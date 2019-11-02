Triton International And Its 6.7% Dividend: The Largest Owner Of Intermodal Containers

Both the common stock and preferred issues look attractive to us - leaving it up to investor preference to choose which one best fits their objectives.

Management has shown sharp skills in utilizing capital from a variety of sources to drive shareholder returns and continue to invest for growth.

First of all, thanks to one of my Marketplace members for bringing this company to our attention. Admittedly, it was not on our radar, but after close evaluation, this seems to fit well into the income-generating ideas we are trying to provide.

It also gives my list additional diversification, adding a non-US company to the list and one not directly involved in real estate, energy, or business development - our largest exposures.

Triton International (TRTN): The Largest Owner Of Intermodal Containers

One can gauge global economic growth by the amount of activity within global logistics. Not surprisingly, global containerized cargo volume growth has been lower over the last five years (CAGR of 4.1% from 2013-2018 vs CAGR of 8.1% from 1987-2018) due to a weaker global economy.

Over the last 30 years, however, containerized trade has grown at a rate greater than that of general worldwide economic growth, but now, the difference between the two has declined significantly. Year to date in 2019, the ongoing US-China trade dispute and muted growth rates in major European and Asian economies have weighed on trade volumes, leading to a slow start to peak (Q2) season. Meanwhile, excessive supply of containers is driving companies in the leasing space to compete aggressively for available deals in the market, leading to noticeable declines in lease rates.

Source: Q3 2019 earnings presentation July 2019

Besides this, the slowdown in containerized trade transactions also has led to a decline in new leasing, limiting investment opportunities in new containers - but companies like Triton International continue to utilize free cash flow to drive shareholder value in other ways. TRTN repurchased remaining third-party partnership interests in Triton Container Investments LLC during H1 2019, repurchased over 8.7 million shares (10.8% of shares outstanding) since August 2018 without increasing leverage, and declared a dividend of $0.52 per common share in Q3 2019. Decent container trade growth expectations of ~3% for 2019 also would lead to a ramp up in TRTN’s investment in the year ahead.

Source: Q2 2019 earnings presentation July 2019

Triton International is the largest lessor of intermodal freight containers in the world, operating a fleet of over 6 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU), capturing ~27% of leasing container market share (2018: 21.9 million TEU), way ahead of Florens Container Leasing with 18% market share, and third largest Textainer Group with a 16% market share. Every major container shipping line in the world is a customer of Triton and they are long and deep customer relationships.

Diverse container fleet and robust lease portfolio

Triton’s container fleet encompasses various kinds of equipment including Dry Containers, Refrigerated Containers, Special Containers, Tank Containers and Chassis. As of this year, Dry Containers generate the majority of revenue, accounting for 68%, followed by Refrigerated containers with 25%, while the remaining is held by Core Specials and Chassis & Specialty Products. Triton is a leader in Dry, Refrigerated and Specials containers, holding the No. 1 position in the industry, while it ranks among the top five in Chassis & Specialty Products.

According to MarketWatch, dry container leasing occupies ~80% of the market in terms of revenue and it will still be largest business segment in the coming years. These are the least expensive and most widely used type of intermodal container, used to carry general cargo such as manufactured component parts, consumer staples, electronics and apparel. Moreover, the increasing demand for refrigerated containers to ensure the safe transportation of temperature-sensitive and perishable products could drive the growth in the global refrigerated transportation and Triton is well positioned to meet this growing demand with its scale and diverse fleet portfolio, generating a strong revenue stream even in a competitive pricing environment.

Source: Investor presentation May 2019

Triton generates most of its revenue (97%) by leasing equipment to core shipping line customers on operating leases (include long-term leases and service leases) while the rest comes from finance leases. The company’s operating leases are flexible, allowing customers to pick up equipment on short notice and drop off equipment prior to the end of its useful life. Long-term leases typically have initial contractual terms ranging from three to eight years, requiring customers to maintain specific units on hire for the duration of the lease term. Triton’s leasing products provide shipping lines more operational and financial flexibility, including proper inventory management, adjusting the size and the mix of container types in fleet as per trade volume and pattern, and alternative source of equipment financing.

For dry containers, the majority of long-term lease expiration as a percentage of fleet decline to 2.5% in 2021 before increasing back up to 5.5% in 2023. This long-term lease expiration pattern provides the company protection from fluctuating market conditions and competitive lease rates, ultimately helping in generating a strong revenue stream.

Source: Investor presentation May 2019

Strong customer base

On the back of extensive and reliable supply capability, Triton leases its containers to nearly every major container shipping line in the world and is a leading container provider to each of the top five global container shipping lines. Through its worldwide network (23 offices in 16 countries), the company offers its customers access to containers through ~400 third-party owned container depot facilities across 45 countries. Triton is the preferred supplier to the largest shippers, having strong and long-standing relationships. Its top 10 customers have leased containers for over 30 years on average.

As of Dec. 31, 2018, TRTN has equipment on hire to more than 300 customers, generating 85% of its leasing revenue from the 20 largest customers. CMA CGM S.A. and Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. are the two largest customers of Triton, accounting for 20% and 14% of total lease billings, respectively. Moreover, the wave of consolidation in the shipping industry (Maersk-Hamburg Süd, CMA CGM-American President Lines, HapagLloyd-United Arab Shipping Company) should further boost revenues from the largest customers. At the same time, this high concentration poses some risks, which could significantly impact TRTN’s financials.

Better mix of capital, issuance of preferred shares

TRTN’s capital structure encompasses equity shares, preferred equity shares and debt, providing investors with broader investment options as per their risk tolerance while allowing the company to minimize its own cost of capital.

In Q2 2019, TRTN raised $143.8 million of gross proceeds through a perpetual preferred equity offering of 8.00% Series B 5,750,000 shares. Earlier in Q1 2019, the company raised gross proceeds of $86.3 million through a public offering of 8.50% Series A 3,450,000 shares. These proceeds will be used to purchase containers, repurchase of common shares, dividend payments, and repayment of debt. Various features that are attached to preferred shares would enable management to minimize overall cost of capital by substituting preferred for a portion of its common shares that seem undervalued. Going forward, Triton might use its new preferred issues for de-leveraging, improving its credit profile further.

As of Sept. 30, 2019, Triton has debt of around $7.5 billion and common stock of ~$2.3 billion. Adjusted tangible book value per share was reported at $36.12, slightly lower than the current share price.

Source: Q3 2019 earnings presentation July 2019

Strong financial metrics

Triton has a long track record of strong financial performance, generating total leasing revenue at a CAGR of 18% from 2014-2018. On the cost front, the company’s huge scale provides it with the advantage of operating at lowest cost ratios in the industry (S&A as percent of leasing revenue was ~6% for 2018, compared to Textainer with ~9% and CAI with ~10%). Strong and stable cash flow (LTM cash flow before capex- Q3: ~$1.2 billion) underpins shareholder returns and provides financial stability in a challenging market environment while maintaining constant leverage.

Source: Q3 2019 earnings presentation July 2019

Outlook

TRTN expects leasing activity to remain slow for the next several quarters, and expects that to set the stage for a strong recovery.

Barring a catastrophe as a result of trade tensions between the US and China or a complete and abrupt end to global growth, we are bullish on the stock.

The stock currently pays out a 5.8% dividend yield on a forward looking basis.

The company's preferreds also look attractive despite trading at above par.

The 8.5% Series A cumulative preferred (TRTN.PA) is callable on March 15, 2024, and currently trades at around $26.97, giving it a yield of 7.88% and a yield to worst of 6.08% - if it is called on the initial call date.

The 8% Series B cumulative preferred (TRTN.PB)is callable on Sept. 15, 2024 and currently trades at $26.42, giving it a yield of 7.57% and a yield to worst of 6.41% if called on the initial call date.

The choice of one or the other among the preferreds is a personal preference. I prefer the longer dated call date so I would lean toward the Series B preferred even though it has a lower current yield.

With the stock's recent 16% price increase since I first started covering it, I now rate the stock Neutral but still believe it's more fairly valued than the preferreds. Despite the expected slowdown in leasing, the stock has held up well, giving me optimism that there could be more upside during a recovery in global activity. A catalyst would be an end to the US-China trade spat.

The company also has a good Dividend Quality Score, which leads me to believe that the analyst estimates for dividend growth over the next two years is spot on.

Next year's dividend is expected to be just 4% higher than the dividend in 2019 but then is expected to jump 16% in 2021.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Generate Better Returns with my Five Income Strategies

Expand your income investing to include five unique strategies. Use them individually or combine them to generate the target returns you want. Get access to our Model Portfolio focused on safe, growing, and monthly income with a dividend yield above 5.5%. I also provide Stable Monthly Income Portfolio

Income Portfolio Dividend Growth Portfolio

Portfolio High Income Portfolio

Portfolio Tax-Exempt Income Portfolio

Income Portfolio Income Safety Portfolio In addition, get investment strategies to navigate all phases of the macroeconomic cycle and access to tools that will help you manage your own portfolios.



Disclosure: I am/we are long TRTN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.