

Bond Repayment And Bankruptcy

Although there was some talk about the potential for J.C. Penney to file for bankruptcy in 2019, I had considered that risk to be quite minor. That assessment appears to be correct given that J.C. Penney ended up repaying the unsecured bonds that matured on October 1.

J.C. Penney does have $105 million in unsecured bonds maturing on June 1, 2020 now, but I'd expect those to be paid back as well. J.C. Penney remains very likely to make it through at least the 2020 holiday season unless its results fall drastically below expectations.

While J.C. Penney's long-term future remains uncertain, comfort has increased about its near-term survival odds. This can be seen in the improvement in its 2020 unsecured bond price, which now trades at 94 cents on the dollar after dipping to the mid-70s at the end of 2018 and in mid-2019. Confidence in J.C. Penney's long-dated bonds is lower, with its 2097 bonds trading at 30 cents on the dollar. This is improved from mid-2019, but still lower than what it traded at at the end of 2018.

Second Half Expectations

J.C. Penney's 2H 2019 expectations are fairly modest, so it should be relatively easy to get at least close to expectations. J.C. Penney expects comps to be in the -6.7% to -8.6% range during the second half of the year, which would result in full year comps ending up around -7.0% to -8.0%.

This includes the effect of the exit from the major appliances and in-store furniture categories. The exit from those categories is expected to have around a -2.3% impact on J.C. Penney's comps during the second half of the year. Excluding that impact, J.C. Penney's 2H 2019 expectations are for comps to be around -4.4% to -6.3%.

J.C. Penney expects its gross margins to be up around +1.6% to +2.6% during the second half of 2019, partially helped by its exit from those lower margin categories.

While economic growth has slowed a bit, the initial look at Q3 2019 GDP was still better than expected at +1.9%, improving the odds that J.C. Penney can implement more of its turnaround efforts before a recession hits.

Listing Compliance

As of October 31, J.C. Penney's stock had averaged $0.97 based on the closing price of the last 30 consecutive trading days. As some lower priced days (from late September and early October) are set to come out of the 30 trading day data set, J.C. Penney will need to average a closing price of around $0.984 during the next 10 trading days in order to help regain listing compliance before its November 15th earnings report.

Achieving compliance by the earnings report will just reset the clock though, as the Q3 2019 earnings report and subsequent holiday sales updates will determine whether J.C. Penney's stock can maintain a price above $1.

Conclusion

Near-term expectations remain fairly low for J.C. Penney, so it should be able to at least come close to those expectations. There is a high chance that J.C. Penney will have some time (at least through the 2020 holiday season) to implement its turnaround efforts, although its ability to deal with its larger debt maturities in a few remains quite uncertain.

The economy is holding up okay for now, which helps give J.C. Penney at least a chance, as there would be essentially zero chance that J.C. Penney would be able to survive through a significant near-term recession. However, it would also be helpful if the tariff issue is resolved fairly soon.

